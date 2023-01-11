I vincitori ai Golden Globes 2023 per le serie tv sono stati svelati stanotte a Los Angeles. Tante conferme, come il trionfo di The White Lotus (serie HBO, in onda su Sky in Italia), ma anche grandi snobbati, come Better Call Saul, che torna per l’ennesima volta a casa a mani vuote.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori ai Golden Globes 2023.
Miglior serie drammatica
House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Miglior serie commedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Mercoledì
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musical
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Julia Garner, Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
The White Lotus: Sicily
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam e Tommy
The Dropout
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam e Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Nel nome del cielo
Sebastian Stan, Pam e Tommy
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nel nome del cielo
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam e Tommy
