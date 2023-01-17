Il nuovo album di Noel Gallagher con gli High Flying Birds è Council Skies. L’ex chitarrista degli Oasis lo ha annunciato nell’ultima ora sui social, una doppia sorpresa con tanto di data di pubblicazione, titolo e nuova anticipazione. Il singolo Easy Now è già disponibile con un video ufficiale.
Council Skies è il quarto album dei Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds dopo Who Built The Moon? (2017). Nel frattempo il cantautore britannico ha lanciato 3 EP: Black Star Dancing e This Is The Place nel 2019, Blue Moon Rising nel 2020. L’ultimo singolo pubblicato è Pretty Boy che vede la partecipazione di Johnny Marr dei The Smiths alla chitarra.
Il nuovo album di Noel Gallagher con gli High Flying Birds sarà fuori il 2 giugno 2023. Nell’annunciare questo disco, il fratello di Liam Gallagher ha scritto:
“Si ritorna alle origini. Sognare ad occhi aperti, guardare il cielo e chiedersi cosa potrebbe essere la vita… è vero per me adesso come lo era nei primi anni ’90”.
Easy Now, in effetti, ha quel qualcosa che non sentivamo da tempo: una power ballad, sì, ma con quella tensione che ha segnato per sempre la scena alternativa degli anni ’90. Chitarre acustiche, ritmo sostenuto e malinconia, ma senza essere banali. Per il titolo del nuovo album con gli High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher ha scelto di citare un libro dell’illustratore Pete McKee. Di seguito la tracklist del disco:
01 I’m Not Giving Up Tonight
02 Pretty Boy
03 Dead To The World
04 Open The Door, See What You Find
05 Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone
06 Easy Now
07 Council Skies
08 There She Blows!
09 Love Is A Rich Man
10 Think Of A Number
11 Bonus Track – We’re Gonna Get There In The End
Testo
Heavy is the head that wears a hollow crown
There must be something in the air
There’s talk of revolution here
Up above the clouds
Rainy eyes
Always be prepared to see through everybody’s lies
Soon your future will appear
There’s nothing left for you to fear
I stop to say a prayer
For everybody there
Your destination comes without a fare
I saw you up and down the lane
But I don’t know your name
Or the places that you hide
If you trade
All the love you’ve ever made
For what you gave away
I wonder what you’d find?
I’ll be there
I’II wait for you I swear
Your destination comes without a fare
I’ll be there
I’ll wait for you I swear
Your destination comes without a fare
Ride the storm
Let it take your weight and she will guide you home
Above the cities and the towns where people fly upon the ground
I stop to say a prayer
For everybody there
Your destination comes without a fare
I saw you up and down the lane
But I don’t know your name
Or the places that you hide
If you trade
All the love you’ve ever made
For what you gave away
I wonder what you’d find
I’ll be there
I’ll wait for you I swear
Your destination comes without a fare
Easy now
Traduzione
Pesante è la testa che indossa una corona cava,
dev’esserci qualcosa nell’aria.
Qui si parla di rivoluzione
al di sopra delle nuvole.
Occhi piangenti
sii sempre pronto a osservare al di là delle bugie altrui
presto il tuo futuro si paleserà
non c’è nient’altro che tu debba temere
Mi fermo per pregare
per tutti
la tua destinazione sarà senza pedaggio
Ti ho visto ciondolare per la via
ma non conosco il tuo nome
né i luoghi in cui ti nascondi
se baratti
tutto l’amore che hai dato
mi chiedo: che vorresti trovarci?
Sarò lì
ti aspetterò, giuro
la tua destinazione sarà senza pedaggio.
Sarò lì
ti aspetterò, giuro
la tua destinazione sarà senza pedaggio.
Cavalca la tempesta
lascia che ti avvolga e ti guiderà a casa
sulle città e i villaggi dove le persone volano dal suolo
Mi fermo per pregare
per tutti
la tua destinazione sarà senza pedaggio
Ti ho visto ciondolare per la via
ma non conosco il tuo nome
né i luoghi in cui ti nascondi
se baratti
tutto l’amore che hai dato
mi chiedo: che vorresti trovarci?
Sarò lì
ti aspetterò, giuro
la tua destinazione sarà senza pedaggio.
Ora è facile
