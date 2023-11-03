This Life dei Take That è quel brano che sa di british, pop, leggerezza e quiete che in un periodo storico devastato da guerre e tensioni internazionali fa sempre bene. Il pianoforte scandisce un beat serrato e audace, con le voci di Gary Barlow, Mark Owen e Howard Donald che si rincorrono come tante persone in una rimpatriata tra amici.

This Life è anche il titolo del nono album della boyband britannica, in arrivo il 24 novembre. Da oggi la title-track è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme e in rotazione radiofonica. Il brano racconta le infinite possibilità che la vita offre e invita l’ascoltatore a non perdere mai la speranza né la fiducia, perché le occasioni sono sempre dietro l’angolo. Certe volte, tuttavia, è d’uopo crearle.

Il nuovo album arriverà sei anni dopo Wonderland (2017) e a proposito del disco i tre componenti hanno raccontato:

Sull’assenza di Robbie Williams e Jason Orange hanno spiegato:

Nel 2024 i Take That torneranno in Italia con quattro date secondo il seguente calendario:

In this life, you can try

But it won’t stop challenging you

It won’t stop challenging you

Rainy days, big mistakes

Losing love and singing the blues

When you can’t stop singing the blues

When you make plans they never work

They never work

It feels so good until it hurts

But when it hurts

It’s time to tell you, baby

This life ain’t no bed of roses

This life will take everything that you’ve got

In this life, there’s no second chances

Make this life yours

Stormy seas

Thinking you’ve found your feet

Then you lose your way

When you can’t stop losing your way

Hoping for second chances

Bracing for bumpy landings

Always the hardest race

You can’t stop running that race

When you make plans god laughs at you

God laughs at you

You sing but you can’t hear the tune

When you can’t hear the tune

It’s time to tell you, baby

This life ain’t no bed of roses

This life will take everything that you’ve got

In this life, there’s no second chances

Make this life yours

No way tomorrow is golden (Tomorrow is golden)

A new day can be anything that you want

‘Cause this life belongs to no other

Make this life yours

But while we’re here on this Earth

We need to make it all work

Just try ‘cause I

Can help you find

Your place in this life

This life ain’t no bed of roses (This life)

This life will take everything that you’ve got

In this life, there’s no second chances

Make this life yours

There’s no way tomorrow is golden (Tomorrow is golden)

A new day can be anything that you want

‘Cause this life belongs to no other

Make this life yours

Yeah, this life

This life will take everything that you’ve got

In this life, there’s no second chances

Make this life, make this life yours

There’s no way tomorrow is golden

A new day can be everything that you want

‘Cause this life belongs to no other

Make this life yours