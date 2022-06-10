I Duran Duran giovedì 23 giugno saranno live in Toscana, Lido Di Camaiore, al Parco BussolaDomani nell’ambito del festival La Prima Estate. Sono anche reduci dall’apertura dell’estate a Ibiza e Rock in Rio a Lisbona, ma soprattutto dalla spettacolare performance al Platinum Jubilee Party davanti a Buckingham Palace per i 70 anni di regno della Regina. In quella occasione hanno eseguito “Notorius” e “Girls on film”.

Nick Rhodes si è collegato dalla sua casa londinese e abbiamo parlato del ritorno ai concerti dopo due anni di stop, della performance di Londra e del festival di Lido di Camaiore, dove prima dei Duran Duran si esibiranno i Bluvertigo di Morgan e Andy e il nuovo progetto Corasan feat. Niccolò Cesanelli, che Nick ha scoperto grazie alla compagna Nefer.

Durante il Jubilee Party, Nick ha scattato foto dal palco. Così gli ho chiesto di mandatemene un paio da mostrare. Lui è forse l’unico musicista al mondo che scatta fotografie durante i concerti. Le aggiunge alle 200.000 che ha in archivio, fatte dal 1998 ad oggi. Durante i duer anni di stop Nick le ha esaminate e messe in ordine, oltre a registrare 52 brani con Wendy Bevan.

L’unico appuntamento con i Duran Duran in Italia è per giovedì 23 giugno a Lido di Camaiore.

