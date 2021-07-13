Sono state appena annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2021, la 73esima edizione dei premi annuali dedicati al meglio della televisione. Quest’anno alla battaglia tra HBO, Hulu e Netflix si aggiunge anche un’altra piattaforma, Disney+ che porta avanti WandaVision, The Mandalorian e The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In testa alle candidature, The Handmaid’s Tale con 11 nomination e The Crown con 10. Ecco la lista delle nomination agli Emmy 2021 divisi per categoria.
Miglior serie drammatica
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Miglior serie commedia
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia
Anthony Anderson (blackish)
Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia
Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo – The Flight Attendant)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (blackish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Attrice guest in una serie drammatica
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Attore guest in una serie drammatica
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Lascia un commento