Strange Days dei The Struts feat. Robbie Williams sarà anche il titolo del terzo album in studio della band di Luke Spiller, che a questo giro vanta la partecipazione di tanti graditi ospiti.

Sì, oltre all’ex Take That i The Struts ospitano anche il leggendario Tom Morello che li aveva onorati della sua presenza quando sul palco del Basement East di Nashville aveva eseguito con loro la cover di Dancing In The Dark di Bruce Springsteen. In questo nuovo brano, ulteriore anticipazione dell’album in prossima uscita, i The Struts ci riportano dritti nel glorioso ventennio ’80-’90 come hanno sempre fatto, con una ballata degna dello stadio e della celebrazione del rock.

Da sempre, infatti, la band di Luke Spiller è stata accostata ai Queen in termini di performance e ai più grandi nomi del glam rock in termini di attitudine. Con Strange Days non si smentiscono. La collaborazione con l’ex Take That è il risultato di una conversazione su Face Time, come il frontman racconta durante un’intervista rilasciata per Consequence Of Sound. Robbie Williams, infatti, era intervenuto durante il livestream Quarantine Radio che la band aveva inaugurato durante il lockdown.

“Dobbiamo parlare”, aveva detto Robbie. Dopo due ore di conversazione con Luke Spiller su Face Time i due artisti si proposero di collaborare per un brano.

Strange Days dei The Struts uscirà il 16 ottobre 2020 e sarà composto da 10 canzoni con il singolo omonimo scelto come opening track. Tra gli ospiti, oltre a Robbie Williams e Tom Morello, troveremo anche Albert Hammond Jr. e Phil Collen e Joe Elliott dei Def Leppard.

Ecco la tracklist ufficiale del nuovo album dei The Struts, scritto in appena 10 giorni.

01 Strange Days (feat. Robbie Williams) 02 All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go) 03 Do You Love Me 04 I Hate How Much I Want You (feat. Phil Collen & Joe Elliott of Def Leppard) 05 Wild Child (feat. Tom Morello) 06 Cool 07 Burn It down 08 Another Hit of Showmanship (feat. Albert Hammond Jr.) 09 Can’t Sleep 10 Am I Talking to the Champagne (or Talking to You)

Di seguito il testo, la traduzione e l’audio ufficiale di Strange Days dei The Struts feat. Robbie Williams.

[Verse: Luke Spiller]

When you stumble and fall get yourself off the ground

Play your favorite song and sing it out loud

Take a deep breath and in time you’ll begin to smile

[Verse: Robbie Williams]

Listen to the wind, it’s the sweetest of sounds

Smilin’ at the stranger on the Underground

Every little thing that you do goes a long long way

[Pre-Chorus: Luke Spiller]

But we don’t’ talk about it

But isn’t it good to be down here alive

Something money could never buy

It’s worth more than a million roses

[Chorus: Luke Spiller]

Oh these are strange days

In many strange ways

Science Fiction I believе

Has become reality

[Chorus – Robbie Williams]

Oh thеse are strange times

Lost in our mi-minds

We don’t know, it’s unclear

Where we’ll be this time next year

[Luke Spiller]

Oh-oh-oh-oh, Strange Days

Strange Days

[Verse – Robbie Williams]

Girls and boys are rushing to be on show

What’s the hurry children you’re forgetting to grow

Make the best of where you begin in this crazy world

[Robbie Williams]

So let’s talk about it

I know you sometimes hate the way that you feel

[Luke Spiller]

Life’s about this, what makes you real , uh-uh-uh

It’s worth more than a million roses

[Chorus – The Struts]

Oh these are strange days

In many strange ways

A massive stew, out of space

Send help cause we lost our way

Oh these are strange times

Lost in our mi-minds

We’re standing by, we can’t grow

Inside of this TV show

[Luke Spiller]

Oh-oh-oh-oh, Strange Days

Strange Days