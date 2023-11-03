This Life dei Take That è quel brano che sa di british, pop, leggerezza e quiete che in un periodo storico devastato da guerre e tensioni internazionali fa sempre bene. Il pianoforte scandisce un beat serrato e audace, con le voci di Gary Barlow, Mark Owen e Howard Donald che si rincorrono come tante persone in una rimpatriata tra amici.
This Life è anche il titolo del nono album della boyband britannica, in arrivo il 24 novembre. Da oggi la title-track è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme e in rotazione radiofonica. Il brano racconta le infinite possibilità che la vita offre e invita l’ascoltatore a non perdere mai la speranza né la fiducia, perché le occasioni sono sempre dietro l’angolo. Certe volte, tuttavia, è d’uopo crearle.
Il nuovo album arriverà sei anni dopo Wonderland (2017) e a proposito del disco i tre componenti hanno raccontato:
“Tornare insieme in studio è stata un’esperienza meravigliosa. La sensazione è quella di spiegare le ali, lasciando andare il vecchio per avventurarsi nel nuovo”.
Sull’assenza di Robbie Williams e Jason Orange hanno spiegato:
“Robbie non fa parte della band dal 2011 e Jason se ne è andato nel 2014. Noi abbiamo sempre detto che sono i benvenuti. Al momento siamo in tre e stiamo andando bene”.
Nel 2024 i Take That torneranno in Italia con quattro date secondo il seguente calendario:
07 luglio 2024 – Marostica (Vicenza), piazza Castello
08 luglio 2024 – Roma, Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
10 luglio 2024 – Trani, Piazza Duomo
11 luglio 2024 – Bologna, Sequoie Music Park
Testo
In this life, you can try
But it won’t stop challenging you
It won’t stop challenging you
Rainy days, big mistakes
Losing love and singing the blues
When you can’t stop singing the blues
When you make plans they never work
They never work
It feels so good until it hurts
But when it hurts
It’s time to tell you, baby
This life ain’t no bed of roses
This life will take everything that you’ve got
In this life, there’s no second chances
Make this life yours
Stormy seas
Thinking you’ve found your feet
Then you lose your way
When you can’t stop losing your way
Hoping for second chances
Bracing for bumpy landings
Always the hardest race
You can’t stop running that race
When you make plans god laughs at you
God laughs at you
You sing but you can’t hear the tune
When you can’t hear the tune
It’s time to tell you, baby
This life ain’t no bed of roses
This life will take everything that you’ve got
In this life, there’s no second chances
Make this life yours
No way tomorrow is golden (Tomorrow is golden)
A new day can be anything that you want
‘Cause this life belongs to no other
Make this life yours
But while we’re here on this Earth
We need to make it all work
Just try ‘cause I
Can help you find
Your place in this life
This life ain’t no bed of roses (This life)
This life will take everything that you’ve got
In this life, there’s no second chances
Make this life yours
There’s no way tomorrow is golden (Tomorrow is golden)
A new day can be anything that you want
‘Cause this life belongs to no other
Make this life yours
Yeah, this life
This life will take everything that you’ve got
In this life, there’s no second chances
Make this life, make this life yours
There’s no way tomorrow is golden
A new day can be everything that you want
‘Cause this life belongs to no other
Make this life yours
Traduzione
In questa vita puoi provarci
Ma non smetterà di sfidarti
Non smetterà di sfidarti
Giorni di pioggia, grandi errori
Perdere l’amore e cantare il blues
Quando non riesci a smettere di cantare il blues
Quando fai dei piani non funzionano mai
Non funzionano mai
È così bello finché non fa male
Ma quando fa male
È ora di dirtelo, tesoro
Questa vita non è tutta rose e fiori
Questa vita ti prenderà tutto ciò che hai
In questa vita non ci sono seconde possibilità
Rendi tua questa vita
Mari tempestosi
Quando pensi di aver trovato il tuo percorso
Allora perdi la strada
Quando non riesci a smettere di perdere la strada
Sperando in una seconda possibilità
Preparati per atterraggi accidentati
La gara è sempre più dura
Non puoi smettere di correre quella gara
Quando fai progetti Dio ride di te
Dio ride di te
Canti ma non riesci a sentire la melodia
Quando non riesci a sentire la melodia
È ora di dirtelo, tesoro
Questa vita non è tutta rose e fiori
Questa vita ti prenderà tutto ciò che hai
In questa vita non ci sono seconde possibilità
Rendi tua questa vita
Non è possibile che il domani sia d’oro (il domani è d’oro)
Un nuovo giorno può essere tutto ciò che desideri
Perché questa vita non appartiene a nessun altro
Rendi tua questa vita
Ma mentre siamo qui su questa Terra
Dobbiamo far funzionare tutto
Provaci e basta, perché io
Posso aiutarti a trovare
Il tuo posto in questa vita
Questa vita non è tutta rose e fiori (Questa vita)
Questa vita ti prenderà tutto ciò che hai
In questa vita non ci sono seconde possibilità
Rendi tua questa vita
Non è possibile che il domani sia d’oro (il domani è d’oro)
Un nuovo giorno può essere tutto ciò che desideri
Perché questa vita non appartiene a nessun altro
Rendi tua questa vita
Sì, questa vita
Questa vita ti prenderà tutto ciò che hai
In questa vita non ci sono seconde possibilità
Rendi questa vita, rendi questa vita tua
Non è possibile che il domani sia d’oro
Un nuovo giorno può essere tutto ciò che desideri
Perché questa vita non appartiene a nessun altro
Rendi tua questa vita
