Nel nuovo singolo dei Rolling Stones c’è anche Charlie Watts, e si sente. Mess It Up è una delle novità più attese di Hackney Diamonds, il nuovo album con cui Mick Jagger e soci si rimettono in gioco 18 anni dopo A Bigger Bang (2005) per un glorioso ritorno discografico.

Mess It Up e Live By The Sword sono le tracce in cui ritroviamo il compianto batterista e oggi, venerdì 20 ottobre, Mess It Up è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica. Nel brano ritroviamo la precisione assoluta di Charlie: cassa e rullante dialogano con l’intercessione del charleston e tutto si fa fluido e trascinante, impreziosito dal riff di Keith Richards e dalla voce del frontman. Tutto suona come una dolce rimpatriata che il tempo non ha cancellato. Gli Stones hanno dedicato al compagno di avventure l’intero disco.

Non è tutto: Hackney Diamonds, oltre ad essere un glorioso ritorno, è anche un disco all star. Tra le tracce troviamo il basso di Paul McCartney in Bite My Head Off, il pianoforte di Stevie Wonder e la voce di Lady Gaga in Sweet Sounds Of Heaven, il pianoforte di Elton John in Get Close e Live By The Sword.

Solamente ieri Mick Jagger ha dato la sua benedizione ai Maneskin confermandoli come la più famosa rock band al mondo, un primato di cui lo stesso frontman degli Stones si sorprende trattandosi di una realtà tutta italiana.

[Intro]

There she goes

C’mon

[Verse 1]

You stole my numbers, you stole my codes

You took my keys and then you nicked my phone

Seduced my landlord, broke in my home

Don’t get excited, why don’t you leave me alone?

[Chorus]

You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you

You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you

You think I’m really, really, really gonna really make your dreams come true

Yeah, you say you really, really, really, really wanna hеar the truth, oh

[Verse 2]

You shared my photos with all your friends

Yеah, you put them out there, well, it don’t make no sense

Oh, I said I’m sorry, mmm, I know it ended bad

You came to the right place, baby, at the wrong time, it’s kinda sad

[Chorus]

You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you (All for you, yeah)

You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you

You think I’ll dress it up, dress it up, dress it up all for you (All for you)

You say you really, really, really, really wanna hear the truth

Yeah, yeah, you say you really, really, really, really wanna hear the truth, yeah, c’mon

[Post-Chorus]

Really wanna hear it (Really wanna hear it)

Really wanna hear it, baby

Really wanna hear it

Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it, babe, yeah

[Bridge]

You asked the question

And I won’t lie

[Chorus]

Ain’t gonna mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you

Ain’t gonna mess it up, mess it up, really make your dreams come true

Ain’t gonna wreck it up, wreck it up, wreck it up all for you, oh, Lord

You say you really, really, really, really wanna hear the truth, oh, oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]

Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it (Yeah, yeah)

Really wanna hear it, baby, yeah

Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it

Really wanna hear the truth now, really wanna hear the truth now

(I just wanna be honest) Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it

Wanna be, wanna be honest

Honest with you, baby

Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it (Yeah, don’t get too excited)

Baby, no, no, no, no

Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it (Yeah, tell, I wanna tell the truth, tell the truth, yeah, woo, yeah)

Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it