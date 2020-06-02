Cole Sprouse arrestato, l’attore di Riverdale in prima linea nelle proteste di #BlackLivesMatter

C’era anche Cole Sprouse tra gli attori arrestati che manifestavano pacificamente contro il razzismo e la brutalità della polizia, a favore di #BlackLivesMatter. Il Jughead Jones di Riverdale ha raccontato nel dettaglio la sua esperienza mentre si trovava a Santa Monica.
BuzzFeed riporta la notizia secondo cui Cole Sprouse si sarebbe trovato nel bel mezzo di una situazione complicata dall’arrivo di un gruppo che si è insinuato tra i manifestanti e ha iniziato a compiere atti vandalici. Gli agenti di polizia si sono trovati in difficoltà perché nel tentativo di contenere i danni, hanno finito per bloccare anche coloro che stavano protestando in maniera pacifica.
Nel suo post su Instagram, l’attore di Riverdale spiega come le autorità avessero dato loro la possibilità di andarsene, altrimenti sarebbero stati arrestati. Tuttavia, nel momento in cui stavano per allontanarsi, lui e gli altri manifestanti si sono trovati davanti una fila di poliziotti che bloccava loro la strada. BuzzFeed scrive che al momento dell’arrestato, Sprouse indossava una bandana nera sul viso ed è stato uno dei primi ad essere inquadrato dalla polizia e quindi fermato.
David Brown, un dimostrante che è stato portato in cella insieme a Sprouse, ha parlato con BuzzFeed della loro esperienza. “Abbiamo cercato di andarcene perché un poliziotto ha detto che se avessimo fatto la cosa giusta non ci sarebbero state conseguenze. Però non ci hanno lasciato andare. Sono rimasto scioccato e traumatizzato da tutto perché ero lì per testimoniare, per documentare. Per tutto il tempo la polizia è stata preparata per arrestarci.” Brown ha detto al Buzzfeed che sono stati trattenuti per circa 90 minuti e accusati di un reato per violazione del coprifuoco prima di venire liberati. Le autorità hanno arrestato più di 400 persone quel giorno.
Mass crowd peacefully taking a knee at the Santa Monica #GeorgeFloyd protest: pic.twitter.com/VUu8INwmBU— MK-Ultra News (@mkultranews) May 31, 2020
Sprouse ha sottolineato che essendo “un bianco etero e un personaggio pubblico, le conseguenze istituzionali della mia detenzione non sono nulla in confronto ad altre all’interno del movimento”, spiegando di non voler concentrare l’attenzione su di sé. “Questo è, e sarà, un momento per stare vicino agli altri mentre la situazione si intensifica, fornendo supporto e dimostrando di fare la cosa giusto. Questo è precisamente il momento di contemplare cosa significhi essere un alleato. Spero che lo facciano anche gli altri nella mia posizione”.
L’attore di Riverdale ha infine concluso aggiungendo che non parlerà più del suo arresto perché non vuole togliere l’attenzione dai leader del movimento #BlackLivesMatter. Sul suo profilo Instagram ha condiviso dei link per compiere delle donazioni e offrire sostegno alla causa.
View this post on Instagram
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.