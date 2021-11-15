Sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli MTV EMA 2021. L’evento è stato condotto da Saweetie che, nel corso della serata si è aggiudicata anche un premio: il Best New.
Un paio i trionfi tutti italiani. Aka7even si è aggiudicato la categoria Best Italian Act mentre i Maneskin hanno trionfato nella categoria Best Rock. Il gruppo sudiamo da Damiano David è inoltre stato ospite dell’evento esibendosi dal vivo sul palco con il nuovo singolo, Mammamia.
Ed Sheeran è stato eletto Best Artist e la sua Bad Habits ha vinto il titolo di Best Song. I BTS hanno conquistato ben 4 premi: Best Group, Best Pop, Biggest Fans e Best K-Pop.
Lo show è andato in onda ieri sera su tutti i canali del network di MTV in diretta contemporanea dalla Papp László Budapest Sportarén Arena in Ungheria. Chi lo avesse perso, potrà seguirlo nei prossimi giorni in replica su MTV e in streaming su NOW.
Sei le repliche previste questa settimana, la prima delle quali è attesa per oggi, lunedì 15 novembre, alle pre 19.05.
La seconda è per martedì 16 novembre alle ore 12:25, la successiva andrà in onda giovedì 18 novembre alle ore 23:40. Venerdì 19 novembre alle ore 9:25 ci sarà un’ulteriore replica dell’evento. La penultima è attesa per sabato 20 novembre alle ore 17:30 e infine lo show sarà in replica domenica 21 novembre alle ore 16:00.
Tutti i vincitori degli MTV EMA 2021
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS – VINCITORE
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – VINCITORE
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More – VINCITORE
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia RodrigoRauw Alejandro
Saweetie – VINCITORE
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta – VINCITORE
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin – VINCITORE
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD – VINCITORE
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma – VINCITORE
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
ShakirA
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE
Best K-Pop
BTS – VINCITORE
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS – VINCITORE
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swif
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power – VINCITORE
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Italian Act
Aka7even – VINCITORE
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkomi
