In Easy Lover di Ellie Goulding c’è tutto il mood che ci piace: un basso vigoroso, il beat trascinante e i sintetizzatori che ci avvolgono grazie a livelli ed altri effetti d’ambiente. Ad impreziosire il tutto c’è la voce dell’artista di Hereford, che sceglie questo singolo dopo il suo quarto album in studio Brightest Blue (2020) e ospita Big Sean che definisce la canzone con il suo flow.
Easy Lover è scritto e prodotto in collaborazione con Greg Kurstin e Julia Michaels. in questo brano i due mondi di incontrano e convolano a nozze: da una parte la voce ipnotica di Ellie Goulding, dall’altra la ruvidità delle rime di Big Sean, già interprete di successo di I Don’t F**k With You e collaboratore di Justin Bieber e Nicki Minaj.
Queste le parole della cantante: “Avere il leggendario Greg Kurstin come produttore di una mia canzone qualunque essa sia, è sempre un sogno che si avvera”.
Kurstin, infatti, vanta collaborazioni eccellenti con grandi nomi della musica internazionale: Red Hot Chili Peppers, James Morrison, Shakira e Liam Gallagher.
Easy Lover di Ellie Goulding è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Sophia Ray che sarà disponibile dalle ore 17 di venerdì 15 luglio. Il nuovo singolo dell’artista è disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e in rotazione radiofonica sulle migliori stazioni radio.
Trai suoi traguardi più importanti, Ellie Goulding ha partecipato alla colonna sonora della trasposizione cinematografica di Cinquanta Sfumature Di Grigio con il singolo Love Me Like You Do e ha collaborato con Taylor Swift comparendo nel videoclip ufficiale del singolo Bad Blood.
Nel 2019 ha duettato con Andrea Bocelli nel brano Return To Love. Di seguito il testo e la traduzione di Easy Lover di Ellie Goulding, il nuovo singolo dopo l’album Brightest Blue.
Testo
It was never easy, lover
When you’ve given all you had to each other
And then every time, it’s harder to recover
We’re only young, we’re only young
It was never easy, lover
I just wanted you to pull for me closer
Yet you always seemed to go even further
We are only young, we are only young
[Pre-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
And I’ve been walking in a straight line, finding this again
But every time I leave you pull me back in
[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Don’t be cruel to me
Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me
Cause I know you’ve done it before
[Post-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
[Verse 2: Big Sean, Ellie Goulding, Both]
Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look
Time gon’ pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh)
You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)
A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)
You used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ‘em back (Back)
I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)
You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts)
Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)
I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)
The captions be about me but not @ing me
Don’t understand these type of things (What?)
Don’t understand these type of games
And I know they say that “Everything that’s easy ain’t worth it
And everything that’s worth it ain’t gon’ be easy”
I made mistakes you can’t say that I repeated
I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need ya
[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Don’t be cruel to me
Cause I know you’ve done it before (Know you’ve done it before)
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)
Cause I know you’ve done it before
[Post-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)
[Bridge: Ellie Goulding]
This gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep
I’m still foolishly in love with you
Just like all the other girls
You promised
I can’t stop believing you want me
And you’re foolishly in love
But you’re not
So I take a shot
[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)
Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)
Cause I know you’ve done it before
[Post-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Traduzione
Non è mai stato facile, amante
Quando hai dato tutto quello che avevi
E poi ogni volta, è più difficile recuperare
Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani
Non è mai stato facile, amante
Volevo solo che mi tenessi più vicino
Eppure sembrava sempre che tu andassi oltre
Siamo solo giovani, siamo solo giovani
[Pre-CHORUS: Ellie Goulding]
E ho camminato in linea retta, trovandolo di nuovo
Ma ogni volta che ti lascio mi ci fai riscascare
[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Amante facile
stai tranquillo con me
Non essere crudele con me
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Amante facile
stai tranquillo con me
Dallo tutto a me
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
[Post-CHORUS: Ellie Goulding]
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah
[Versetto 2: Big Sean, Ellie Goulding, entrambi]
Ay (hey), ay (hey, sì), guarda
Il tempo passerà, ma non per tutti questi sentimenti (oh, oh)
Sai quella vita che abbiamo immaginato, la immagino ancora (ancora)
Un’intera città tra noi che siamo ancora legati (legati)
Avevi così tante sfumature (oh, siamo ancora legati) finché non le ho scoperchiate (indietro)
Vedo il fuoco nei tuoi occhi, questo significa che siamo ancora una partita (oh, siamo ancora una partita)
Pensi di stare meglio senza di me, ma non puoi dimostrarlo (fatti)
Ok, sei arrabbiata con me, ho dovuto fare l’uomo, sai di aver cambiato un’intera mentalità (oh, oh)
Pendo dalle foto che mi mandi, ha fatto una galleria (woah)
Le didascalie riguardano me
Non capisco questo tipo di cose (cosa?)
Non capisco questo tipo di giochi
E so che dicono che “tutto ciò che è facile non ne vale la pena
E tutto ciò per cui vale la pena non è facile “
Ho fatto errori che non puoi dire che ho ripetuto
Non sarei ancora qui se non avessi bisogno di te
[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Amante facile
stai tranquillo con me (stai tranquillo con me)
Non essere crudele con me
Perché so che l’hai già fatto prima (sappi che l’hai già fatto prima)
Amante facile
stai tranquillo con me (stai tranquillo con me)
Dai tutto a me (stai tranquillo, sì)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
[Post-CHORUS: Ellie Goulding]
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah (Easy Lover, Easy)
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah (Easy, Easy Lover)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah (Easy, Easy Lover)
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah (Easy Lover)
[Bridge: Ellie Goulding]
È durata troppo, non riesco a dormire
Sono ancora scioccamente innamorata di te
Proprio come tutte le altre ragazze
Hai promesso
Non riesco a smettere di credere che tu mi voglia
E che tu sia stupidamente innamorato
Ma non lo sei
Quindi scatto una foto
[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
Easy Lover, Oh (Ah, Ah, Ah)
Stai tranquillo con me
Non essere crudele con me (ah, ah, ah)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Easy Lover (Ah, Ah, Ah)
stai tranquillo con me
Dammi tutto a me (ah, ah, ah)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
[Post-CHORUS: Ellie Goulding]
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah (Easy Lover, Easy)
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah (Easy, Easy Lover)
Perché so che l’hai fatto prima
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah
Easy Lover, Ah, Ah, Ah
