Esce oggi Bad Habits di Ed Sheeran, il nuovo singolo che anticipa l’album di prossima pubblicazione al quale l’artista sta attualmente lavorando; il video è diretto da Dave Meyers ed è già disponibile su YouTube.

Ed Sheeran suonerà dal vivo su TikTok questa sera alle ore 22.00 per EURO2020, in diretta da Portman Road a Ipswich Town e canterà, tra gli altri brani, anche il nuovo singolo per la prima volta in assoluto. L’evento è gratuito e disponibile solo su TikTok sulla sua pagina.

“Sono molto felice di tornare con un nuovo singolo e volevo che il video rappresentasse la natura delle brutte abitudini in modo spettacolare, così ho scelto i vampiri. È stato molto divertente interpretare un vampiro, tranne che per l’altezza (quello non è stato per niente divertente!). Spero diverta anche voi”, le parole di Ed Sheeran nel presentare il nuovo video e nell’annunciare il suo nuovo singolo inedito che segna l’atteso ritorno in radio e negli store digitali.

Il video che accompagna il singolo è stato diretto da Dave Meyers (Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar) e vede Ed in una inedita versione vampiresca del suo alter-ego. I suoi tipici capelli rossi diventano bianchi e i suoi denti zanne. L’ humour dark del video è la metafora delle “cattive abitudini” per cui Ed passa notti selvagge in giro con il suo gruppo di indemoniati salvo ritornare alle sue solite sembianze non appena sorge il sole.

Bad Habits di Ed Sheeran è anche il primo brano che lo vede in una fase importante della sua vita privata: è diventato papà della sua primogenita.

Testo Bad Habits di Ed Sheeran

(One, two, three, four)

Ooh, ooh

Every time you come around, you know I can’t say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight I had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t

I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothin’ happens aftеr two, it’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lеad to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin’ over everything to reach the first time’s spark

It started under neon lights and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know



Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t

I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

We took the long way ‘round

And burned ‘til the fun ran out, now



My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin’ this will be the last but it probably won’t

I got nothin’ left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I’ll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin’ for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothin’ happens after two, it’s true, it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you



