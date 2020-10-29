Il set di The Rookie 3 rischia di chiudere di nuovo a causa del Covid. Le riprese e la conseguente messa in onda della terza stagione, confermata lo scorso maggio, sono slittate in autunno, permettendo così alla produzione di poter lavorare con tutte le dovute precauzioni.
A differenza di diversi show della ABC, tra cui Grey’s Anatomy e Station 19, che debutteranno con le nuove stagioni a novembre, il crime poliziesco con protagonista Nathan Fillion sta affrontando diversi problemi, ed è solo l’ultimo della lunga lista di produzioni ad essere colpite dalla pandemia.
Variety riporta che almeno cinque membri della troupe sono risultati positivi al test per il coronavirus. Nonostante tutto, il produttore dello show, Entertainment One ha deciso comunque di continuare le riprese, dopo la breve pausa per permettere la sanificazione del set.
Un portavoce di eOne ha confermato nel dettaglio che tra i cinque infettati, quattro sono membri della crew, mentre un quinto è “un caso positivo non correlato” ai precedenti – quest’ultimo testato il 26 ottobre. Lo studio ha dichiarato a Variety che i cinque individui in questione – di cui non si conosce il nome per questioni di privacy – sono stati posti in auto isolamento dopo i risultati. Insieme a loro, si aggiungono altri membri del team che sono venuti a contatto con loro e che potrebbero quindi aver contratto il virus.
Una notizia non certamente positiva per The Rookie 3, già rimandato a inizio 2021. Stando alla situazione attuale non è chiaro se la terza stagione slitterà ulteriormente a data da destinarsi. eOne comunque ha affermato che la produzione ha adottato tutte le misure “in conformità con i protocolli di salute e sicurezza medica di parti terze”. Non risultano altri casi positivi che riguardano il cast della serie tv.
The Rookie vede Nathan Fillion, ex star di Castle, nel ruolo di John Nolan, un uomo di mezza età che si rimette in gioco, entrando a far parte della polizia di Los Angeles e diventando, così, la matricola più anziana. Lo show è stato scritto da Alexi Hawley, che è anche produttore esecutivo e showrunner. Qualche giorno fa, lo stesso Fillion ha annunciato di essere in auto isolamento e in attesa dei risultati del test Covid. In un post, l’attore ha elogiato il lavoro dell’industria dello spettacolo e la sua capacità di continuare a lavorare rispettando tutti i protocolli richiesti.
Right now I’m sitting at home, getting ready to go get tested for COVID-19. I was supposed to be at work, but there’s been a delay in the results of our last tests, so I’d like to use this time to give you some perspective on how our show is facing the crisis. ABC has shown us a considerable amount of support, for which we are very grateful. We have raised our budget in places and reallocated where our current budget goes in order to keep everyone safe. With @alexihawley’s steadfast leadership, we’ve implemented new departments, equipment, redundant positions in case of absences, protections for sick leave, outright tedious protocols to ensure our safety- and everyone, EVERYONE doing their part to protect the people around them. I am constantly amazed by the staff, crew, and cast of this show. I see the value they place on being in the position they are in. I see the respect and concern they show one another. I am confident when I go to work, that every person I see is doing what they can to protect the rest of us. The result is an even stronger community that I’m so very proud to be a part of. The hard work of putting a show together is only compounded by this pandemic, and I felt it important to tell you the expense, the work, and the sacrifice that this crew and cast endures in the hopes of making an hour of your life a little more joyful. Let me be clear. They are silently suffering, outwardly smiling, and completely committed to their crafts. For your part, if you notice the telltale sign of a mask strap on the back of a head, or makeup smudged around the nose and mouth, or that little mask irritation you see on the bridge of the nose, or wonder why the show seems set up slightly differently, just notice it very quietly- and remember it’s just a small part of the price we are all paying. Be safe. Wash your hands. #therookieabc
In Italia, The Rookie va in onda ogni venerdì in prima serata con gli episodi della seconda stagione.
