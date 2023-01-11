I vincitori ai Golden Globes 2023 per le serie tv sono stati svelati stanotte a Los Angeles. Tante conferme, come il trionfo di The White Lotus (serie HBO, in onda su Sky in Italia), ma anche grandi snobbati, come Better Call Saul, che torna per l’ennesima volta a casa a mani vuote.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori ai Golden Globes 2023.

Miglior serie drammatica

House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Miglior serie commedia o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Mercoledì

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musical

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Julia Garner, Ozark

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

The White Lotus: Sicily

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam e Tommy

The Dropout



Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam e Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Nel nome del cielo

Sebastian Stan, Pam e Tommy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nel nome del cielo

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam e Tommy

