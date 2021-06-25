Esce oggi Bad Habits di Ed Sheeran, il nuovo singolo che anticipa l’album di prossima pubblicazione al quale l’artista sta attualmente lavorando; il video è diretto da Dave Meyers ed è già disponibile su YouTube.
Ed Sheeran suonerà dal vivo su TikTok questa sera alle ore 22.00 per EURO2020, in diretta da Portman Road a Ipswich Town e canterà, tra gli altri brani, anche il nuovo singolo per la prima volta in assoluto. L’evento è gratuito e disponibile solo su TikTok sulla sua pagina.
“Sono molto felice di tornare con un nuovo singolo e volevo che il video rappresentasse la natura delle brutte abitudini in modo spettacolare, così ho scelto i vampiri. È stato molto divertente interpretare un vampiro, tranne che per l’altezza (quello non è stato per niente divertente!). Spero diverta anche voi”, le parole di Ed Sheeran nel presentare il nuovo video e nell’annunciare il suo nuovo singolo inedito che segna l’atteso ritorno in radio e negli store digitali.
Il video che accompagna il singolo è stato diretto da Dave Meyers (Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar) e vede Ed in una inedita versione vampiresca del suo alter-ego. I suoi tipici capelli rossi diventano bianchi e i suoi denti zanne. L’ humour dark del video è la metafora delle “cattive abitudini” per cui Ed passa notti selvagge in giro con il suo gruppo di indemoniati salvo ritornare alle sue solite sembianze non appena sorge il sole.
Bad Habits di Ed Sheeran è anche il primo brano che lo vede in una fase importante della sua vita privata: è diventato papà della sua primogenita.
Testo Bad Habits di Ed Sheeran
(One, two, three, four)
Ooh, ooh
Every time you come around, you know I can’t say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight I had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t
I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothin’ happens aftеr two, it’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lеad to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Fallin’ over everything to reach the first time’s spark
It started under neon lights and then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t
I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
We took the long way ‘round
And burned ‘til the fun ran out, now
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t
I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
