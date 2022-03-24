Con Give Me The Reason di James Bay finalmente viene rotto un silenzio lungo 2 anni. Chew On My Heart, fino ad oggi, era l’ultimo inedito pubblicato dal cantautore britannico.
Give Me The Reason di James Bay
Con Give Me The Reason di James Bay confermiamo che abbiamo a che fare con una voce indie fuori dal coro. Negli anni l’artista di Hitchin ha ridimensionato totalmente la sua musica, fino a ridurre all’essenziale la sua arte nell’EP Oh My Messy Mind (2019). Oggi James ritorna, e lo fa con un pezzo che si presenta come una preghiera verso il mondo.
Non è un caso se il brano si apre con una petizione sommessa per poi prendere il volo con tutta l’elettricità che è tipica della dimensione sonora di James Bay, così profonda da costringerti a rivivere quell’emozione riavvolgendo il nastro e tornare in immersione. Give Me The Reason di James Bay è un brano prodotto da Gabe Simon, già collaboratore di quel pezzo da 90 che è Lana Del Rey, ma nelle sfumature scorgiamo anche il lavoro di Foy Vance, che nel folk britannico è uno dei tanti punti di riferimento.
Il nuovo album di James Bay
Del nuovo album di James Bay non si hanno ancora notizie, ma Give Me The Reason è un primo – e succulento – assaggio. James dice di essere al lavoro su questa nuova avventura discografica da 2 anni.
L’ultimo album in studio di James Bay è Electric Light (2018), secondo disco dopo il successo di Chaos And The Calm (2015). Il 2022 potrebbe essere l’anno del terzo, attesissimo, album del cantautore britannico. Give Me The Reason di James Bay è disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme streaming e in rotazione radiofonica. Alle 17 uscirà anche il video ufficiale.
“Give Me The Reason, il primo singolo del mio terzo album è finalmente arrivato. È stata un’avventura lunga e tortuosa produrre tutta questa nuova musica, ma ogni momento ne è valsa la pena. Amo questa canzone, è così bello condividerla ora con tutto il mondo. Spero che anche voi la possiate amare”.
Testo
[Chorus]
Give me the reason
Am I staying or leaving?
Give me the reason to give it one more try
Don’t wanna say goodbye
[Verse 1]
Feels like yesterday
You and I, we were walking around New York City
Hand in hand, man, it was so pretty that day
Standing on the corner in your favorite dress
I was trying to take our picture, my hair was such a mess
Oh, but we laughed so hard
Then you broke my heart
[Pre-Chorus]
I can’t stand to see those tears in your eyes
We should be dancing like we did that night
Give mе the reason to give it onе more shot
And I’ll give it all that I got
Oh, I’d hate to lay that weight on your heart
After all that we did to everything that we are
Give me the reason to give it one more try
Don’t wanna say goodbye
[Chorus]
Give me the reason
Am I staying or leaving?
Give me the reason to give it one more try
Don’t wanna say goodbye
[Verse 2]
‘Cause I’ve got nothing left
Without your foot on the drum that beats inside my chest
I feel like mirrors and smoke
All of my words are broke, I wanna just throw me in the ocean
It’s not that I couldn’t see you were in pain
I wish we could talk, maybe no one’s to blame
I still want you now, I still need you now
I’m not fooling around
[Pre-Chorus]
I can’t stand to see those tears in your eyes
We should be dancing like we did that night
Give me the reason to give it one more shot
And I’ll give it all that I got
Oh, I’d hate to lay that weight on your heart
After all that we did to everything that we are
Give me the reason to give it one more try
Don’t wanna say goodbye
[Chorus]
Give me the reason
Am I staying or leaving?
Give me the reason to give it one more try
Don’t wanna say goodbye
[Bridge]
I can’t stand to see those tears in your eyes
We should be dancing like we did that night
I want you to know that
We don’t have to say goodbye
[Chorus]
Give me the reason
Am I staying or leaving?
Give me the reason to give it one more try
Don’t wanna say goodbye
Traduzione
Dammi un motivo
resterò o me ne andrò?
Dammi un motivo per provarci ancora una volta
non voglio dire addio.
Sembra ieri
tu ed io, camminavamo per New York
mano nella mano, quel giorno è stato meraviglioso
Eri lì nell’angolo con il tuo vestito preferito
Io provavo a scattarci una foto, i miei capelli erano disordinati
oh, ma abbiamo riso fortissimo
poi mi hai spezzato il cuore.
Non posso restare, se devo vedere quelle lacrime nei tuoi occhi,
dovremmo danzare come quella notte
dammi un motivo per un’altra possibilità
e ci metterò tutto me stess.
Oh, odierei dare tanto dolore al tuo cuore
dopo tutto ciò che abbiamo fatto a ciò che siamo
Dammi un motivo per provarci un’altra volta
non voglio dire addio
Dammi un motivo
resterò o me ne andrò?
Dammi un motivo per provarci ancora una volta
non voglio dire addio.
Perché non abbiamo più niente
senza il tuo piede sul tamburo che batte nel mio petto
mi sento come in mezzo a specchi e fumo
le mie parole sono infrante, voglio solo gettarmi nell’oceano
Non è che non riuscissi a vedere che soffrivi
avrei voluto che parlassimo, forse non è colpa di nessuno
Ora ti voglio ancora, ho ancora bisogno di te,
non sto scherzando.
Non posso restare, se devo vedere quelle lacrime nei tuoi occhi,
dovremmo danzare come quella notte
dammi un motivo per un’altra possibilità
e ci metterò tutto me stess.
Oh, odierei dare tanto dolore al tuo cuore
dopo tutto ciò che abbiamo fatto a ciò che siamo
Dammi un motivo per provarci un’altra volta
non voglio dire addio
Dammi un motivo
resterò o me ne andrò?
Dammi un motivo per provarci ancora una volta
non voglio dire addio.
Non posso restare, se devo vedere quelle lacrime nei tuoi occhi,
dovremmo danzare come quella notte
voglio che tu sappia
che non dobbiamo dirci addio.
Dammi un motivo
resterò o me ne andrò?
Dammi un motivo per provarci ancora una volta
non voglio dire addio.
