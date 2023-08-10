Tutto secondo pronostico. Succession, della HBO, è la serie televisiva che ha trionfato ai TCA Awards 2023. Mentre continua lo sciopero di sceneggiatori e attori, la Television Critics Association ha deciso di assegnare i suoi premi annuali, ma senza cerimonie né dirette televisive.
Succession dunque, giunto alla quarta e ultima stagione, è stata la serie a vincere il maggior numero di premi, tra cui programma dell’anno e miglior drama. L’altro vincitore di quest’anno è The Bear di FX, scelto come miglior nuovo programma e miglior comedy.
Nonostante le 5 nomination, The Last od Us non è riuscito a portare a casa nessun premio. Lo scontro di Netflix è la miglior miniserie. Tra gli attori sono stati premiati Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul, come miglior interpretazione in un drama e Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face, per quanto riguarda il genere comedy.
Ecco tutti i premi per ciascuna categoria (in grassetto gli show vincitori):
PROGRAMMA DELL’ANNO
- Abbott Elementary
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- Poker Face
- Succession
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- The Other Two
- The White Lotus
MIGLIOR DRAMA
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- Interview with the Vampire
- Succession
- The Good Fight
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Poker Face
- Reservation Dogs
- Shrinking
- The Bear
- The Other Two
- What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR FILM TV, MINISERIE O SPECIALE
- A Small Light
- Black Bird
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman a pezzi
- Lo scontro
- Mrs. Davis
- The Patient
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
MIGLIOR NUOVO PROGRAMMA
- Andor
- Interview with the Vampire
- Jury Duty
- Mrs. Davis
- Poker Face
- Shrinking
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UN DRAMA
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE IN UNA COMEDY
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MIGLIOR PROGRAMMA PER FAMIGLIE
- American Born Chinese
- High School Musical: The Musical: La Serie
- Jane
- La misteriosa Accademia dei Giovani Geni
- Love, Victor
- Moon Girl e Devil Dinosaur
- Ms. Marvel
- Non ho mai…
- Star Trek: Prodigy
MIGLIOR PROGRAMMA PER BAMBINI
- Alma’s Way
- Bluey
- Daniel Tiger
- Donkey Hodie
- Le avventure di Eva
- Molly of Denali
- Ridley Jones: La paladina del museo
- Sesamo apriti
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Continua a leggere Optimagazine
Lascia un commento