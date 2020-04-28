Tutte le convention 2020 rimandate per il Coronavirus, da The 100 a Skam Italia e Shadowhunters

Buona parte delle convention 2020 verranno rimandate al dopo emergenza Coronavirus. Lo annuncia la Kinetic Vibe, una vivace realtà che ha rivoluziona la fan experience in Italia. Ttramite comunicato stampa, l’organizzazione svela quali eventi non verranno posticipati a date più sicure: la Share The Love Con 2, Fandom Vibes 2 e The Italian Institute 4.
Come spiega la Kinetic Vibe, a causa delle limitazioni e incertezze legate alla pandemia che sta affliggendo molti settori lavorativi, si è deciso lo spostamento degli appuntamenti che avrebbero consentito a migliaia di fan di incontrare dal vivo Rocco Fasano e Beatrice Bruschi (Skam Italia), Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader o Emilie De Ravin (Once Upon A Time), Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Bob Morley ed Eliza Taylor (The 100), Jennifer Morrison (Dr. House), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) e molti altri protagonisti legati al mondo delle serie tv più amate.
“Al momento non è possibile garantire la sicurezza, la fruibilità e la qualità degli eventi”, spiega l’organizzazione. “Kinetic Vibe ha dovuto confrontarsi con la realtà dei fatti: la situazione attuale necessita di cautele specifiche, come il distanziamento sociale, che tutelano la salute di tutti ma che difficilmente convivono con la natura di una convention.”
Dear Little Vibes, as all of you know, since the COVID-19 pandemic started we did our best to make the right decision on how to handle our events. We always try to operate in time for you to be able to deal with your reservation and personal expenses, so we have decided that we owe you an official communication even if this time we have yet to finalize all details. First of all, we received a lot of complains when we first moved #OperationCon2 but as of today, we are really glad to realize it was the right call to make and that’s why we are here. We kept telling you that we were monitoring the situation and the evolving of the outbreak in order to decide whether we would have to postpone our events and that’s what we are doing every single day. We are still waiting to have guidelines from the Italian government about when it would be a suitable date to postpone our conventions, however, considering the present situation and the inevitable involvement of other countries’ government future decisions, our best choice is to postpone our events, so Share The Love Con 2, Fandom Vibes and The Italian Institute 4 will have to be moved to a safer date. We decided to give you this information even if we don’t have new dates for the events yet because we always try to be as clear as possible with you and to also give you time to cancel your reservation for hotels or transportation. This decision was also taken because even if we were allowed to proceed with any of those, conventions are not events that can be executed with social distancing, no interaction between audience and guests, or with constant worry about ours and other people’s actions. What is important for us is to be able to deliver our customers the whole experience and give the chance to create special memories. Above all we believe that there cannot be a convention without a hug, without tears, without the human contact of a friend, without holding hands, without dancing all night, without the entire experience that we want to offer. Once the government will give us information about when this kind of social aggregation events will be allowed to take place again we will start working on the new dates try
Le convention nascono allo scopo di far interagire i fan con i loro attori preferiti. Senza abbracci, lacrime, sorrisi, emozioni e soprattutto contatto umano, questi eventi non avrebbero senso. “Sarebbe impossibile lavorare a una convention senza avere la certezza che pubblico e ospiti possano viaggiare liberamente”, spiega la Kinetic Vibe nel comunicato, “in accordo alle disposizioni di autorità globali e nazionali. Sarebbe troppo difficile vivere una convention con la costante preoccupazione per l’incolumità delle persone coinvolte.”
Per questo motivo, Kinetic Vibe ha deciso di posticipare a data da destinarsi le convention 2020. “Anche nei momenti più difficili, però, c’è sempre una luce e così Kinetic Vibe sceglie di guardare al futuro con speranza e impegno, continuando a monitorare la situazione internazionale per poter annunciare appena possibile nuove date e nuove lineup sempre più entusiasmanti.”
Per chi ha già acquistato i pass e gli extra, sostanzialmente non cambierà nulla e resteranno validi per le nuove date delle convention. Il comunicato si conclude con un ringraziamento speciale a tutti coloro che sostengono e supportano Kinetic Vibe in questo difficile momento storico. In attesa della fine di questa emergenza, Kinetic Vibe sta lavorando per intrattenere i fan attraverso nuove modalità. Infatti, sono in via di sviluppo dei contenuti online, compatibili con le attuali circostanze. E assicura: ben presto non mancheranno novità ed emozioni.
La Share The Love Con era prevista a Milano il 13 e 14 giugno. La quarta con di The Italian Institute doveva invece svolgersi l’11 e 12 luglio sempre a Milano.
Durante queste convention, i fan hanno avuto l’occasione di incontrare molti attori di serie tv famose, quali SKAM, Gossip Girl, Once Upon A Time, Queer As Folk, Reign, Riverdale, Shadowhunters, Teen Wolf, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries e tante altre.