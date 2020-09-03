Strange Days dei The Struts feat. Robbie Williams sarà anche il titolo del terzo album in studio della band di Luke Spiller, che a questo giro vanta la partecipazione di tanti graditi ospiti.
Sì, oltre all’ex Take That i The Struts ospitano anche il leggendario Tom Morello che li aveva onorati della sua presenza quando sul palco del Basement East di Nashville aveva eseguito con loro la cover di Dancing In The Dark di Bruce Springsteen. In questo nuovo brano, ulteriore anticipazione dell’album in prossima uscita, i The Struts ci riportano dritti nel glorioso ventennio ’80-’90 come hanno sempre fatto, con una ballata degna dello stadio e della celebrazione del rock.
Strange Days dei The Struts feat. Robbie Williams
Da sempre, infatti, la band di Luke Spiller è stata accostata ai Queen in termini di performance e ai più grandi nomi del glam rock in termini di attitudine. Con Strange Days non si smentiscono. La collaborazione con l’ex Take That è il risultato di una conversazione su Face Time, come il frontman racconta durante un’intervista rilasciata per Consequence Of Sound. Robbie Williams, infatti, era intervenuto durante il livestream Quarantine Radio che la band aveva inaugurato durante il lockdown.
“Dobbiamo parlare”, aveva detto Robbie. Dopo due ore di conversazione con Luke Spiller su Face Time i due artisti si proposero di collaborare per un brano.
Il nuovo album
Strange Days dei The Struts uscirà il 16 ottobre 2020 e sarà composto da 10 canzoni con il singolo omonimo scelto come opening track. Tra gli ospiti, oltre a Robbie Williams e Tom Morello, troveremo anche Albert Hammond Jr. e Phil Collen e Joe Elliott dei Def Leppard.
Ecco la tracklist ufficiale del nuovo album dei The Struts, scritto in appena 10 giorni.
01 Strange Days (feat. Robbie Williams)
02 All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go)
03 Do You Love Me
04 I Hate How Much I Want You (feat. Phil Collen & Joe Elliott of Def Leppard)
05 Wild Child (feat. Tom Morello)
06 Cool
07 Burn It down
08 Another Hit of Showmanship (feat. Albert Hammond Jr.)
09 Can’t Sleep
10 Am I Talking to the Champagne (or Talking to You)
Di seguito il testo, la traduzione e l’audio ufficiale di Strange Days dei The Struts feat. Robbie Williams.
Testo
[Verse: Luke Spiller]
When you stumble and fall get yourself off the ground
Play your favorite song and sing it out loud
Take a deep breath and in time you’ll begin to smile
[Verse: Robbie Williams]
Listen to the wind, it’s the sweetest of sounds
Smilin’ at the stranger on the Underground
Every little thing that you do goes a long long way
[Pre-Chorus: Luke Spiller]
But we don’t’ talk about it
But isn’t it good to be down here alive
Something money could never buy
It’s worth more than a million roses
[Chorus: Luke Spiller]
Oh these are strange days
In many strange ways
Science Fiction I believе
Has become reality
[Chorus – Robbie Williams]
Oh thеse are strange times
Lost in our mi-minds
We don’t know, it’s unclear
Where we’ll be this time next year
[Luke Spiller]
Oh-oh-oh-oh, Strange Days
Strange Days
[Verse – Robbie Williams]
Girls and boys are rushing to be on show
What’s the hurry children you’re forgetting to grow
Make the best of where you begin in this crazy world
[Robbie Williams]
So let’s talk about it
I know you sometimes hate the way that you feel
[Luke Spiller]
Life’s about this, what makes you real , uh-uh-uh
It’s worth more than a million roses
[Chorus – The Struts]
Oh these are strange days
In many strange ways
A massive stew, out of space
Send help cause we lost our way
Oh these are strange times
Lost in our mi-minds
We’re standing by, we can’t grow
Inside of this TV show
[Luke Spiller]
Oh-oh-oh-oh, Strange Days
Strange Days
Traduzione
[Strofa: Luke Spiller]
Quando inciampi e cadi sollevati da terra
Ascolta la tua canzone preferita e cantala a voce alta!
Fai un respiro profondo e col tempo inizierai a sorridere
[Robbie Williams]
Ascolta il vento, è il suono più dolce;
Sorridi ad uno sconosciuto nella metro e
ogni piccola cosa che fai arriverà lontano.
[Pre-ritornello: Luke Spiller]
Ma non ne parliamo:
non è bello essere vivi?
Qualcosa che i soldi non potrebbero mai comprare
Vale più di un milione di rose.
[Ritornello: Luke Spiller]
Oh, questi sono giorni strani
in molti modi strani
Credo che la fantascienza
sia diventata realtà.
[Ritornello – Robbie Williams]
Oh, questi sono tempi strani
Per le nostre menti.
Non lo sappiamo, ancora non è chiaro
dove saremo l’anno prossimo.
[Luke Spiller]
Oh-oh-oh-oh,
Giorni strani
[Strofa: Robbie Williams]
Ragazzi e ragazze stanno correndo per farsi vedere
Da bambino hai tanta fretta
per poi dimenticarti di crescere.
Ottieni il meglio da dove inizi in questo pazzo mondo
[Robbie Williams]
Quindi diciamolo:
so che a volte odi il modo in cui ti senti.
[Luke Spiller]
La vita riguarda questo,
ciò che ti rende reale, uh-uh-uh
vale più di un milione di rose
[Chorus – The Struts]
Oh questi sono giorni strani
In molti modi strani.
Qualcosa di superiore, fuori dallo spazio
Ci viene in aiuto
perché abbiamo perso la nostra strada.
Oh questi sono tempi strani
Persi nelle nostre menti
siamo in attesa, non possiamo crescere
guardando la Tv?
[Luke Spiller]
Oh-oh-oh-oh,
Giorni strani
[Ritornello: The Struts]
Oh, questi sono giorni strani
in molti modi strani
Credo che la fantascienza
sia diventata realtà.
Oh questi sono tempi strani
persi nelle nostre menti-
Non lo sappiamo, ancora non è chiaro
Dove saremo l’anno prossimo.
[Luke Spiller]
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Giorni strani.
Lascia un commento