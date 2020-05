Lili Reinhart e Cole Sprouse si sono lasciati: che ne sarà della coppia d’oro di Riverdale, Betty e Jughead?

View this post on Instagram

I don’t tolerate any negativity on this account whether it’s about someone else’s appearance which you should never pass judgement on or a relationship that you’re not involved with. Everyone who posts a negative comment will be blocked. I’ve received a lovely amount of hate these past few days and you have no idea what that does to someone’s mental health. I made this account for a bit of fun but people attacking me for no reason, not letting me have my own opinion or sending me death threats is not okay. The fact we’ve got to the point in this toxic fandom that people send fan accounts hate is disgusting. If this carries on any further I will have no choice but to leave this account because that’s how I feel right now. Thank you to the people who have been lovely and been supportive from the beginning x