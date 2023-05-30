A pochissime ore dal lancio di But Here We Are, ecco il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl affronta l’elaborazione del lutto a 360 gradi, e se da una parte l’11esimo disco della band è interamente dedicato al compianto Taylor Hawkins, The Teacher – questo il titolo del brano – è interamente dedicata alla madre Virginia, scomparsa nell’agosto 2022.
Il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters
The Teacher è uscita oggi accompagnata dal video ufficiale, nel quale vediamo immagini d’epoca che mostrano Dave Grohl bambino e filmati che mostrano i Foo Fighters nei loro esordi.
Il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters è una suite della durata di 10 minuti in cui l’altalena emozionale c’è tutta: Dave Grohl canta tra batterie e chitarre frenetiche in atmosfere quasi sognanti e spensierate fino a gettarsi nello sconforto più totale con un vago retrogusto di consapevolezza. Il post-grunge e il rock alternativo non mancano, ma a dominare l’intera canzone è la sperimentazione che abbiamo già assaporato con Medicine At Midnight.
Il dopo Taylor Hawkins
But Here We Are sarà fuori il 2 giugno. Per realizzare questo disco Dave Grohl ha registrato le tracce di batteria – accadde anche con The Colour And The Shape, ma per motivi diversi – mentre sul palco la band sarà accompagnata da Josh Freese, già session man di Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne e altri nomi internazionali importanti.
Dopo la morte di Taylor Hawkins gli interrogativi sul futuro della band si sono moltiplicati, ma a seguito della fisiologica cancellazione delle date del tour mondiale, i Foo Fighters hanno scelto di risorgere dalle proprie ceneri.
Con But Here We Are Dave Grohl e soci si rimettono in gioco e dimostrano di avere ancora tanto da dire, specialmente sull’amico scomparso.
Testo
Who’s at the door now?
Who’s at the door now?
Sun goes down, windows wide
One step closer to the other side
I can feel what others do
Can’t stop this if I wanted to
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Where will I wake up?
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Where will I wake up?
Hurry now boy, time won’t wait
The here and the now will separate
There are some things you cannot choose
Soul and spirit moving through
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Where will I wake up?
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Where will I wake up?
Who’s at the door now?
Who’s at the door now?
Wake up
Who’s at the door now?
Wake up
Wake up
Wake up
Wake up
Wake up
Wake up
Wake up
Wake up
Two cold stones on a riverbed
Ripped and torn, cannot mend
Old white candles on a dusty porch
One flame down, another born
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Where will I wake up?
Hey kid, what’s the plan for tomorrow?
Where will I wake up?
Where will I wake up?
Who’s at the door now?
Who’s at the door now?
You showed me how to breathe
But never showed me how to say goodbye
You showed me how to be
But never showed me how to say goodbye
Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time
You showed me how to breathe
But never showed me how to say goodbye
Try and make good with the air that’s left
Counting every minute
Living breath by breath
By breath, by breath, by breath
By breath, by breath
Try and make good with the air that’s left
Counting every minute
Living breath by breath
By breath, by breath, by breath
By breath, by breath
You showed me how to need
But never showed me how to say goodbye
You showed me how to grieve
But never showed me how to say goodbye
Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time
You showed me how to need
But never showed me how to say goodbye
Try and make good with the air that’s left
Counting every minute
Living breath by breath
By breath, by breath, by breath
By breath, by breath
Try and make good with the air that’s left
Counting every minute
Living breath by breath
By breath, by breath, by breath
By breath, by breath
Goodbye
Goodbye
Goodbye
Goodbye
Traduzione
Chi c’è alla porta adesso?
Chi c’è alla porta adesso?
Cala il sole, le finestre spalancate
un passo in avanti verso l’altra parte
posso percepire cosa fanno gli altri
non potrei fermarlo nemmeno se volessi
Hey bambino, che farai domani?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Hey bambino, che farai domani?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Sbrigati, piccolo, il tempo non attende
il qui ed ora si separeranno
ci sono cose che non puoi scegliere
l’anima e lo spirito si muovono
Hey bambino, che farai domani?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Hey bambino, che farai domani?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Chi c’è alla porta adesso?
Chi c’è alla porta adesso?
Svegliati
Chi c’è alla porta adesso?
Svegliati
Svegliati
Svegliati
Svegliati
Svegliati
Svegliati
Svegliati
Svegliati
Due pietre fredde giacciono sul letto di un fiume
infrante, non si possono riparare
vecchie candele bianche su un portico polveroso
una fiamma spenta, l’altra appena accesa
Hey bambino, che farai domani?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Hey bambino, che farai domani?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Dove mi sveglierò?
Chi c’è alla porta adesso?
Chi c’è alla porta adesso?
Mi hai insegnato a respirare
ma non mi hai mai insegnato a dire addio
mi hai insegnato come essere
ma non mi hai mai insegnato a dire addio
Ogni pagina scorre, è una lezione presa in tempo
mi hai insegnato come respirare
ma non mi hai mai insegnato a dire addio
Cerco il buono nell’aria che è rimasta
contando ogni minuto
vivendo respiro su respiro
su respiro, su respiro, su respiro
su respiro, su respiro
Cerco il buono nell’aria che è rimasta
contando ogni minuto
vivendo respiro su respiro
su respiro, su respiro, su respiro
su respiro, su respiro
Mi hai insegnato come averne bisogno
ma non mi hai mai insegnato a dire addio
Mi hai insegnato a soffrire
ma non mi hai mai insegnato a dire addio
Ogni pagina scorre, è una lezione presa in tempo
mi hai insegnato come averne bisogno
ma non mi hai mai insegnato a dire addio
Cerco il buono nell’aria che è rimasta
contando ogni minuto
vivendo respiro su respiro
su respiro, su respiro, su respiro
su respiro, su respiro
Cerco il buono nell’aria che è rimasta
contando ogni minuto
vivendo respiro su respiro
su respiro, su respiro, su respiro
su respiro, su respiro
Addio
Addio
Addio
Addio
