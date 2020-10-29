Il set di The Rookie 3 rischia di chiudere di nuovo a causa del Covid. Le riprese e la conseguente messa in onda della terza stagione, confermata lo scorso maggio, sono slittate in autunno, permettendo così alla produzione di poter lavorare con tutte le dovute precauzioni.

A differenza di diversi show della ABC, tra cui Grey’s Anatomy e Station 19, che debutteranno con le nuove stagioni a novembre, il crime poliziesco con protagonista Nathan Fillion sta affrontando diversi problemi, ed è solo l’ultimo della lunga lista di produzioni ad essere colpite dalla pandemia.

Variety riporta che almeno cinque membri della troupe sono risultati positivi al test per il coronavirus. Nonostante tutto, il produttore dello show, Entertainment One ha deciso comunque di continuare le riprese, dopo la breve pausa per permettere la sanificazione del set.

Un portavoce di eOne ha confermato nel dettaglio che tra i cinque infettati, quattro sono membri della crew, mentre un quinto è “un caso positivo non correlato” ai precedenti – quest’ultimo testato il 26 ottobre. Lo studio ha dichiarato a Variety che i cinque individui in questione – di cui non si conosce il nome per questioni di privacy – sono stati posti in auto isolamento dopo i risultati. Insieme a loro, si aggiungono altri membri del team che sono venuti a contatto con loro e che potrebbero quindi aver contratto il virus.

Una notizia non certamente positiva per The Rookie 3, già rimandato a inizio 2021. Stando alla situazione attuale non è chiaro se la terza stagione slitterà ulteriormente a data da destinarsi. eOne comunque ha affermato che la produzione ha adottato tutte le misure “in conformità con i protocolli di salute e sicurezza medica di parti terze”. Non risultano altri casi positivi che riguardano il cast della serie tv.

The Rookie vede Nathan Fillion, ex star di Castle, nel ruolo di John Nolan, un uomo di mezza età che si rimette in gioco, entrando a far parte della polizia di Los Angeles e diventando, così, la matricola più anziana. Lo show è stato scritto da Alexi Hawley, che è anche produttore esecutivo e showrunner. Qualche giorno fa, lo stesso Fillion ha annunciato di essere in auto isolamento e in attesa dei risultati del test Covid. In un post, l’attore ha elogiato il lavoro dell’industria dello spettacolo e la sua capacità di continuare a lavorare rispettando tutti i protocolli richiesti.

In Italia, The Rookie va in onda ogni venerdì in prima serata con gli episodi della seconda stagione.