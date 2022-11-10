Ci sarà bisogno di spazio, per portarsi a casa la raccolta che include 80 singoli di Paul McCartney. Il box è stato curato personalmente dall’ex Beatles e sarà fuori a dicembre.
80 singoli di Paul McCartney in un unico box set
The 7” Single Box uscirà il 2 dicembre 2022 e raccoglierà 100 tracce di cui 80 singoli racchiusi in un prezioso box set in legno il cui design è stato selezionato proprio da Paul McCartney.
L’ex Beatles ritorna con un progetto ambizioso dopo Paul McCartney III per celebrare la sua carriera e offrire ai fan e ai collezionisti un cofanetto monumentale che includerà esibizioni dal vivo, lati B, brani mai pubblicati in digitale e inediti. All’interno della confezione di The 7” Single Box ci sarà anche spazio per un libro di 148 pagine con la prefazione firmata dallo stesso Paul McCartney e un saggio del giornalista Rob Sheffield.
Il risultato è un viaggio completo nella carriera del cantautore britannico, dal primo singolo Another Day del 1971 all’ultima release Women And Wives uscita nel 2022 in occasione del Record Store Day. Nell’attesa, Paul McCartney ha pubblicato due brani che troveremo nel box, Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey e Too Many People.
Paul McCartney ha anche pubblicato un video dimostrativo per mostrare il packaging nei suoi dettagli.
La tracklist
Di seguito la tracklist di The 7” Single Box ripresa dal sito ufficiale dell’artista, una raccolta con 80 singoli di Paul McCartney perfetta per i collezionisti.
01 Another Day
02 Oh Woman, Oh Why
03 Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]
04 Too Many People [Mono]
05 The Back Seat of My Car
06 Heart of the Country
07 Love Is Strange [Single Edit]
08 I Am Your Singer
09 Give Ireland Back to the Irish
10 Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]
11 Mary Had a Little Lamb
12 Little Woman Love
13 Hi, Hi, Hi
14 C Moon
15 My Love
16 The Mess [Live at The Hague]
17 Live and Let Die
18 I Lie Around
19 Helen Wheels
20 Country Dreamer
21 Jet
22 Let Me Roll It
23 Band on the Run
24 Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
25 Mrs. Vandebilt
26 Bluebird
27 Junior’s Farm
28 Sally G
29 Listen to What the Man Said
30 Love in Song
31 Letting Go
32 You Gave Me the Answer
33 Venus and Mars / Rock Show
34 Magneto and Titanium Man
35 Silly Love Songs
36 Cook of the House
37 Let ‘Em In
38 Beware My Love
39 Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)
40 Soily (Live)
41 Mull of Kintyre
42 Girls’ School
43 With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)
44 Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link
45 I’ve Had Enough
46 Deliver Your Children
47 London Town
48 I’m Carrying
49 Goodnight Tonight
50 Daytime Nightime Suffering
51 Old Siam, Sir
52 Spin It On
53 Getting Closer
54 Baby’s Request
55 Arrow Through Me
56 Old Siam, Sir
57 Wonderful Christmastime
58 Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae
59 Coming Up
60 Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)
61 Lunch Box/Odd Sox
62 Waterfalls
63 Check My Machine
64 Temporary Secretary
65 Secret Friend [7” Single Edit]
66 Ebony and Ivory
67 Rainclouds
68 Take It Away
69 I’ll Give You a Ring
70 Tug of War
71 Get It
72 Say Say Say
73 Ode to a Koala Bear
74 Pipes of Peace
75 So Bad
76 No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)
77 No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)
78 We All Stand Together
79 We All Stand Together (Humming Version)
80 Spies Like Us
81 My Carnival
82 Press [Video Edit]
83 It’s Not True
84 Pretty Little Head (Remix)
85 Write Away
86 Stranglehold
87 Angry (Remix)
88 Only Love Remains
89 Tough on a Tightrope
90 Once Upon a Long Ago
91 Back on My Feet
92 My Brave Face
93 Flying to My Home
94 This One
95 The First Stone
96 Figure of Eight [7” Bob Clearmountain Mix]
97 Où Est le Soleil
98 Party Party
99 Put It There
100 Mama’s Little Girl
A proposito del progetto, Paul McCartney dichiara:
“Spero che le canzoni di questo cofanetto rimandino a ricordi divertenti anche per voi. Lo fanno per me, e ce ne saranno altri a venire”.
Questa mastodontica raccolta di singoli di Paul McCartney sarà disponibile anche in digitale su tutte le piattaforme di streaming.
