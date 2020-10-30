Liam Payne anticipa il Natale con Naughty List e conferma la collaborazione con Dixie D’Amelio. La presenza della Tik Toker era stata data come certa, ma mancava ancora l’ufficialità. Il nuovo singolo è disponibile in tutte le piattaforme digitali e di streaming dal 30 ottobre.

L’impegno dell’ex One Direction continuerà anche con un concerto in streaming che terrà il 31 ottobre per la presentazione della musica contenuta in LP 1. Lo show, il cui ricavato sarà devoluto in beneficienza, ha già un ospite molto speciale. Si tratta di Tom Felton, conosciuto come Draco Malfoy dai tanti fan della saga di Harry Potter.

I seguaci di Payne avevano già captato la presenza di un featuring, individuando il nome di Dixie D’Amelio tra i crediti del brano. Lo stesso artista ne aveva dato una piccola anticipazione, con il trailer del brano in cui si poteva sentire la voce della Tik Toker.

L’artista si è anche detto sorpreso per la capacità dei suoi fan di scoprire ogni dettaglio. Tutti avevano già capito che si trattava della voce di Dixie D’Amelio:

L’artista ha anche spiegato dell’importanza di trovare un modo per trarre beneficio dalla leggerezza e dal divertimento, indispensabile in questo periodo così complicato. Da quest’esigenza, nasce la collaborazione con Dixie D’Amelio, nuova star di Tik Tok e fenomeno tra i più giovani.

Turned on the lights

Party was over so I said my goodbyes

Stepped out the car and you were waiting outside

Gave you my coat ‘cause I could see that you were cold

The driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow

I said there is no way I’m not walking you home

Next thing you know we were drying our clothes

But I didn’t mean to get you in trouble

Now we’re on the naughty list

Must’ve been the way we kissed

Santa saw the things we did

And put us on the naughty list (Oh)

Undernеath the mistletoe (Mistlеtoe)

We were supposed to take it slow

Baby, you’re my favorite gift

Now we’re on the naughty list (Yeah)

Under the tree

It’s Christmas morning and there is nothing to see

One hundred messages like “Where have you been?”

No, I don’t wanna but it’s time for me to go

My driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow

He said there is no way that I am letting you go (Oh)

Next thing you know we were drying our clothes (Oh)

And I know you meant to get me in trouble

Now we’re on the naughty list

Must’ve been the way we kissed

Santa saw the things we did

And put us on the naughty list (Put us, yeah)

Underneath the mistletoe

We were supposed to take it slow

Baby, you’re my favorite gift

Now we’re on the naughty list

Three-six-five days (Oh, yeah)

You’re at my place (Oh, yeah)

We’ll misbehave

With kisses like snowflakes all over your body (All over your body)

Three-six-five days (Oh)

You’re at my place (You’re at my)

We’ll misbehave

With kisses like snowflakes all over your body

Now we’re on the naughty list

Must’ve been the way we kissed

Santa saw the things we did

And put us on the naughty list

Underneath the mistletoe

We were supposed to take it slow

Baby, you’re my favorite gift

Now we’re on the naughty list