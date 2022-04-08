Arriva oggi un duetto inedito: OneRepublic e Aisha in Sunshine. La band ha scelto la concorrente di Amici di Maria De Filippi per la versione italiana del brano Sunshine, che sarà distribuita in esclusiva per il nostro mercato.
A scegliere Aisha per questa collaborazione è stato Ryan Tedder in persona che ha spiegato di essere stato letteralmente rapito dalla vocalità e dalle performance della concorrente del Talent show di Maria De Filippi.
“Aisha mi ha trasportato in un altro mondo con la sua performance, le sue parole e il suo ritmo. Mi piace molto il suo timbro vocale e penso che completi al meglio la canzone. Viva l’Italia” – le parole di Ryan Tedder. Aisha è stata reputata perfetta per completare la canzone Sunshine, che nel mercato italiano sarà veicolata in duetto.
Ryan Tedder aveva comunicato ai fan, attraverso un videomessaggio, che la scelta dell’ospite da coinvolgere per la nuova versione del brano sarebbe ricaduta su uno dei concorrenti della nuova edizione di Amici e le prime ipotesi dei fan portavano proprio alla talentosa Aisha, la cui voce dal respiro internazionale avrebbe potuto impreziosire il pezzo.
Oggi la conferma. La cantautrice 18enne, metà senegalese metà napoletana, è stata scelta da Ryan Tedder dei OneRepublic per duettare sulle note di Sunshine.
I concerti degli OneRepublic in Italia
Gli OneRepublic sono attesi in Italia per due concerti in programma il 3 maggio 2022 alla Kioene Arena di Padova e il 4 maggio al Carroponte di Sesto San Giovanni, Milano. I biglietti sono disponibili in prevendita su TicketOne e nei punti vendita autorizzati.
OneRepublic e Aisha in Sunshine – testo
Brent Kutzle / Casey Smith / Noel Zancanella / Ryan Tedder / Tyler Spry / Zach Skelton
Runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
Little bit of sunshineYeah, crazy lately, I’m confirmin’
Tryna write myself a sermon
You just tryna get a word and life is not fair
I’ve been workin’ on my tunnel vision
Tryna get a new prescription
Takin’ swings and even missin’ but I don’t care
I’m dancin’ more just a little bit
Breathin’ more just a little bit
Care a little less just a little bit
Like life is woo hoo
I’m makin’ more just a little bit
Spend a little more to get rid of it
Smile a little more and I’m into it
I, I, I, I,
I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
Little bit of sunshineA little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine’Nother day, another selfish moment
I’ve been feelin’ helpless
Sick of seein’ all the selfies, now I don’t care
Found myself a new vocation
Calibrated motivation
No more static, change the station
Headin’ somewhereI’m dancin’ more just a little bit
Breathin’ more just a little bit
Care a little less just a little bit
Like life is woo hoo
I’m makin’ more just a little bit
Spend a little more to get rid of it
Smile a little more and I’m into itHonestly man, lately
I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
Little bit of sunshineA little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshineI don’t really know any other way to say this
Can’t slow down, tryna keep up with the changes
Punch that number and the name when I clock in
Now I feel like Michael with a cane when I walk in
Basically, life is the same thing unless you don’t want the same thing
Probably shoulda went and got a feature, but I didn’t
I’ve been savin’ up the money ‘cause it’s better for the business
I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine (yeah)Woo Woo
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
