Il nuovo album dei Korn ha un nome e una data. La band di Jonathan Davis ha appena annunciato l’uscita di Requiem, seguito ideale di The Nothing (2019) anticipato dal primo singolo estratto dall’opera.

Il viaggio dei Korn attraverso l’oscurità continua. Con i primi dischi, la band di Freak On A Leash ha raccontato un mondo grottesco e disturbante, una città abitata da mostri affamati di creature indifese. Con il passare degli anni, specialmente nei casi di Untouchables (2002), See You On The Other Side (2005) e The Paradigm Shift (2013), i Korn hanno puntato i fari sulla spiritualità, il sociale e l’attualità ma senza mai perdere il taglio “creepy” dei pezzi.

Nel frattempo Jonathan Davis è stato colpito da una tragedia: la morte della moglie Deven nel 2018, una catastrofe che ha condizionato inevitabilmente la sua scrittura. Dal dolore è nato The Nothing, un vero e proprio abisso dalle liriche viscerali e le atmosfere cupe e umide come il sotterraneo di un maniero. Oggi scopriamo che il nuovo album dei Korn si chiamerà Requiem, un ulteriore tassello dell’Altrove.

Requiem sarà fuori il 4 febbraio 2022. Il disco è stato concepito durante la pandemia, momento storico che ha costretto la band a interrompere i concerti ma anche a dedicarsi principalmente alla scrittura dell’album. La copertina mostra una mano che stritola la testa di una bambola.

Start The Healing è il primo estratto dal nuovo album dei Korn. Forti sono le suggestioni pop e le intuizioni melodiche, ma restano i riff taglienti con i quali la band di Jonathan Davis si è conquistata uno dei ruoli di maggior rilievo nella scena nu metal internazionale. Di seguito la tracklist di Requiem:

01 Forgotten 02 Let the Dark Do the Rest 03 Start The Healing 04 Lost in the Grandeur 05 Disconnect 06 Hopeless and Beaten 07 Penance to Sorrow 08 My Confession 09 Worst Is On Its Way

Di seguito il testo di Start The Healing, il singolo uscito oggi insieme al videoclip ufficiale di Tim Saccenti:

Do you really wanna come with me

It’s hard to see through the eyes of a stranger

Are you ready for the fear relief?

So that can breathe and not live with the danger

But there is always something fighting it’s way back in

But there is always something pushing me to give in

Do you really wanna make believe

And try to achieve a little break from the anger

I should’ve been goodI should’ve been down

I couldn’t let go

What could I do

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

I should’ve withstood

I shouldn’t bow down

I couldn’t get through

What could I do

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

Do you really wanna prowl with me

This travestie becomes sharp like a razor

Are you ready for your scars to bleed

You will succeed pulling out the invaders

But there is always something fighting it’s way back in

But there is always something pushing me to give in

Do you really wanna make believe

And try to achieve a little break from the anger

I should’ve been good

I should’ve been down

I couldn’t let go

What could I do

I can take it all away , the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

I should’ve withstood

I shouldn’t bow down

I couldn’t get through

What could I do

I can take it all away , the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

Everything i’m feeling burst into flames

Looking at a soul that’s broken and strain

Every night the wish is always the same

Keep on hoping that I don’t go insane

The more you fall for it

The more it starts to stick

The more you fall for it

The more it starts to stick

The more you fall for it

The more it starts to stick

The more you fall for it

It’s every kind of quit

I should’ve been good

I should’ve been down

I couldn’t let go

What could I do

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

I should’ve withstood

I shouldn’t bow down

I couldn’t get through

What could I do

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

Break apart the pain and start the healing