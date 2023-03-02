Arriva in radio Baby Said dei Maneskin, il nuovo singolo della band guidata da Damiano David. La data prevista per la rotazione radiofonica è quella di venerdì 3 marzo ma il brano è già disponibile negli store digitali, insieme all’album Rush.

Il nuovo disco dei Maneskin, prodotto da Max Martin e Fabrizio Ferraguzzo, ha raggiunto oltre 700 milioni di stream in poche settimane. Rilasciato lo scorso 20 gennaio, è balzato al n.1 in classifica in 15 paesi e in top 5 in 20 Paesi in tutto il globo. Una vera e propria consacrazione per i Maneskin a livello mondiale, dall’alto delle loro 328 certificazioni in totale per la discografia del gruppo, tra album e singoli rilasciati dagli esordi ad oggi.

Mentre sono in pieno svolgimento i concerti del 2023, i Maneskin annunciano l’uscita di un nuovo pezzo. Anche questo è in lingua inglese, anche questo sarà disponibile in tutto il mondo, pronto a scalare le classifiche. Baby Said dei Maneskin arriva il 3 marzo e racconta il desiderio di un amore fisico e passionale nei confronti di una ragazza, destinataria delle parole cantate da Damiano.

Compositori: Damiano David / Ethan Torchio / Justin Tranter / Max Martin / Rami Yacoub / Sylvester Willy Silverstein / Thomas Raggi / Victoria De Angelis

Testo di BABY SAID © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

What’s your thoughts about religion?

Are you close to your mother?

Tell me ‘bout your dream vacation

And all of your ex lovers

Tell me now

“What’s that look on your face?”

She puts her hand on my lips begging

Please end this conversationBaby said

When you’re talking I go dead

Shut your mouth, give me your head (uh-uh-uh-uh)

I know you really want to

Baby said

“Let me taste your silhouette”

“You can talk between my legs” (uh-uh-uh-uh)

I know you really want toTell me what’s your favorite color?

And all of your ambitions

I’m not afraid of you being vulgar

But why are you so vicious?

Tell me now

“What’s that look on your face?”

She puts her hand on my lips begging

Please end this conversationBaby said

When you’re talking I go dead

Shut your mouth, give me your head (uh-uh-uh-uh)

I know you really want to

Baby said

Let me taste your silhouette

You can talk between my legs (uh-uh-uh-uh)

I know you really want toI was running and running and running and running and running after you

I was running and running and running and running and running after you

I was crying and loving while you were just coming and hauling at the moon

Yeah, you were running and running and running away from this conversationBaby said

When you’re talking I go dead

Shut your mouth, give me your head (uh-uh-uh-uh)

I know you really want to

Baby said

Let me taste your silhouette

You can talk between my legs (uh-uh-uh-uh)

I know you really want to (waoh)I wish she didn’t but my baby said

I wish she didn’t but my baby said

I wish she didn’t but my baby said

I wish she didn’t but my baby said