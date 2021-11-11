Il nuovo album dei Korn ha un nome e una data. La band di Jonathan Davis ha appena annunciato l’uscita di Requiem, seguito ideale di The Nothing (2019) anticipato dal primo singolo estratto dall’opera.
Il nuovo album dei Korn
Il viaggio dei Korn attraverso l’oscurità continua. Con i primi dischi, la band di Freak On A Leash ha raccontato un mondo grottesco e disturbante, una città abitata da mostri affamati di creature indifese. Con il passare degli anni, specialmente nei casi di Untouchables (2002), See You On The Other Side (2005) e The Paradigm Shift (2013), i Korn hanno puntato i fari sulla spiritualità, il sociale e l’attualità ma senza mai perdere il taglio “creepy” dei pezzi.
Nel frattempo Jonathan Davis è stato colpito da una tragedia: la morte della moglie Deven nel 2018, una catastrofe che ha condizionato inevitabilmente la sua scrittura. Dal dolore è nato The Nothing, un vero e proprio abisso dalle liriche viscerali e le atmosfere cupe e umide come il sotterraneo di un maniero. Oggi scopriamo che il nuovo album dei Korn si chiamerà Requiem, un ulteriore tassello dell’Altrove.
Requiem sarà fuori il 4 febbraio 2022. Il disco è stato concepito durante la pandemia, momento storico che ha costretto la band a interrompere i concerti ma anche a dedicarsi principalmente alla scrittura dell’album. La copertina mostra una mano che stritola la testa di una bambola.
Start The Healing e la tracklist
Start The Healing è il primo estratto dal nuovo album dei Korn. Forti sono le suggestioni pop e le intuizioni melodiche, ma restano i riff taglienti con i quali la band di Jonathan Davis si è conquistata uno dei ruoli di maggior rilievo nella scena nu metal internazionale. Di seguito la tracklist di Requiem:
01 Forgotten
02 Let the Dark Do the Rest
03 Start The Healing
04 Lost in the Grandeur
05 Disconnect
06 Hopeless and Beaten
07 Penance to Sorrow
08 My Confession
09 Worst Is On Its Way
Di seguito il testo di Start The Healing, il singolo uscito oggi insieme al videoclip ufficiale di Tim Saccenti:
Do you really wanna come with me
It’s hard to see through the eyes of a stranger
Are you ready for the fear relief?
So that can breathe and not live with the danger
But there is always something fighting it’s way back in
But there is always something pushing me to give in
Do you really wanna make believe
And try to achieve a little break from the anger
I should’ve been goodI should’ve been down
I couldn’t let go
What could I do
I can take it all away, the feelings
Break apart the pain and start the healing
I should’ve withstood
I shouldn’t bow down
I couldn’t get through
What could I do
I can take it all away, the feelings
Break apart the pain and start the healing
Do you really wanna prowl with me
This travestie becomes sharp like a razor
Are you ready for your scars to bleed
You will succeed pulling out the invaders
But there is always something fighting it’s way back in
But there is always something pushing me to give in
Do you really wanna make believe
And try to achieve a little break from the anger
I should’ve been good
I should’ve been down
I couldn’t let go
What could I do
I can take it all away , the feelings
Break apart the pain and start the healing
I should’ve withstood
I shouldn’t bow down
I couldn’t get through
What could I do
I can take it all away , the feelings
Break apart the pain and start the healing
Everything i’m feeling burst into flames
Looking at a soul that’s broken and strain
Every night the wish is always the same
Keep on hoping that I don’t go insane
The more you fall for it
The more it starts to stick
The more you fall for it
The more it starts to stick
The more you fall for it
The more it starts to stick
The more you fall for it
It’s every kind of quit
I should’ve been good
I should’ve been down
I couldn’t let go
What could I do
I can take it all away, the feelings
Break apart the pain and start the healing
I should’ve withstood
I shouldn’t bow down
I couldn’t get through
What could I do
I can take it all away, the feelings
Break apart the pain and start the healing
Break apart the pain and start the healing
