Tutte le convention 2020 rimandate per il Coronavirus, da The 100 a Skam Italia e Shadowhunters

Dear Little Vibes, as all of you know, since the COVID-19 pandemic started we did our best to make the right decision on how to handle our events. We always try to operate in time for you to be able to deal with your reservation and personal expenses, so we have decided that we owe you an official communication even if this time we have yet to finalize all details. First of all, we received a lot of complains when we first moved #OperationCon2 but as of today, we are really glad to realize it was the right call to make and that’s why we are here. We kept telling you that we were monitoring the situation and the evolving of the outbreak in order to decide whether we would have to postpone our events and that’s what we are doing every single day. We are still waiting to have guidelines from the Italian government about when it would be a suitable date to postpone our conventions, however, considering the present situation and the inevitable involvement of other countries’ government future decisions, our best choice is to postpone our events, so Share The Love Con 2, Fandom Vibes and The Italian Institute 4 will have to be moved to a safer date. We decided to give you this information even if we don’t have new dates for the events yet because we always try to be as clear as possible with you and to also give you time to cancel your reservation for hotels or transportation. This decision was also taken because even if we were allowed to proceed with any of those, conventions are not events that can be executed with social distancing, no interaction between audience and guests, or with constant worry about ours and other people’s actions. What is important for us is to be able to deliver our customers the whole experience and give the chance to create special memories. Above all we believe that there cannot be a convention without a hug, without tears, without the human contact of a friend, without holding hands, without dancing all night, without the entire experience that we want to offer. Once the government will give us information about when this kind of social aggregation events will be allowed to take place again we will start working on the new dates try