Sono state appena annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2021, la 73esima edizione dei premi annuali dedicati al meglio della televisione. Quest’anno alla battaglia tra HBO, Hulu e Netflix si aggiunge anche un’altra piattaforma, Disney+ che porta avanti WandaVision, The Mandalorian e The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In testa alle candidature, The Handmaid’s Tale con 11 nomination e The Crown con 10. Ecco la lista delle nomination agli Emmy 2021 divisi per categoria.

Miglior serie drammatica

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Miglior serie commedia

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia

Anthony Anderson (blackish)

Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia

Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo – The Flight Attendant)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (blackish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Attrice guest in una serie drammatica

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Attore guest in una serie drammatica

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian