Esce oggi I Am What I Am di Emma Muscat per Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La cantante, nota ed apprezzata anche in Italia, sarà in gara in rappresentanza del suo Paese Natale: Malta. Il brano che porterà in gara all’ESC 2022 esce oggi in radio e negli store digitali, una vera e propria sorpresa che Emma Muscat ha voluto riservare ai suoi fan.

Perché cambia canzone? Emma Muscat ha trionfato nel Contest maltese con un brano diverso salto poi comunicare che è questa in realtà la canzone che presenterà a Torino, in occasione della prossima edizione di Eurovision Song Contest. Il nuovo singolo è un inno all’accettazione di sé stessi con i propri difetti, i propri limiti, le proprie diversità e i propri demoni.

Nessun motivo particolare dietro la decisione di presentare un brano differente. Semplicemente, è nelle facoltà degli artisti in gara presentarsi al concorso con un pezzo diverso da quello presentato per la qualificazione. Emma partecipa all’Eurovision dopo la vittoria all’Eurovision Contest di Malta con il brano Out of Sight (prodotto dai Room 9).

Emma Muscat dovrà vedersela con, tra gli altri, Achille Lauro in rappresentanza di San Marino e Mahmood e Blanco in rappresentanza dell’Italia.

Everytime I fall down

Soon as I hit the ground

Remind me who I am yeah

This is my master plan I’m gonna take a stand

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I´ll make them understand – yeah

Devils inside my head – yeah

Late at night in my bed – yeah

Its time I shut you up, yeah Coz

I think I´ve had enough I’ve had enough, had enough, yeah

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I´ll make them understand – yeah

