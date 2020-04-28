C’è anche l’Italia nel video del nuovo singolo di James Blunt da Once Upon A Mind (testo)

Il nuovo singolo di James Blunt è The Greatest ed è un omaggio a tutti coloro che stanno lottando contro il Coronavirus. Il brano, inizialmente scritto per i suoi figli, è diventato ora un manifesto alla battaglia contro il Covid-19 che sta affliggendo tutto il mondo e, in particolare, l’Italia.
A spiegare il repentino cambio di rotta è stato l’artista, che ha illustrato il motivi per i quali abbia deciso di presentare il nuovo singolo da Once Upon A Time e di trasformarlo in un’iniziativa benefica, con il ricavato che sarà destinato al Servizio Sanitario Nazionale in Inghilterra.
Nella clip dedicata al nuovo singolo, c’è spazio anche per una parte d’Italia che lotta, con il volto di una delle infermiere dell’Ospedale di Piacenza in prima linea nella lotta al Coronavirus.
Le parole di James Blunt per The Greatest
“Originariamente ho scritto The Greatest per i miei bambini, un messaggio di speranza per il loro futuro, per loro che dovranno vivere un modo che sta impazzendo. Ma nelle ultime settimane il brano ha assunto un nuovo significato, guardando le persone del Servizio Sanitario, i primi soccorritori, i medici e gli infermieri in tutto il mondo combattere il coronavirus. Sono loro i veri eroi, sono loro i veri Greatest, i più grandi, a cui tutti noi dobbiamo dimostrare la gratitudine che si meritano”.
James Blunt ha inoltre mandato un messaggio per l’Italia, mandando un abbraccio virtuale a tutto il Paese particolarmente piegato dall’epidemia di Coronavirus. L’artista britannico avrebbe dovuto tenere una leg italiana del suo tour, poi annullata a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus attualmente in corso.
Testo di The Greatest di James Blunt
Too much to say
Too much to lose
I get frustrated thinking ‘bout the world I brought you to
It’s a battle of time
That I have with you
But don’t decide the how, the when or if we’ll make it through.
I feel that you deserve a chance to know the truth and to be better than
The ones who came before you only to let pride and money weaken them.
So be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Yeah, be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest.
So many words
Veiling the truth
The others turning and it’s time for us to choose
And people will try
To take you down too
But if I was a betting man, I’d put all my money on you.
I know that I have nothing left to give to you to make you better than
The man I failed to be, the friends and father that I know I should have been.
So be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Yeah, be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest.
Nobody knows what to say
Nobody shows you the way
Sometimes it’s hard to see
Who you’re gonna be.
So be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest
Be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause the world is standing waiting for someone to come and change it
Be the young, the brave, the powerful
‘Cause we need a soul to save us
Need someone to be the greatest.
Love.