C’è anche l’Italia nel video del nuovo singolo di James Blunt da Once Upon A Mind (testo)

Il nuovo singolo di James Blunt è The Greatest ed è un omaggio a tutti coloro che stanno lottando contro il Coronavirus. Il brano, inizialmente scritto per i suoi figli, è diventato ora un manifesto alla battaglia contro il Covid-19 che sta affliggendo tutto il mondo e, in particolare, l’Italia.

A spiegare il repentino cambio di rotta è stato l’artista, che ha illustrato il motivi per i quali abbia deciso di presentare il nuovo singolo da Once Upon A Time e di trasformarlo in un’iniziativa benefica, con il ricavato che sarà destinato al Servizio Sanitario Nazionale in Inghilterra.

Nella clip dedicata al nuovo singolo, c’è spazio anche per una parte d’Italia che lotta, con il volto di una delle infermiere dell’Ospedale di Piacenza in prima linea nella lotta al Coronavirus.

James Blunt ha inoltre mandato un messaggio per l’Italia, mandando un abbraccio virtuale a tutto il Paese particolarmente piegato dall’epidemia di Coronavirus. L’artista britannico avrebbe dovuto tenere una leg italiana del suo tour, poi annullata a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus attualmente in corso.

Too much to say

Too much to lose

I get frustrated thinking ‘bout the world I brought you to

It’s a battle of time

That I have with you

But don’t decide the how, the when or if we’ll make it through.

I feel that you deserve a chance to know the truth and to be better than

The ones who came before you only to let pride and money weaken them.

So be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it

Yeah, be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause we need a soul to save us

Need someone to be the greatest.

So many words

Veiling the truth

The others turning and it’s time for us to choose

And people will try

To take you down too

But if I was a betting man, I’d put all my money on you.

I know that I have nothing left to give to you to make you better than

The man I failed to be, the friends and father that I know I should have been.

So be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it

Yeah, be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause we need a soul to save us

Need someone to be the greatest.

Nobody knows what to say

Nobody shows you the way

Sometimes it’s hard to see

Who you’re gonna be.

So be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it

Be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause we need a soul to save us

Need someone to be the greatest

Be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it

Be the young, the brave, the powerful

‘Cause we need a soul to save us

Need someone to be the greatest.

Love.