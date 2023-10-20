Nel nuovo singolo dei Rolling Stones c’è anche Charlie Watts, e si sente. Mess It Up è una delle novità più attese di Hackney Diamonds, il nuovo album con cui Mick Jagger e soci si rimettono in gioco 18 anni dopo A Bigger Bang (2005) per un glorioso ritorno discografico.
Mess It Up e Live By The Sword sono le tracce in cui ritroviamo il compianto batterista e oggi, venerdì 20 ottobre, Mess It Up è disponibile in rotazione radiofonica. Nel brano ritroviamo la precisione assoluta di Charlie: cassa e rullante dialogano con l’intercessione del charleston e tutto si fa fluido e trascinante, impreziosito dal riff di Keith Richards e dalla voce del frontman. Tutto suona come una dolce rimpatriata che il tempo non ha cancellato. Gli Stones hanno dedicato al compagno di avventure l’intero disco.
Non è tutto: Hackney Diamonds, oltre ad essere un glorioso ritorno, è anche un disco all star. Tra le tracce troviamo il basso di Paul McCartney in Bite My Head Off, il pianoforte di Stevie Wonder e la voce di Lady Gaga in Sweet Sounds Of Heaven, il pianoforte di Elton John in Get Close e Live By The Sword.
Solamente ieri Mick Jagger ha dato la sua benedizione ai Maneskin confermandoli come la più famosa rock band al mondo, un primato di cui lo stesso frontman degli Stones si sorprende trattandosi di una realtà tutta italiana.
“L’Italia ha una tradizione musicale fantastica, ma non è certo conosciuta per le rock band. Abbiamo fatto uno show con loro, hanno avuto una risposta meravigliosa dal pubblico e sono andati benissimo. Sono la band dei ventenni di oggi e tutti ci aspetteremmo che in quel posto ci sia un gruppo inglese o americano”.
Testo
[Intro]
There she goes
C’mon
[Verse 1]
You stole my numbers, you stole my codes
You took my keys and then you nicked my phone
Seduced my landlord, broke in my home
Don’t get excited, why don’t you leave me alone?
[Chorus]
You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you
You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you
You think I’m really, really, really gonna really make your dreams come true
Yeah, you say you really, really, really, really wanna hеar the truth, oh
[Verse 2]
You shared my photos with all your friends
Yеah, you put them out there, well, it don’t make no sense
Oh, I said I’m sorry, mmm, I know it ended bad
You came to the right place, baby, at the wrong time, it’s kinda sad
[Chorus]
You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you (All for you, yeah)
You think I’ll mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you
You think I’ll dress it up, dress it up, dress it up all for you (All for you)
You say you really, really, really, really wanna hear the truth
Yeah, yeah, you say you really, really, really, really wanna hear the truth, yeah, c’mon
[Post-Chorus]
Really wanna hear it (Really wanna hear it)
Really wanna hear it, baby
Really wanna hear it
Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it, babe, yeah
[Bridge]
You asked the question
And I won’t lie
[Chorus]
Ain’t gonna mess it up, mess it up, mess it up all for you
Ain’t gonna mess it up, mess it up, really make your dreams come true
Ain’t gonna wreck it up, wreck it up, wreck it up all for you, oh, Lord
You say you really, really, really, really wanna hear the truth, oh, oh, oh
[Post-Chorus]
Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it (Yeah, yeah)
Really wanna hear it, baby, yeah
Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it
Really wanna hear the truth now, really wanna hear the truth now
(I just wanna be honest) Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it
Wanna be, wanna be honest
Honest with you, baby
Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it (Yeah, don’t get too excited)
Baby, no, no, no, no
Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it (Yeah, tell, I wanna tell the truth, tell the truth, yeah, woo, yeah)
Really wanna hear it, really wanna hear it
Traduzione
[Introduzione]
Eccola che inizia
Andiamo, forza
[Verso 1]
Hai rubato i miei numeri, hai rubato i miei codici
Hai preso le mie chiavi e poi mi hai rubato il telefono
Ho sedotto il mio padrone di casa, ho fatto irruzione in casa mia
Non agitarti, perché non mi lasci in pace?
[Coro]
Pensi che rovinerò tutto, rovinerò, rovinerò tutto per te
Pensi che rovinerò tutto, rovinerò, rovinerò tutto per te
Pensi che realizzerò davvero, davvero, davvero i tuoi sogni
Sì, dici che vuoi davvero, davvero, davvero, davvero sentire la verità, oh
[Verso 2]
Hai condiviso le mie foto con tutti i tuoi amici
Sì, se li metti là fuori, beh, non ha senso
Oh, ho detto che mi dispiace, mmm, so che è finita male
Sei arrivata nel posto giusto, tesoro, nel momento sbagliato, è un po’ triste
[Coro]
Pensi che rovinerò tutto, rovinerò, rovinerò tutto per te (tutto per te, sì)
Pensi che rovinerò tutto, rovinerò, rovinerò tutto per te
Pensi che lo vestirò, lo vestirò, lo vestirò tutto per te (tutto per te)
Dici che vuoi davvero, davvero, davvero, davvero sentire la verità
Sì, sì, dici che vuoi davvero, davvero, davvero, davvero sentire la verità, sì, andiamo
[Post-Ritornello]
Voglio davvero sentirlo (Voglio davvero sentirlo)
Voglio davvero sentirlo, tesoro
Voglio davvero sentirlo
Voglio davvero sentirlo, voglio davvero sentirlo, tesoro, sì
[Ponte]
Hai fatto la domanda
E non mentirò
[Coro]
Non rovinerò tutto, rovinerò, rovinerò tutto per te
Non rovinerai tutto, non rovinerai nulla, realizzerai davvero i tuoi sogni
Non lo rovinerò, lo distruggerò, lo distruggerò tutto per te, oh Signore
Dici che vuoi davvero, davvero, davvero, davvero sentire la verità, oh, oh, oh
[Post-Ritornello]
Voglio davvero sentirlo, voglio davvero sentirlo (Sì, sì)
Voglio davvero sentirlo, tesoro, sì
Voglio davvero sentirlo, voglio davvero sentirlo
Voglio davvero sentire la verità adesso, voglio davvero sentire la verità adesso
(Voglio solo essere onesto) Voglio davvero sentirlo, voglio davvero sentirlo
Voglio essere, voglio essere onesto
Onesto con te, tesoro
Voglio davvero sentirlo, voglio davvero sentirlo (Sì, non eccitarti troppo)
Tesoro, no, no, no, no
Voglio davvero sentirlo, voglio davvero sentirlo (Sì, dillo, voglio dire la verità, dì la verità, sì, woo, sì)
Voglio davvero sentirlo, voglio davvero sentirlo
