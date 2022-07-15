In Easy Lover di Ellie Goulding c’è tutto il mood che ci piace: un basso vigoroso, il beat trascinante e i sintetizzatori che ci avvolgono grazie a livelli ed altri effetti d’ambiente. Ad impreziosire il tutto c’è la voce dell’artista di Hereford, che sceglie questo singolo dopo il suo quarto album in studio Brightest Blue (2020) e ospita Big Sean che definisce la canzone con il suo flow.

Easy Lover è scritto e prodotto in collaborazione con Greg Kurstin e Julia Michaels. in questo brano i due mondi di incontrano e convolano a nozze: da una parte la voce ipnotica di Ellie Goulding, dall’altra la ruvidità delle rime di Big Sean, già interprete di successo di I Don’t F**k With You e collaboratore di Justin Bieber e Nicki Minaj.

Queste le parole della cantante: “Avere il leggendario Greg Kurstin come produttore di una mia canzone qualunque essa sia, è sempre un sogno che si avvera”.

Kurstin, infatti, vanta collaborazioni eccellenti con grandi nomi della musica internazionale: Red Hot Chili Peppers, James Morrison, Shakira e Liam Gallagher.

Easy Lover di Ellie Goulding è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Sophia Ray che sarà disponibile dalle ore 17 di venerdì 15 luglio. Il nuovo singolo dell’artista è disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e in rotazione radiofonica sulle migliori stazioni radio.

Trai suoi traguardi più importanti, Ellie Goulding ha partecipato alla colonna sonora della trasposizione cinematografica di Cinquanta Sfumature Di Grigio con il singolo Love Me Like You Do e ha collaborato con Taylor Swift comparendo nel videoclip ufficiale del singolo Bad Blood.

Nel 2019 ha duettato con Andrea Bocelli nel brano Return To Love. Di seguito il testo e la traduzione di Easy Lover di Ellie Goulding, il nuovo singolo dopo l’album Brightest Blue.

It was never easy, lover

When you’ve given all you had to each other

And then every time, it’s harder to recover

We’re only young, we’re only young

It was never easy, lover

I just wanted you to pull for me closer

Yet you always seemed to go even further

We are only young, we are only young

[Pre-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

And I’ve been walking in a straight line, finding this again

But every time I leave you pull me back in

[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Don’t be cruel to me

Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me

Cause I know you’ve done it before

[Post-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

[Verse 2: Big Sean, Ellie Goulding, Both]

Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look

Time gon’ pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh)

You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)

A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)

You used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ‘em back (Back)

I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)

You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts)

Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)

I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)

The captions be about me but not @ing me

Don’t understand these type of things (What?)

Don’t understand these type of games

And I know they say that “Everything that’s easy ain’t worth it

And everything that’s worth it ain’t gon’ be easy”

I made mistakes you can’t say that I repeated

I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need ya

[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Don’t be cruel to me

Cause I know you’ve done it before (Know you’ve done it before)

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)

Cause I know you’ve done it before

[Post-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)

[Bridge: Ellie Goulding]

This gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep

I’m still foolishly in love with you

Just like all the other girls

You promised

I can’t stop believing you want me

And you’re foolishly in love

But you’re not

So I take a shot

[Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)

Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)

Cause I know you’ve done it before

[Post-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah