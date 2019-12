Matt Skiba dei Blink 182 difende Asia Argento dalle accuse di abuso su minore: “Vergognatevi”

View this post on Instagram

This ones for all the haters and assholes who turned on me and my dear friend and my love @asiaargento. Not giving her the benefit of the doubt. So eager to sling mud and calling her some of the worst things you can say about a person with such nonchalance. All based on some dogshit you’d read on a screen or in some rag. Two words: FUCK YOU. You know who you are. Sheep. Shitty, sad, asshole sheep. Fanning the flames of false accusations. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Sincerely, Me. Ti amo fino alla luna e ritorno, Asia. e lo farò sempre 🖤🌙✨