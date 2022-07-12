Arriva in radio venerdì 15 luglio Late Night Talking di Harry Styles. Il nuovo singolo è contenuto nell’album Harry’s House, un’opera musicale registrata in diverse location, tra Regno Unito, Los Angeles e Tokyo, dal 2020 al 2021.

È stato scritto da Harry insieme ai suoi collaboratori di lunga data Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson e Mitch Rowland e conta la cifra astronomica di 235 milioni di streaming. Ha già raggiungo la posizione numero 2 della classifica globale di Spotify, la Top 15 della classifica italiana di Spotify, la Top 15 della classifica italiana di Apple Music e la Top 30 della classifica FIMI/GFK dei singoli più venduti in Italia.

Late Night Talking di Harry Styles è l’ultimo in ordine di tempo ad essere estratto dal disco che è entrato direttamente alla posizione numero 1 nella classifica FIMI/GfK TOP OF THE MUSIC degli album e dei vinili più venduti, con il miglior debutto per un album internazionale in Italia dal 2021, anticipato dal singolo As It Was.

Dal disco che ha debuttato al #1 nella Billboard 200 degli Stati Uniti, la terza entrata consecutiva di Harry alla prima posizione, adesso arriva in rotazione radiofonica Late Night Talking di Harry Styles, atteso per venerdì 15 luglio.

