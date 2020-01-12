Nel 2020 l’album postumo di Mac Miller anticipato dal singolo Good News

Verrà rilasciato prossimamente l’album postumo di Mac Miller. Scomparso nel 2018, Mac Miller stava lavorando a nuova musica e la famiglia ne ha annunciato l’uscita, già nel 2020. La data del rilascio è quella del 17 gennaio di quest’anno e il titolo del progetto sarà Circles.

Un regalo ai fan, ma anche al mondo della musica internazionale. La carriera musicale di Mac Miller, uno dei rapper più apprezzati della scena internazionale, non si ferma con la sua scomparsa: verrà rilasciato un album postumo, un ultimo capitolo discografico che mostrerà ai fan e consentirà loro di ascoltare le tracce alle quali stava lavorando nel momento della tragica scomparsa.

Mac Miller ha lasciato questa vista il 7 settembre 2018 e sin dal primo istante era stato ipotizzato il rilascio di un disco postumo che avrebbe potuto raccogliere il suo ultimo materiale in corso di lavorazione al momento della scomparsa. La famiglia del rapper ha adesso confermato le voci: Mac Miller vivrà in un album postumo dal titolo Circles, atteso per il 17 gennaio 2020 in tutto il mondo.

L’album seguirà la pubblicazione di Swimming ed è stato ultimato grazie al lavoro incessante del produttore Jon Brion, già Producer dell’ultimo album di Mac Miller rilasciato lo scorso 3 agosto 2018.

L’album Circles è un progetto discografico di inediti a tutti gli effetti e come ogni disco che si rispetti è anticipato da un nuovo singolo. Nel caso di Mac Miller il singolo scelto è Good News, già in rotazione radiofonica e in digital download negli store in tutto il mondo. Good News è inoltre accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Eric Tilford ed Anthony Gaddis.

Circles conterrà 12 canzoni, i cui titoli sono già noti.

1. Circles

2. Complicated

3. Blue World

4. Good News

5. I Can See

6. Everybody

7. Woods

8. Hand Me Downs

9. That’s on Me

10. Hands

11. Surf

12. Once a Day

I spent the whole day in my head

Do a little spring cleaning

I’m always too busy dreaming

Well, maybe I should wake up instead

A lot of things I regret, but I just say I forget

Why can’t it just be easy?

Why does everybody need me to stay?

Well I hate the feeling, when your high but underneath the ceiling

Got the cards in my hand I hate dealing

Get everything I need then I’m gone

But it ain’t stealing can I get a break?

I wish that I could just, get out my god damn way

What is there to say? Ain’t a better time in the day

Maybe I’ll lay down for a little

Instead of always trying to figure everything out

And all I do is say sorry

Half the time I don’t even know what i’m saying it about

Good news, good news, good news

That’s all they wanna hear

No, they don’t like it when I’m down

When I’m flying it make ‘em so uncomfortable

So different, what’s the difference?

Well it ain’t that bad

It could always be worse

I’m running out of gas

Hardly anything left

Hope I make it home from work

So tired of being so tired

Why do I gotta build something beautiful just to go set it on fire?

I’m no lie but, sometimes the truth don’t sound like the truth

Maybe ‘cause it ain’t, I just love the way it sound when I say it

So what I do? If you know me it ain’t anything new

Wake up to the moon, haven’t seen the sun in a while

But I heard that the skies still blue

Heard they don’t talk about me too much, no more

That’s a problem with a closed door