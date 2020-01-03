Video e testo del nuovo singolo di Harry Styles, Adore You in radio prima del tour mondiale

Il nuovo singolo di Harry Styles è Adore You. L’album dell’ex One Direction è arrivato il 13 dicembre scorso e sarà in tour in tutto il mondo molto presto, compresa l’Italia, nelle due date che terrà nel corso della prossima primavera tra Torino e Bologna.

Il video che accompagna il brano è ambientato nell’isola immaginaria di Eroda. La scelta di centrare le riprese su una location di fantasia ha letteralmente mandato in tilt i fan, che hanno pensato bene di creare un sito ufficiale e proporla come possibile meta di viaggio, prima di sapere che – ebbene sì – Eroda non esiste.

Il brano è già un grande successo sotto il punto di vista degli streaming, con 50 milioni di clic già raggiunti dal momento del rilascio dell’album, che ha visto la luce il 13 dicembre. Adore You segue la pubblicazione del singolo di lancio Lights Up, con il quale ha ufficialmente presentato l’arrivo del nuovo album.

I numeri relativi alle vendite e agli streaming di Fine Line parlano dell’ennesimo successo di Harry Styles, l’unico ex One Direction che è riuscito a continuare con profitto la carriera musicale, dopo lo stop al gruppo che sembra non essersi ancora sciolto definitivamente. Per il momento, la strada di Styles è quella da solista, senza che ci sia alcuna possibilità di tornare al progetto del gruppo entro breve.

Del disco, Harry Styles ha raccontato:

Il ritorno musicale era atteso ormai da tempo, dopo che Harry Styles aveva rilasciato l’album di debutto che porta il suo nome nel 2017, subito dopo la conclusione del progetto del gruppo dal quale si erano ormai staccati tutti. In queste settimane che sono seguite alla pubblicazione dell’album, Styles ha ricevuto i complimenti di Liam Payne, suo ex collega di gruppo, che ha cercato di costruire qualcosa come solista in tutti questi anni di stop del progetto del gruppo.

Il video ufficiale del brano è già su YouTube ed è stato trasmesso in anteprima a cominciare dal 6 dicembre, una settimana prima del rilascio del nuovo album di inediti che contiene 12 tracce.

Vi lasciamo quindi con il testo e il video del nuovo singolo di Harry Styles.

[Verse 1: Harry Styles]

Walk in your rainbow paradise (Paradise)

Strawberry lipstick state of mind (State of mind)

I get so lost inside your eyes

Would you believe it?

[Pre-Chorus: Harry Styles]

You don’t have to say you love me

You don’t have to say nothing

You don’t have to say you’re mine

[Chorus: Harry Styles]

Honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

[Verse 2: Harry Styles]

You’re wonder under summer sky (Summer sky)

Brown skin and lemon over ice

Would you believe it?

[Pre-Chorus: Harry Styles]

You don’t have to say you love me

I just wanna tell you somethin’

Lately, you’ve been on my mind

[Chorus: Harry Styles]

Honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

[Bridge: Amy Allen]

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

It’s the only thing I’ll ever do

[Chorus: Harry Styles & Amy Allen]

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do (Ah-ah-ah)

(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do, it’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

I’d walk through fire for you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah), oh, honey

(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do, it’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

I’d walk through fire for you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

Just let me adore you (It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

[Outro: Harry Styles]

Ooh, ooh

Oh, honey

Ooh, ooh

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do