Sono stati svelati i vincitori ai Critics Choice Awards 2023. Nella cerimonia che si è svolta a Los Angeles, Better Call Saul si è preso la sua rivincita, dopo la sconfitta pesante ai Golden Globe, vincendo nelle maggiori categorie. Seguono The Dropout e la sorpresa Abbott Elementary.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori ai Critics Choice Awards 2023:

Miglior serie drammatica

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC) — VINCITORE

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Scissione (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — VINCITORE

Adam Scott, Scissione

Antony Starr, The Boys

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Zendaya, Euphoria — VINCITRICE

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova, Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere

Michael Emerson, Evil

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul — VINCITORE

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — VINCITRICE

Julia Garner, Ozark

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Miglior serie commedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC) — VINCITORE

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader, Barry

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — VINCITORE

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, L’Assistente di Volo

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart, Hacks — VINCITRICE

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry — VINCITORE

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — VINCITRICE

Miglior serie limitata

The Dropout (Hulu) — VINCITORE

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Nel nome del cielo (FX)

Miglior attore in una serie o film per la tv

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Andrew Garfield, Nel nome del cielo

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — VINCITORE

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

Miglior attrice in una serie o film per la tv

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — VINCITRICE

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie o film per la tv

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Matthew Goode, The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — VINCITORE

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Shea Whigham, Gaslit

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie o film per la tv

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey, Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — VINCITORE

Juno Temple, The Offer

Miglior serie in lingua straniera

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

L’Amica Geniale (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+) —VINCITORE

Tehran (Apple TV+)