Ci sarà bisogno di spazio, per portarsi a casa la raccolta che include 80 singoli di Paul McCartney. Il box è stato curato personalmente dall’ex Beatles e sarà fuori a dicembre.

The 7” Single Box uscirà il 2 dicembre 2022 e raccoglierà 100 tracce di cui 80 singoli racchiusi in un prezioso box set in legno il cui design è stato selezionato proprio da Paul McCartney.

L’ex Beatles ritorna con un progetto ambizioso dopo Paul McCartney III per celebrare la sua carriera e offrire ai fan e ai collezionisti un cofanetto monumentale che includerà esibizioni dal vivo, lati B, brani mai pubblicati in digitale e inediti. All’interno della confezione di The 7” Single Box ci sarà anche spazio per un libro di 148 pagine con la prefazione firmata dallo stesso Paul McCartney e un saggio del giornalista Rob Sheffield.

Il risultato è un viaggio completo nella carriera del cantautore britannico, dal primo singolo Another Day del 1971 all’ultima release Women And Wives uscita nel 2022 in occasione del Record Store Day. Nell’attesa, Paul McCartney ha pubblicato due brani che troveremo nel box, Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey e Too Many People.

Paul McCartney ha anche pubblicato un video dimostrativo per mostrare il packaging nei suoi dettagli.

Di seguito la tracklist di The 7” Single Box ripresa dal sito ufficiale dell’artista, una raccolta con 80 singoli di Paul McCartney perfetta per i collezionisti.

01 Another Day

02 Oh Woman, Oh Why

03 Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]

04 Too Many People [Mono]

05 The Back Seat of My Car

06 Heart of the Country

07 Love Is Strange [Single Edit]

08 I Am Your Singer

09 Give Ireland Back to the Irish

10 Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]

11 Mary Had a Little Lamb

12 Little Woman Love

13 Hi, Hi, Hi

14 C Moon

15 My Love

16 The Mess [Live at The Hague]

17 Live and Let Die

18 I Lie Around

19 Helen Wheels

20 Country Dreamer

21 Jet

22 Let Me Roll It

23 Band on the Run

24 Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

25 Mrs. Vandebilt

26 Bluebird

27 Junior’s Farm

28 Sally G

29 Listen to What the Man Said

30 Love in Song

31 Letting Go

32 You Gave Me the Answer

33 Venus and Mars / Rock Show

34 Magneto and Titanium Man

35 Silly Love Songs

36 Cook of the House

37 Let ‘Em In

38 Beware My Love

39 Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)

40 Soily (Live)

41 Mull of Kintyre

42 Girls’ School

43 With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)

44 Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link

45 I’ve Had Enough

46 Deliver Your Children

47 London Town

48 I’m Carrying

49 Goodnight Tonight

50 Daytime Nightime Suffering

51 Old Siam, Sir

52 Spin It On

53 Getting Closer

54 Baby’s Request

55 Arrow Through Me

56 Old Siam, Sir

57 Wonderful Christmastime

58 Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae

59 Coming Up

60 Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)

61 Lunch Box/Odd Sox

62 Waterfalls

63 Check My Machine

64 Temporary Secretary

65 Secret Friend [7” Single Edit]

66 Ebony and Ivory

67 Rainclouds

68 Take It Away

69 I’ll Give You a Ring

70 Tug of War

71 Get It

72 Say Say Say

73 Ode to a Koala Bear

74 Pipes of Peace

75 So Bad

76 No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)

77 No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)

78 We All Stand Together

79 We All Stand Together (Humming Version)

80 Spies Like Us

81 My Carnival

82 Press [Video Edit]

83 It’s Not True

84 Pretty Little Head (Remix)

85 Write Away

86 Stranglehold

87 Angry (Remix)

88 Only Love Remains

89 Tough on a Tightrope

90 Once Upon a Long Ago

91 Back on My Feet

92 My Brave Face

93 Flying to My Home

94 This One

95 The First Stone

96 Figure of Eight [7” Bob Clearmountain Mix]

97 Où Est le Soleil

98 Party Party

99 Put It There

100 Mama’s Little Girl