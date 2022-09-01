Il nuovo album dei Gorillaz è Tracker Island. La band di Damon Albarn ha appena annunciato il seguito ideale di Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez (2020) con tanto di data di uscita, tracklist e ospiti eccellenti.
Il nuovo album dei Gorillaz
Il nuovo album dei Gorillaz prende il nome dal featuring con Thundercat pubblicato quest’anno. Cracker Island sarà fuori il 24 febbraio 2023.
Insieme all’annuncio del disco, i Gorillaz hanno pubblicato il singolo New Gold in feat. con i Tame Impala e Bootie Brown. Nel disco, come già detto, ci saranno altri duetti con superstar della scena internazionale. Ecco la tracklist completa:
01 Cracker Island ft. Thundercat
02 Oil ft. Stevie Nicks
03 The Tired Influencer
04 Tarantula
05 Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo
06 New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
07 Baby Queen
08 Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny
09 Skinny Ape
10 Possession Island ft. Beck
Cracker Island è prodotto da Greg Kurstin, dagli stessi Gorillaz e dal DJ Remi Kabaka Jr. Il disco è stato registrato all’inizio del 2022 tra Londra e Los Angeles.
Per Damon Albarn è una nuova sfida: dopo il suo debutto solista e il ritorno dal vivo dei Blur, il cantautore britannico rimette le mani sul suo side-project con un disco tutto nuovo.
Il nuovo singolo New Gold
In New Gold, i Gorillaz duettano con i Tame Impala e Bootie Brown. Il risultato è un brano elettropop dalle sfumature disco-dance, nel tipico stile dei brani più ballabili della band di Damon Albarn.
Non mancano i riferimenti al pianeta, come recita la frase: “Cieli pieni di inquinamento, mentre cerco di pensare chiaro”, filosofia che il progetto di Albarn ha adottato con lo slogan Be The Change (“Sii il cambiamento”).
Non mancheranno, prima dell’uscita del nuovo album dei Gorillaz, altre sorprese con nuovi singoli.
Testo
[Chorus: Kevin Parker]
But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one
I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna
I wonder if she knows the way underwater
And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder
[Verse 1: Bootie Brown]
Move to the spot, I’m one of a few
A whole lot of everything, but nothing to do
‘Til the end of Tesla, pardon the ex-wrestler
He dates Francesca
They on them Xannies, Liposuction’s scared up her Granny
She want to savе some, add to her nanny girls’ trip
Miami at the еnd of the year
Polluted-filled skies, trying to think clear
I heard the bad news, while I was shedding a beer
Watch out from the coast, Paul Revere
We all play a part in the devil’s cheer
Run to the hills ‘cause the end is near
[Chorus: Kevin Parker]
But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one
I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna
I wonder if she knows the way underwater
And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder
[Verse 2: Bootie Brown]
Yo, a desolate city where it hurts to smile
Ran into the reverend, says it’s been a while
I’m the Randal, she’s a social scandal
Gave ourselves a handout when it’s too much to bare
ABC boys ready to
Like Shaun, he’s a rider, took on a dare
Now he’s singing like a birdy, pulling on his hair
Trending on Twitter, is what some of us live for
Branches in and out, fuc*ing revolving door
All of this a joke? Pretty sure
Bulls*it keeps comin’, baby I’m a Matador
What are we living for?
[Break: Bootie Brown, Kevin Parker & Both]
Are we all losing our minds?
Because life got in the way
Hey, hey, hey
Things will be here just in time
Your replacement is here to stay
Ah-ah-ah-ahh
[Bridge: 2-D & Bootie Brown]
New gold, fool’s gold
Everything will disappear
Someone’s out here
Who traveled far too many years
Nowhere, nowhere
Nothing here is ever real
New gold, fool’s gold
Everything will disappear, disappear
Disappear, disappear, disappear
Disappear, disappear, disappear
Disappear, disappear, disappear
Disappear, disappear, disappear
[Chorus: Kevin Parker]
But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one
I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna
I wonder if she knows the way underwater
And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder
But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one
I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna
I wonder if she knows the way underwater
And that’s the way it goes in this silly wonder
[Outro: 2-D & Kevin Parker]
New gold, fool’s gold
But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one
Everything will disappear
I ask her where it goes, ‘cause I really wanna
Someone’s out here
I wonder if she knows the way underwater
Who travelled far too many years
That’s the way it goes, in this silly wonder
Nowhere, nowhere
But in the magic gold, there’s a pretty one
Nothing here is ever real
I ask her where it goes ‘cause I really wanna
New gold, fool’s gold
I wonder if she knows the way underwater
Everything will disappear
That’s the way it goes in this silly wonder
Traduzione
Ma nell’oro magico, ce n’è uno più bello.
Le ho chiesto dove va, perché veramente voglio saperlo
Mi chiedo se conosca la strada sott’acqua
ed è così che va in questa stupida meraviglia.
Segui il punto, sono uno dei pochi,
un po’ del tutto, ma niente da fare
fino alla fine di Tesla, mi perdoni l’ex wrestler.
Ha dato un appuntamento a Francesca
Prendono Xanax, la liposuzione ha sfigurato la loro nonna.
Miami alla fine dell’anno
con cieli pieni di inquinamento, mentre cerco di pensare chiaramente
ho sentito le cattive notizie mentre spillavo una birra.
Guarda dalla costa, Paul Revere.
Tutti giochiamo una parte col Diavolo
corri verso le colline perché la fine è vicina
Ma nell’oro magico, ce n’è uno più bello.
Le ho chiesto dove va, perché veramente voglio saperlo
Mi chiedo se conosca la strada sott’acqua
ed è così che va in questa stupida meraviglia.
Una città desolata dove il sorriso ferisce
sono corso verso il reverendo, dice che è stato un attimo
Sono Randal, lei è uno scandalo sociale
ci ha dispensati.
Gli ABC sono pronti
come Shaun, è un pilota, ha accettato la sfida.
Ora sta cantando come un uccellino, sollevando i suoi capelli
fa tendenza su Twitter, è ciò per cui molti di noi vivono
si espande dentro e fuori, come una porta scorrevole.
Tutto questo è uno scherzo? Sicuramente
Continuano ad arrivare ca**ate, baby sono un matador
per cosa stiamo vivendo?
Stiamo andando fuori di testa?
Perché la vita si è messa in mezzo
hey, hey, hey
le cose arriveranno per tempo
il tuo rimpiazzo è qui per restare.
Nuovo oro, oro di un pazzo
tutto svanirà
là fuori c’è qualcuno
che ha viaggiato per troppi anni.
Da nessuna parte, nessuna parte.
Niente qui è più reale.
Nuovo oro, oro di un pazzo
tutto svanirà.
Svanirà.
Ma nell’oro magico, ce n’è uno più bello.
Le ho chiesto dove va, perché veramente voglio saperlo
Mi chiedo se conosca la strada sott’acqua
ed è così che va in questa stupida meraviglia.
Ma nell’oro magico, ce n’è uno più bello.
Le ho chiesto dove va, perché veramente voglio saperlo
Mi chiedo se conosca la strada sott’acqua
ed è così che va in questa stupida meraviglia.
Nuovo oro, oro di un pazzo
Ma nell’oro magico, ce n’è uno più bello.
tutto svanirà
Le ho chiesto dove va, perché veramente voglio saperlo
là fuori c’è qualcuno
Mi chiedo se conosca la strada sott’acqua
che ha viaggiato per troppi anni.
ed è così che va in questa stupida meraviglia
Da nessuna parte, nessuna parte.
Lascia un commento