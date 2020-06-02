Cole Sprouse arrestato, l’attore di Riverdale in prima linea nelle proteste di #BlackLivesMatter

C’era anche Cole Sprouse tra gli attori arrestati che manifestavano pacificamente contro il razzismo e la brutalità della polizia, a favore di #BlackLivesMatter. Il Jughead Jones di Riverdale ha raccontato nel dettaglio la sua esperienza mentre si trovava a Santa Monica.

BuzzFeed riporta la notizia secondo cui Cole Sprouse si sarebbe trovato nel bel mezzo di una situazione complicata dall’arrivo di un gruppo che si è insinuato tra i manifestanti e ha iniziato a compiere atti vandalici. Gli agenti di polizia si sono trovati in difficoltà perché nel tentativo di contenere i danni, hanno finito per bloccare anche coloro che stavano protestando in maniera pacifica.

Nel suo post su Instagram, l’attore di Riverdale spiega come le autorità avessero dato loro la possibilità di andarsene, altrimenti sarebbero stati arrestati. Tuttavia, nel momento in cui stavano per allontanarsi, lui e gli altri manifestanti si sono trovati davanti una fila di poliziotti che bloccava loro la strada. BuzzFeed scrive che al momento dell’arrestato, Sprouse indossava una bandana nera sul viso ed è stato uno dei primi ad essere inquadrato dalla polizia e quindi fermato.

David Brown, un dimostrante che è stato portato in cella insieme a Sprouse, ha parlato con BuzzFeed della loro esperienza. “Abbiamo cercato di andarcene perché un poliziotto ha detto che se avessimo fatto la cosa giusta non ci sarebbero state conseguenze. Però non ci hanno lasciato andare. Sono rimasto scioccato e traumatizzato da tutto perché ero lì per testimoniare, per documentare. Per tutto il tempo la polizia è stata preparata per arrestarci.” Brown ha detto al Buzzfeed che sono stati trattenuti per circa 90 minuti e accusati di un reato per violazione del coprifuoco prima di venire liberati. Le autorità hanno arrestato più di 400 persone quel giorno.

Mass crowd peacefully taking a knee at the Santa Monica #GeorgeFloyd protest: pic.twitter.com/VUu8INwmBU — MK-Ultra News (@mkultranews) May 31, 2020

Sprouse ha sottolineato che essendo “un bianco etero e un personaggio pubblico, le conseguenze istituzionali della mia detenzione non sono nulla in confronto ad altre all’interno del movimento”, spiegando di non voler concentrare l’attenzione su di sé. “Questo è, e sarà, un momento per stare vicino agli altri mentre la situazione si intensifica, fornendo supporto e dimostrando di fare la cosa giusto. Questo è precisamente il momento di contemplare cosa significhi essere un alleato. Spero che lo facciano anche gli altri nella mia posizione”.

L’attore di Riverdale ha infine concluso aggiungendo che non parlerà più del suo arresto perché non vuole togliere l’attenzione dai leader del movimento #BlackLivesMatter. Sul suo profilo Instagram ha condiviso dei link per compiere delle donazioni e offrire sostegno alla causa.