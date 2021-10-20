Sono state annunciate le nomination degli MTV EMA 2021, l’elenco completo delle categorie e degli artisti nominati, tra italiani ed internazionali.

Justin Bieber è l’artista che conquista il più alto numero di nomination, ben otto. Bieber è stato infatti nominato nelle categorie Best Artist, Best Pop, ben due volte in Best Song, Best Video, Best Collaboration insieme a The Kid LAROI e Biggest Fans.

Alle sue spalle Doja Cat e Lil Nas X che hanno ottenuto sei nomination ciascuno. Porta a casa diverse nomination anche Ed Sheeran: per lui ce ne sono cinque, a pari merito con Olivia Rodrigo e The Kid LAROI.

Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Maneskin e Rkomi, sono i nominati Best Italian Act agli MTV Ema 2021.

Per il gruppo dei Maneskin, quella nella categoria regionale non è l’unica nomination agli MTV EMA! La band dei record guidata da Damiano David se ne porta a casa altre due: il Best Rock e il Best Group.

Le nomination degli MTV EMA 2021

Best Italian Act

Aka7even

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkomi

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd



Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo



Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY



Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow



Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)



Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia



Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers



Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD



Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira



Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj



Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE



Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic



Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)