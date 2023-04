OnePlus has started testing Nord 3 in India and global markets.



Something many of you have been waiting for.



Launch window: 6-8 weeks from now



Specs:

– 6.7" 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

– MediaTek Dimensity 9000

– 64+8+2MP rear

– 16MP selfie

– 5,000mAh battery, 80W



Price: ₹30-40k