Tutto secondo pronostico. Succession, della HBO, è la serie televisiva che ha trionfato ai TCA Awards 2023. Mentre continua lo sciopero di sceneggiatori e attori, la Television Critics Association ha deciso di assegnare i suoi premi annuali, ma senza cerimonie né dirette televisive.

Succession dunque, giunto alla quarta e ultima stagione, è stata la serie a vincere il maggior numero di premi, tra cui programma dell’anno e miglior drama. L’altro vincitore di quest’anno è The Bear di FX, scelto come miglior nuovo programma e miglior comedy.

Nonostante le 5 nomination, The Last od Us non è riuscito a portare a casa nessun premio. Lo scontro di Netflix è la miglior miniserie. Tra gli attori sono stati premiati Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul, come miglior interpretazione in un drama e Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face, per quanto riguarda il genere comedy.

Ecco tutti i premi per ciascuna categoria (in grassetto gli show vincitori):

PROGRAMMA DELL’ANNO

Abbott Elementary

Andor

Better Call Saul

Poker Face

Succession

The Bear

The Last of Us

The Other Two

The White Lotus

MIGLIOR DRAMA

Andor

Better Call Saul

Interview with the Vampire

Succession

The Good Fight

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

The Bear

The Other Two

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIOR FILM TV, MINISERIE O SPECIALE

A Small Light

Black Bird

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman a pezzi

Lo scontro

Mrs. Davis

The Patient

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

MIGLIOR NUOVO PROGRAMMA

Andor

Interview with the Vampire

Jury Duty

Mrs. Davis

Poker Face

Shrinking

The Bear

The Last of Us

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UNA COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Bill Hader, Barry

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MIGLIOR PROGRAMMA PER FAMIGLIE

American Born Chinese

High School Musical: The Musical: La Serie

Jane

La misteriosa Accademia dei Giovani Geni

Love, Victor

Moon Girl e Devil Dinosaur

Ms. Marvel

Non ho mai…

Star Trek: Prodigy

MIGLIOR PROGRAMMA PER BAMBINI

Alma’s Way

Bluey

Daniel Tiger

Donkey Hodie

Le avventure di Eva

Molly of Denali

Ridley Jones: La paladina del museo

Sesamo apriti

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

