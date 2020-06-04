Ai BAFTA TV 2020 Chernobyl, The Crown e Fleabag fanno il pieno di nomination

La lunga stagione dei premi televisivi prova a prendere le misure dell’emergenza Coronavirus in vista della cerimonia per la consegna dei BAFTA TV 2020, attesa in primavera e posticipata al 31 luglio. Ad aprire le danze arrivano oggi le nomination per le migliori produzioni televisive britanniche e internazionali. Le sorprese scarseggiano, e a stupire è piuttosto il margine che separa i dominatori assoluti dai restanti interpreti e serie candidati.

La miniserie Chernobyl, già protagonista agli Emmy e ai Golden Globe 2019, domina anche le nomination ai BAFTA TV 2020 con 14 candidature. A seguire The Crown con sette e Fleabag e Girl/Haji con sei. Cinque, invece, le nomination per His Dark Materials e The Virtues; quattro per Killing Eve, Sex Education e Top Boy.

Saltano all’occhio l’esclusione di Olivia Colman (The Crown), forse mai davvero a suo agio nei panni di Elisabetta II come invece lo è stata Claire Foy, e Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), mentre pare destinata a ripetersi la vittoria di Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), premiata già lo scorso anno per la sua eccellente interpretazione di Villanelle. L’unica contendente davvero in grado di darle del filo da torcere sembra essere Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), già al suo fianco in Doctor Foster e nel 2019 protagonista di una splendida annata nei panni di Anne Lister.

La cerimonia dei BAFTA TV 2020 sarà condotta dal comico Richard Ayoade in uno studio televisivo chiuso e rispettando il distanziamento sociale, mentre i vincitori di ciascun premio saranno invitati ad accettare il riconoscimento e fare un breve discorso da remoto.

Queste le nomination ai BAFTA TV 2020 nelle principali categorie:

SERIE DRAMA

THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Michael Casey – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Production Team – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix

GENTLEMAN JACK Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Phil Collinson – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One

GIRI/HAJI Production Team – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

PERFORMANCE FEMMINILE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

SARAH KENDALL Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One

SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

SERIE INTERNAZIONALI

EUPHORIA Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake – The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SUCCESSION Jesse Armstrong, Frank Rich, Scott Fergusson, Jon Brown – HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

UNBELIEVABLE Production Team – CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix

WHEN THEY SEE US Production Team – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

CALLUM TURNER The Capture – Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One

JARED HARRIS Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN GRAHAM The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

TAKEHIRO HIRA Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Missing – STV Productions/BBC One

JODIE COMER Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

SAMANTHA MORTON I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4

SURANNE JONES Gentleman Jack – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One

PERFORMANCE MASCHILE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

YOUSSEF KERKOUR Home – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4

MINISERIE

A CONFESSION Jeff Pope, Paul Andrew Williams, Tom Dunbar, Johnny Capps – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV

CHERNOBYL Production Team – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

THE VICTIM Rob Williams, Niall MacCormick, Sarah Brown, Jenny Frayn – STV Productions/BBC One

THE VIRTUES Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne, Mark Herbert, Nickie Sault – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

SERIE COMEDY

CATASTROPHE Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Jim O’Hanlon, Toby Welch – Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4

DERRY GIRLS Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Sam Pinnell – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

FLEABAG Production Team – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

FILM TV DRAMA

BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR Production Team – House Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4

ELIZABETH IS MISSING Andrea Gibb, Aisling Walsh, Sarah Brown, Chrissy Skinns – STV Productions/BBC One

THE LEFT BEHIND Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson – BBC Studios/BBC Three

RESPONSIBLE CHILD Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Sean Buckley, Nick Holt – Kudos, 72 Films/BBC Two

STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

JOE ABSOLOM A Confession – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV

JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

HELEN BEHAN The Virtues Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown – Left Bank Pictures Sony Pictures/Netflix

JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, DreamCrew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix

NAOMI ACKIE The End of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (votato dal pubblico)

CORONATION STREET The Death of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV

FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Night King – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic

GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One

LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Death – World Productions/BBC One

LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Motion Content Group ITV2

AUTORE: COMEDY

DANNY BROCKLEHURST Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky One

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

SAM LEIFER, TOM BASDEN Plebs – Rise Films/ITV2

AUTORE: DRAMA

CHARLIE COVELL The End of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

CRAIG MAZIN Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

SHANE MEADOWS, JACK THORNE The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4