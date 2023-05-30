A pochissime ore dal lancio di But Here We Are, ecco il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl affronta l’elaborazione del lutto a 360 gradi, e se da una parte l’11esimo disco della band è interamente dedicato al compianto Taylor Hawkins, The Teacher – questo il titolo del brano – è interamente dedicata alla madre Virginia, scomparsa nell’agosto 2022.

The Teacher è uscita oggi accompagnata dal video ufficiale, nel quale vediamo immagini d’epoca che mostrano Dave Grohl bambino e filmati che mostrano i Foo Fighters nei loro esordi.

Il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters è una suite della durata di 10 minuti in cui l’altalena emozionale c’è tutta: Dave Grohl canta tra batterie e chitarre frenetiche in atmosfere quasi sognanti e spensierate fino a gettarsi nello sconforto più totale con un vago retrogusto di consapevolezza. Il post-grunge e il rock alternativo non mancano, ma a dominare l’intera canzone è la sperimentazione che abbiamo già assaporato con Medicine At Midnight.

But Here We Are sarà fuori il 2 giugno. Per realizzare questo disco Dave Grohl ha registrato le tracce di batteria – accadde anche con The Colour And The Shape, ma per motivi diversi – mentre sul palco la band sarà accompagnata da Josh Freese, già session man di Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne e altri nomi internazionali importanti.

Dopo la morte di Taylor Hawkins gli interrogativi sul futuro della band si sono moltiplicati, ma a seguito della fisiologica cancellazione delle date del tour mondiale, i Foo Fighters hanno scelto di risorgere dalle proprie ceneri.

Con But Here We Are Dave Grohl e soci si rimettono in gioco e dimostrano di avere ancora tanto da dire, specialmente sull’amico scomparso.

Who’s at the door now?

Who’s at the door now?

Sun goes down, windows wide

One step closer to the other side

I can feel what others do

Can’t stop this if I wanted to

Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up?

Where will I wake up?

Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up?

Where will I wake up?

Hurry now boy, time won’t wait

The here and the now will separate

There are some things you cannot choose

Soul and spirit moving through

Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up?

Where will I wake up?

Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up?

Where will I wake up?

Who’s at the door now?

Who’s at the door now?

Wake up

Who’s at the door now?

Wake up

Wake up

Wake up

Wake up

Wake up

Wake up

Wake up

Wake up

Two cold stones on a riverbed

Ripped and torn, cannot mend

Old white candles on a dusty porch

One flame down, another born

Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up?

Where will I wake up?

Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?

Where will I wake up?

Where will I wake up?

Who’s at the door now?

Who’s at the door now?

You showed me how to breathe

But never showed me how to say goodbye

You showed me how to be

But never showed me how to say goodbye

Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time

You showed me how to breathe

But never showed me how to say goodbye

Try and make good with the air that’s left

Counting every minute

Living breath by breath

By breath, by breath, by breath

By breath, by breath

Try and make good with the air that’s left

Counting every minute

Living breath by breath

By breath, by breath, by breath

By breath, by breath

You showed me how to need

But never showed me how to say goodbye

You showed me how to grieve

But never showed me how to say goodbye

Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time

You showed me how to need

But never showed me how to say goodbye

Try and make good with the air that’s left

Counting every minute

Living breath by breath

By breath, by breath, by breath

By breath, by breath

Try and make good with the air that’s left

Counting every minute

Living breath by breath

By breath, by breath, by breath

By breath, by breath

Goodbye

Goodbye

Goodbye

Goodbye