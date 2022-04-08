Arriva oggi un duetto inedito: OneRepublic e Aisha in Sunshine. La band ha scelto la concorrente di Amici di Maria De Filippi per la versione italiana del brano Sunshine, che sarà distribuita in esclusiva per il nostro mercato.

A scegliere Aisha per questa collaborazione è stato Ryan Tedder in persona che ha spiegato di essere stato letteralmente rapito dalla vocalità e dalle performance della concorrente del Talent show di Maria De Filippi.

“Aisha mi ha trasportato in un altro mondo con la sua performance, le sue parole e il suo ritmo. Mi piace molto il suo timbro vocale e penso che completi al meglio la canzone. Viva l’Italia” – le parole di Ryan Tedder. Aisha è stata reputata perfetta per completare la canzone Sunshine, che nel mercato italiano sarà veicolata in duetto.

Ryan Tedder aveva comunicato ai fan, attraverso un videomessaggio, che la scelta dell’ospite da coinvolgere per la nuova versione del brano sarebbe ricaduta su uno dei concorrenti della nuova edizione di Amici e le prime ipotesi dei fan portavano proprio alla talentosa Aisha, la cui voce dal respiro internazionale avrebbe potuto impreziosire il pezzo.

Oggi la conferma. La cantautrice 18enne, metà senegalese metà napoletana, è stata scelta da Ryan Tedder dei OneRepublic per duettare sulle note di Sunshine.

Gli OneRepublic sono attesi in Italia per due concerti in programma il 3 maggio 2022 alla Kioene Arena di Padova e il 4 maggio al Carroponte di Sesto San Giovanni, Milano. I biglietti sono disponibili in prevendita su TicketOne e nei punti vendita autorizzati.

