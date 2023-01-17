Il nuovo album di Noel Gallagher con gli High Flying Birds è Council Skies. L’ex chitarrista degli Oasis lo ha annunciato nell’ultima ora sui social, una doppia sorpresa con tanto di data di pubblicazione, titolo e nuova anticipazione. Il singolo Easy Now è già disponibile con un video ufficiale.

Council Skies è il quarto album dei Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds dopo Who Built The Moon? (2017). Nel frattempo il cantautore britannico ha lanciato 3 EP: Black Star Dancing e This Is The Place nel 2019, Blue Moon Rising nel 2020. L’ultimo singolo pubblicato è Pretty Boy che vede la partecipazione di Johnny Marr dei The Smiths alla chitarra.

Il nuovo album di Noel Gallagher con gli High Flying Birds sarà fuori il 2 giugno 2023. Nell’annunciare questo disco, il fratello di Liam Gallagher ha scritto:

Easy Now, in effetti, ha quel qualcosa che non sentivamo da tempo: una power ballad, sì, ma con quella tensione che ha segnato per sempre la scena alternativa degli anni ’90. Chitarre acustiche, ritmo sostenuto e malinconia, ma senza essere banali. Per il titolo del nuovo album con gli High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher ha scelto di citare un libro dell’illustratore Pete McKee. Di seguito la tracklist del disco:

01 I’m Not Giving Up Tonight 02 Pretty Boy 03 Dead To The World 04 Open The Door, See What You Find 05 Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone 06 Easy Now 07 Council Skies 08 There She Blows! 09 Love Is A Rich Man 10 Think Of A Number 11 Bonus Track – We’re Gonna Get There In The End

Heavy is the head that wears a hollow crown

There must be something in the air

There’s talk of revolution here

Up above the clouds

Rainy eyes

Always be prepared to see through everybody’s lies

Soon your future will appear

There’s nothing left for you to fear

I stop to say a prayer

For everybody there

Your destination comes without a fare

I saw you up and down the lane

But I don’t know your name

Or the places that you hide

If you trade

All the love you’ve ever made

For what you gave away

I wonder what you’d find?

I’ll be there

I’II wait for you I swear

Your destination comes without a fare

I’ll be there

I’ll wait for you I swear

Your destination comes without a fare

Ride the storm

Let it take your weight and she will guide you home

Above the cities and the towns where people fly upon the ground

I stop to say a prayer

For everybody there

Your destination comes without a fare

I saw you up and down the lane

But I don’t know your name

Or the places that you hide

If you trade

All the love you’ve ever made

For what you gave away

I wonder what you’d find

I’ll be there

I’ll wait for you I swear

Your destination comes without a fare

Easy now

