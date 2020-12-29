Demi Lovato scrive Rooommates di Dixie D’Amelio, favorendo così il percorso artistico della star di Tik Tok che aveva già incrociato il suo cammino con Liam Payne per il suo ultimo singolo di Natale.
Dixie D’Amelio ha spiegato che il brano è stato scritto da Demi Lovato insieme a Mitch Allan, M-Phazes, Brett McLaughlin, Chloe Angelides e Nick Lopez. Il testo del singolo è inizialmente nato come una poesia, per poi essere trasformato in una canzone.
Roommates si concentra sul delicato tema del disagio mentale, così come ha lungamente spiegato Dixie D’Amelio:
“La salute mentale è qualcosa con cui lotto davvero ogni giorno e la musica è diventata il modo migliore per esprimerlo. Mi piacerebbe continuare a parlare con voi ragazzi della consapevolezza della propria salute mentale perché è davvero molto importante. Ho faticato a trovare il coraggio di aprirmi in passato, ma nel tempo spero di sentirmi più a mio agio. Ansia e depressione hanno preso il sopravvento sulla mia vita quest’anno, al punto che a volte gli unici pensieri nella mia mente sono di non essere più qui. Non è che sia ingrata, ma è stato così difficile vedere quante cose fantastiche sono accadute nella mia vita con la mia mente che non è nel posto giusto”.
La presenza di Dixie D’Amelio nell’ultimo singolo di Liam Payne aveva stuzzicato la curiosità dei fan fin dai giorni appena precedenti al rilascio del brano, del quale avevano colto la collaborazione attraverso lo studio attento dei credits del singolo di Natale, Naughty List.
Testo Roommates di Dixie D’Amelio
I’ve got plenty of roommates, even when I’m alone
I’ve never known any silence, they turn my head into home
And they keep me awake with a vacancy sign
Yeah, I got plenty of roommates
And they’re all in my mind
I try to be patient, take medication
So I can feel alright
But that voice in my head, seems like it’s obsessed
With keepin’ me up all night
Yeah, it knows every part of me
It causes all my anxiety
It just ain’t fair
It shouldn’t be there
Maybе I’m overthinking lately
Maybe thе pressure’s gonna break me
Feeling like everything’s changing
And I can’t control the situation
‘Cause I’ve got plenty of roommates, even when I’m alone
I’ve never known any silence, they turn my head into home
And they keep me awake with a vacancy sign
Yeah, I got plenty of roommates
And they’re all in my mind
They say that I’m shy, ‘cause most days I try
To hide away and stay inside
Drown out the noise by pickin’ a poison
That makes me lose my mind
Start to think walls are cavin’ in
I feel weaker than I’ve ever been
It just ain’t fair
I shouldn’t be scared
Maybe I’m overthinking lately
Maybe the pressure’s gonna break me
Feeling like everything’s changing
And I can’t control the situation
No, I tried to kick ‘em out
Tried to turn ‘em down
But they’re getting real loud and
I, I’m scared, I know that they’re
Not goin’ anywhere
But I’m not movin’ out
I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)
I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates
Yeah, yeah
No, I tried to kick ‘em out
Tried to turn ‘em down
But they’re getting real loud and
I, I’m scared, I know that they’re
Not goin’ anywhere
But I’m not movin’ out
I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)
I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)
I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)
I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)
I’ve got plenty of roommates (Oh-oh), even when I’m alone (Oh-oh)
I’ve never known any silence (Oh-oh), they turn my head into home (Oh-oh)
And they keep me awake (Oh-oh), with a vacancy sign (Oh-oh)
Yeah, I got plenty of roommates (Oh-oh), and they’re all in my mind
