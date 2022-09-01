Il nuovo album dei Gorillaz è Tracker Island. La band di Damon Albarn ha appena annunciato il seguito ideale di Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez (2020) con tanto di data di uscita, tracklist e ospiti eccellenti.

Il nuovo album dei Gorillaz prende il nome dal featuring con Thundercat pubblicato quest’anno. Cracker Island sarà fuori il 24 febbraio 2023.

Insieme all’annuncio del disco, i Gorillaz hanno pubblicato il singolo New Gold in feat. con i Tame Impala e Bootie Brown. Nel disco, come già detto, ci saranno altri duetti con superstar della scena internazionale. Ecco la tracklist completa:

Cracker Island è prodotto da Greg Kurstin, dagli stessi Gorillaz e dal DJ Remi Kabaka Jr. Il disco è stato registrato all’inizio del 2022 tra Londra e Los Angeles.

Per Damon Albarn è una nuova sfida: dopo il suo debutto solista e il ritorno dal vivo dei Blur, il cantautore britannico rimette le mani sul suo side-project con un disco tutto nuovo.

In New Gold, i Gorillaz duettano con i Tame Impala e Bootie Brown. Il risultato è un brano elettropop dalle sfumature disco-dance, nel tipico stile dei brani più ballabili della band di Damon Albarn.

Non mancano i riferimenti al pianeta, come recita la frase: “Cieli pieni di inquinamento, mentre cerco di pensare chiaro”, filosofia che il progetto di Albarn ha adottato con lo slogan Be The Change (“Sii il cambiamento”).

Non mancheranno, prima dell’uscita del nuovo album dei Gorillaz, altre sorprese con nuovi singoli.

[Chorus: Kevin Parker]

But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one

I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna

I wonder if she knows the way underwater

And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder

[Verse 1: Bootie Brown]

Move to the spot, I’m one of a few

A whole lot of everything, but nothing to do

‘Til the end of Tesla, pardon the ex-wrestler

He dates Francesca

They on them Xannies, Liposuction’s scared up her Granny

She want to savе some, add to her nanny girls’ trip

Miami at the еnd of the year

Polluted-filled skies, trying to think clear

I heard the bad news, while I was shedding a beer

Watch out from the coast, Paul Revere

We all play a part in the devil’s cheer

Run to the hills ‘cause the end is near



[Chorus: Kevin Parker]

But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one

I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna

I wonder if she knows the way underwater

And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder

[Verse 2: Bootie Brown]

Yo, a desolate city where it hurts to smile

Ran into the reverend, says it’s been a while

I’m the Randal, she’s a social scandal

Gave ourselves a handout when it’s too much to bare

ABC boys ready to

Like Shaun, he’s a rider, took on a dare

Now he’s singing like a birdy, pulling on his hair

Trending on Twitter, is what some of us live for

Branches in and out, fuc*ing revolving door

All of this a joke? Pretty sure

Bulls*it keeps comin’, baby I’m a Matador

What are we living for?

[Break: Bootie Brown, Kevin Parker & Both]

Are we all losing our minds?

Because life got in the way

Hey, hey, hey

Things will be here just in time

Your replacement is here to stay

Ah-ah-ah-ahh



[Bridge: 2-D & Bootie Brown]

New gold, fool’s gold

Everything will disappear

Someone’s out here

Who traveled far too many years

Nowhere, nowhere

Nothing here is ever real

New gold, fool’s gold

Everything will disappear, disappear

Disappear, disappear, disappear

Disappear, disappear, disappear

Disappear, disappear, disappear

Disappear, disappear, disappear

[Chorus: Kevin Parker]

But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one

I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna

I wonder if she knows the way underwater

And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder

But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one

I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna

I wonder if she knows the way underwater

And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder

[Outro: 2-D & Kevin Parker]

New gold, fool’s gold

But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one

Everything will disappear

I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna

Someone’s out here

I wonder if she knows the way underwater

Who travelled far too many years

That’s the way it goes, in this silly wonder

Nowhere, nowhere

But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one

Nothing here is ever real

I ask her where it goes ‘cause I really wanna

New gold, fool’s gold

I wonder if she knows the way underwater

Everything will disappear

That’s the way it goes in this silly wonder