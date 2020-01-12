Nel 2020 l’album postumo di Mac Miller anticipato dal singolo Good News

Verrà rilasciato prossimamente l’album postumo di Mac Miller. Scomparso nel 2018, Mac Miller stava lavorando a nuova musica e la famiglia ne ha annunciato l’uscita, già nel 2020. La data del rilascio è quella del 17 gennaio di quest’anno e il titolo del progetto sarà Circles.
Un regalo ai fan, ma anche al mondo della musica internazionale. La carriera musicale di Mac Miller, uno dei rapper più apprezzati della scena internazionale, non si ferma con la sua scomparsa: verrà rilasciato un album postumo, un ultimo capitolo discografico che mostrerà ai fan e consentirà loro di ascoltare le tracce alle quali stava lavorando nel momento della tragica scomparsa.
Mac Miller ha lasciato questa vista il 7 settembre 2018 e sin dal primo istante era stato ipotizzato il rilascio di un disco postumo che avrebbe potuto raccogliere il suo ultimo materiale in corso di lavorazione al momento della scomparsa. La famiglia del rapper ha adesso confermato le voci: Mac Miller vivrà in un album postumo dal titolo Circles, atteso per il 17 gennaio 2020 in tutto il mondo.
L’album postumo di Mac Miller: Circles
L’album seguirà la pubblicazione di Swimming ed è stato ultimato grazie al lavoro incessante del produttore Jon Brion, già Producer dell’ultimo album di Mac Miller rilasciato lo scorso 3 agosto 2018.
L’album Circles è un progetto discografico di inediti a tutti gli effetti e come ogni disco che si rispetti è anticipato da un nuovo singolo. Nel caso di Mac Miller il singolo scelto è Good News, già in rotazione radiofonica e in digital download negli store in tutto il mondo. Good News è inoltre accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Eric Tilford ed Anthony Gaddis.
Circles conterrà 12 canzoni, i cui titoli sono già noti.
La tracklist di Circles:
1. Circles
2. Complicated
3. Blue World
4. Good News
5. I Can See
6. Everybody
7. Woods
8. Hand Me Downs
9. That’s on Me
10. Hands
11. Surf
12. Once a Day
Il video ufficiale di Good News, nuovo singolo di Mac Miller (postumo):
Il testo di Good News di Mac Miller
I spent the whole day in my head
Do a little spring cleaning
I’m always too busy dreaming
Well, maybe I should wake up instead
A lot of things I regret, but I just say I forget
Why can’t it just be easy?
Why does everybody need me to stay?
Well I hate the feeling, when your high but underneath the ceiling
Got the cards in my hand I hate dealing
Get everything I need then I’m gone
But it ain’t stealing can I get a break?
I wish that I could just, get out my god damn way
What is there to say? Ain’t a better time in the day
Maybe I’ll lay down for a little
Instead of always trying to figure everything out
And all I do is say sorry
Half the time I don’t even know what i’m saying it about
Good news, good news, good news
That’s all they wanna hear
No, they don’t like it when I’m down
When I’m flying it make ‘em so uncomfortable
So different, what’s the difference?
Well it ain’t that bad
It could always be worse
I’m running out of gas
Hardly anything left
Hope I make it home from work
So tired of being so tired
Why do I gotta build something beautiful just to go set it on fire?
I’m no lie but, sometimes the truth don’t sound like the truth
Maybe ‘cause it ain’t, I just love the way it sound when I say it
So what I do? If you know me it ain’t anything new
Wake up to the moon, haven’t seen the sun in a while
But I heard that the skies still blue
Heard they don’t talk about me too much, no more
That’s a problem with a closed door