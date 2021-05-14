Esce Electric di Katy Perry per Pokémon 25: The Album. In occasione del 25° anniversario dei Pokémon, Katy Perry pubblica Electric.

Il brano è tratto dalla compilation Pokémon 25: The Album, prevista per l’autunno 2021 e il coinvolgimento di Katy Perry nel progetto si deve al suo sconfinato amore per i Pokémon che risale al periodo dell’infanzia. La Perry ha raccontato infatti che era solita giocare con i videogiochi originali sul suo Game Boy.

Ha scritto il brano Electric appositamente per Pokémon 25: The Album, la compilation che vedrà la luce questo autunno da Universal Music e Capitol Records. “Non c’è motivo per cui questa vita non possa essere elettrica”, le parole di Katy Perry nel singolo che trasmette la gioia che si prova nel perseguire i propri sogni grazie al sostegno costante degli amici. Una storia che sposa il mood dei Pokémon e che li festeggia in occasione dei loro primi 25 anni.

La canzone è stata scritta da Katy Perry insieme a The Monsters & Strangerz e Jon Bellion – che già hanno collaborato in Daisies, brano del suo ultimo album, Smile – e Bruce Weigner.

Electric di Katy Perry è disponibile da oggi insieme al video ufficiale, girato alle Hawaii e diretto da Carlos Lopez Estrada. Nella clip, Katy Perry e Pikachu dopo una giornata in cui godono ed esplorano la natura, si fermano a un faro per meditare. Insieme come se sognassero ad occhi aperti si ritrovano improvvisamente indietro nel tempo ai primi giorni della carriera di Katy.

“Quando ho visitato il Pokémon Café durante un tour in Giappone, ho avuto tanta nostalgia. Mi ha riportato ai miei anni delle medie. Così, quando ho ricevuto la chiamata per far parte della celebrazione del 25° anniversario insieme a Post Malone e J Balvin, ero euforica“ – dice Katy Perry – “I temi della canzone e soprattutto quello della resilienza, hanno guidato la mia vita e sono anche in parallelo con la storia e i personaggi dei Pokémon. Pikachu è la forma evoluta di Pichu, quindi nel video si vede la versione più giovane di me con Pichu e me stessa nel presente con Pikachu. Entrambi ci evolviamo, pur mantenendo un senso di giocosità”.

In the dark when you feel lost

Wanna be the best but at what cost?

If you′re gonna stay here

Nothing’s ever changing, no

Big world, gotta see it all

Gotta get up even when you fall

There′s no point in waiting, no

(Oh) They’ll try to bring you down

(Oh) But you’ve got the power now

I know you feel it (Feel it)

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)

Oh, I can see it, see it

If you believe it then you can

Take a big step, but you’re not alone

′Cause we got each other

There’s so much you′ll discover

Head strong, but your heart is stronger

Stay calm walking through the fire

I know you’re gonna make it out

(Oh) They’ll try to bring you down

(Oh) But you′ve got the power now

There’s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)



(Yeah) Long road, gotta ways to go

I know you feel it, feel it

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric)

Oh, I can see it, see it

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can’t be (Electric)

(Oh) They′ll try to bring you down

(Oh) You’re electric right now (Electric)

(Oh) But you′ve got the power now

(Oh) You’ve got the power now

(Electric)

You’ve got the power now

Oh, yeah, yeah

I know you feel it, feel it

If you believe it then you can

There′s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)

Oh, I can see it, see it (Oh, I can see it)

If you believe it then you can

There’s no reason that this life can′t be (Electric)

(Oh) They’ll try to bring you down

(Oh) You′re electric right now

(Electric)

(Oh) But you’ve got the power now

(Oh) You′ve got the power now