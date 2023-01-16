Sono stati svelati i vincitori ai Critics Choice Awards 2023. Nella cerimonia che si è svolta a Los Angeles, Better Call Saul si è preso la sua rivincita, dopo la sconfitta pesante ai Golden Globe, vincendo nelle maggiori categorie. Seguono The Dropout e la sorpresa Abbott Elementary.
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori ai Critics Choice Awards 2023:
Miglior serie drammatica
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (AMC) — VINCITORE
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Scissione (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — VINCITORE
Adam Scott, Scissione
Antony Starr, The Boys
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Zendaya, Euphoria — VINCITRICE
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere
Michael Emerson, Evil
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul — VINCITORE
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — VINCITRICE
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Miglior serie commedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC) — VINCITORE
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — VINCITORE
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, L’Assistente di Volo
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart, Hacks — VINCITRICE
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry — VINCITORE
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — VINCITRICE
Miglior serie limitata
The Dropout (Hulu) — VINCITORE
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Nel nome del cielo (FX)
Miglior attore in una serie o film per la tv
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Andrew Garfield, Nel nome del cielo
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — VINCITORE
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
Miglior attrice in una serie o film per la tv
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — VINCITRICE
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie o film per la tv
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — VINCITORE
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie o film per la tv
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — VINCITORE
Juno Temple, The Offer
Miglior serie in lingua straniera
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
L’Amica Geniale (HBO)
Pachinko (Apple TV+) —VINCITORE
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Lascia un commento