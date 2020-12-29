Demi Lovato scrive Rooommates di Dixie D’Amelio, favorendo così il percorso artistico della star di Tik Tok che aveva già incrociato il suo cammino con Liam Payne per il suo ultimo singolo di Natale.

Dixie D’Amelio ha spiegato che il brano è stato scritto da Demi Lovato insieme a Mitch Allan, M-Phazes, Brett McLaughlin, Chloe Angelides e Nick Lopez. Il testo del singolo è inizialmente nato come una poesia, per poi essere trasformato in una canzone.

Roommates si concentra sul delicato tema del disagio mentale, così come ha lungamente spiegato Dixie D’Amelio:

La presenza di Dixie D’Amelio nell’ultimo singolo di Liam Payne aveva stuzzicato la curiosità dei fan fin dai giorni appena precedenti al rilascio del brano, del quale avevano colto la collaborazione attraverso lo studio attento dei credits del singolo di Natale, Naughty List.

I’ve got plenty of roommates, even when I’m alone

I’ve never known any silence, they turn my head into home

And they keep me awake with a vacancy sign

Yeah, I got plenty of roommates

And they’re all in my mind

I try to be patient, take medication

So I can feel alright

But that voice in my head, seems like it’s obsessed

With keepin’ me up all night

Yeah, it knows every part of me

It causes all my anxiety

It just ain’t fair

It shouldn’t be there

Maybе I’m overthinking lately

Maybe thе pressure’s gonna break me

Feeling like everything’s changing

And I can’t control the situation

‘Cause I’ve got plenty of roommates, even when I’m alone

I’ve never known any silence, they turn my head into home

And they keep me awake with a vacancy sign

Yeah, I got plenty of roommates

And they’re all in my mind

They say that I’m shy, ‘cause most days I try

To hide away and stay inside

Drown out the noise by pickin’ a poison

That makes me lose my mind

Start to think walls are cavin’ in

I feel weaker than I’ve ever been

It just ain’t fair

I shouldn’t be scared

Maybe I’m overthinking lately

Maybe the pressure’s gonna break me

Feeling like everything’s changing

And I can’t control the situation

No, I tried to kick ‘em out

Tried to turn ‘em down

But they’re getting real loud and

I, I’m scared, I know that they’re

Not goin’ anywhere

But I’m not movin’ out

I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)

I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates

Yeah, yeah

No, I tried to kick ‘em out

Tried to turn ‘em down

But they’re getting real loud and

I, I’m scared, I know that they’re

Not goin’ anywhere

But I’m not movin’ out

I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)

I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)

I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)

I guess that I’ve got to live with all these roommates (Roommates)

I’ve got plenty of roommates (Oh-oh), even when I’m alone (Oh-oh)

I’ve never known any silence (Oh-oh), they turn my head into home (Oh-oh)

And they keep me awake (Oh-oh), with a vacancy sign (Oh-oh)

Yeah, I got plenty of roommates (Oh-oh), and they’re all in my mind