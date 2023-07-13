All’edizione 2023 degli Emmy Awards, Succession fa incetta di candidature. La serie televisiva statunitense ideata da Jesse Armstrong è quella che ha avuto più nomination, tra cui quella per l’attore Brian Cox. Le speranze italiane invece sono riposte in Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco, che sono state nominate entrambe nella categoria miglior attrice non protagonista per una serie drammatica per i rispettivi ruoli in The White Lotus, che ha ottenuto 23 candidature.

Sabrina Impacciatore, nella seconda stagione dello show prodotto dalla HBO, che ha già iniziato a lavorare sulla terza, ha interpretato il ruolo della manager del resort, l’inflessibile e fragile Valentina. Il ruolo che è valsa la nomination a Simona Tabasco è quello di Lucia, intraprendente ragazza siciliana che frequenta il White Lotus in cerca di lavoro.

Molte le nomination, ben 24, anche per The Last of us, serie distopica ispirata all’omonimo videogame. La serie ideata da Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann, per cui è in programma la seconda stagione, ha letteralmente stracciato tutti i record sia in termini di visualizzazioni che di nomination relativamente a prodotti ispirati al mondo videoludico.

Tra le commedie è Ted Lasso a fare la voce grossa. La stagione conclusiva della serie in cui Jason Sudeikis un allenatore di calcio della AFC Richmond, ha raccolto 21 candidature.

Ecco tutte le nomination che il 18 settembre si contenderanno gli ambiti premi.

Miglior serie drammatica

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (Sky e Now)

The Last of Us (Sky e Now)

Succession (Sky e Now)

The White Lotus (Sky e Now)

Yellowjackets (Prime Video)

Miglior serie commedia

Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

Barry (Sky e Now)

The Bear (Disney+)

Jury Duty

La fantastica signora Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mercoledì (Netflix)

Migliori miniserie

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the six (Primevideo)

Fleishman is in the trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Migliore interpretazione maschile drammatica

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Migliore interpretazione femminile drammatica

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Miglior interpretazione maschile in commedia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Migliore interpretazione femminile in commedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Attore guest in una serie commedia

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Attrice guest in una serie commedia

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Attore guest in una serie drammatica

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Attrice guest in una serie drammatica

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

