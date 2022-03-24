Con Give Me The Reason di James Bay finalmente viene rotto un silenzio lungo 2 anni. Chew On My Heart, fino ad oggi, era l’ultimo inedito pubblicato dal cantautore britannico.

Con Give Me The Reason di James Bay confermiamo che abbiamo a che fare con una voce indie fuori dal coro. Negli anni l’artista di Hitchin ha ridimensionato totalmente la sua musica, fino a ridurre all’essenziale la sua arte nell’EP Oh My Messy Mind (2019). Oggi James ritorna, e lo fa con un pezzo che si presenta come una preghiera verso il mondo.

Non è un caso se il brano si apre con una petizione sommessa per poi prendere il volo con tutta l’elettricità che è tipica della dimensione sonora di James Bay, così profonda da costringerti a rivivere quell’emozione riavvolgendo il nastro e tornare in immersione. Give Me The Reason di James Bay è un brano prodotto da Gabe Simon, già collaboratore di quel pezzo da 90 che è Lana Del Rey, ma nelle sfumature scorgiamo anche il lavoro di Foy Vance, che nel folk britannico è uno dei tanti punti di riferimento.

Del nuovo album di James Bay non si hanno ancora notizie, ma Give Me The Reason è un primo – e succulento – assaggio. James dice di essere al lavoro su questa nuova avventura discografica da 2 anni.

L’ultimo album in studio di James Bay è Electric Light (2018), secondo disco dopo il successo di Chaos And The Calm (2015). Il 2022 potrebbe essere l’anno del terzo, attesissimo, album del cantautore britannico. Give Me The Reason di James Bay è disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme streaming e in rotazione radiofonica. Alle 17 uscirà anche il video ufficiale.

[Chorus]

Give me the reason

Am I staying or leaving?

Give me the reason to give it one more try

Don’t wanna say goodbye

[Verse 1]

Feels like yesterday

You and I, we were walking around New York City

Hand in hand, man, it was so pretty that day

Standing on the corner in your favorite dress

I was trying to take our picture, my hair was such a mess

Oh, but we laughed so hard

Then you broke my heart

[Pre-Chorus]

I can’t stand to see those tears in your eyes

We should be dancing like we did that night

Give mе the reason to give it onе more shot

And I’ll give it all that I got

Oh, I’d hate to lay that weight on your heart

After all that we did to everything that we are

Give me the reason to give it one more try

Don’t wanna say goodbye

[Chorus]

Give me the reason

Am I staying or leaving?

Give me the reason to give it one more try

Don’t wanna say goodbye

[Verse 2]

‘Cause I’ve got nothing left

Without your foot on the drum that beats inside my chest

I feel like mirrors and smoke

All of my words are broke, I wanna just throw me in the ocean

It’s not that I couldn’t see you were in pain

I wish we could talk, maybe no one’s to blame

I still want you now, I still need you now

I’m not fooling around

[Pre-Chorus]

I can’t stand to see those tears in your eyes

We should be dancing like we did that night

Give me the reason to give it one more shot

And I’ll give it all that I got

Oh, I’d hate to lay that weight on your heart

After all that we did to everything that we are

Give me the reason to give it one more try

Don’t wanna say goodbye

[Chorus]

Give me the reason

Am I staying or leaving?

Give me the reason to give it one more try

Don’t wanna say goodbye



[Bridge]

I can’t stand to see those tears in your eyes

We should be dancing like we did that night

I want you to know that

We don’t have to say goodbye

[Chorus]

Give me the reason

Am I staying or leaving?

Give me the reason to give it one more try

Don’t wanna say goodbye