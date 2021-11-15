Sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli MTV EMA 2021. L’evento è stato condotto da Saweetie che, nel corso della serata si è aggiudicata anche un premio: il Best New.

Un paio i trionfi tutti italiani. Aka7even si è aggiudicato la categoria Best Italian Act mentre i Maneskin hanno trionfato nella categoria Best Rock. Il gruppo sudiamo da Damiano David è inoltre stato ospite dell’evento esibendosi dal vivo sul palco con il nuovo singolo, Mammamia.

Ed Sheeran è stato eletto Best Artist e la sua Bad Habits ha vinto il titolo di Best Song. I BTS hanno conquistato ben 4 premi: Best Group, Best Pop, Biggest Fans e Best K-Pop.

Lo show è andato in onda ieri sera su tutti i canali del network di MTV in diretta contemporanea dalla Papp László Budapest Sportarén Arena in Ungheria. Chi lo avesse perso, potrà seguirlo nei prossimi giorni in replica su MTV e in streaming su NOW.

Sei le repliche previste questa settimana, la prima delle quali è attesa per oggi, lunedì 15 novembre, alle pre 19.05.

La seconda è per martedì 16 novembre alle ore 12:25, la successiva andrà in onda giovedì 18 novembre alle ore 23:40. Venerdì 19 novembre alle ore 9:25 ci sarà un’ulteriore replica dell’evento. La penultima è attesa per sabato 20 novembre alle ore 17:30 e infine lo show sarà in replica domenica 21 novembre alle ore 16:00.

Tutti i vincitori degli MTV EMA 2021

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd



Best Pop

BTS – VINCITORE

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – VINCITORE

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY



Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – VINCITORE

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More – VINCITORE

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia RodrigoRauw Alejandro

Saweetie – VINCITORE

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta – VINCITORE

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin – VINCITORE

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD – VINCITORE

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma – VINCITORE

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

ShakirA

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE

Best K-Pop

BTS – VINCITORE

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS – VINCITORE

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS – VINCITORE

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swif

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power – VINCITORE

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act

Aka7even – VINCITORE

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkomi