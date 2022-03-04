Poster Child dei Red Hot Chili Peppers è il nuovo singolo da Unlimited Love. La band di Anthony Kiedis distende un tappeto funk soffice e audace nel seguito ideale di Black Summer, la prima anticipazione del nuovo album in uscita il 1° aprile 2022.

Se nel primo singolo abbiamo ritrovato il mood di Californication – il brano, non il disco – in Poster Child dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ci prendiamo un cocktail di funk e promesse. Non siamo nel pieno vigore di Give It Away né troviamo le esplosioni di Around The World: questo singolo ha le vibrazioni dei King’s X sotto melatonina, ma anche quelle di Can’t Stop e tutto il materiale più soft della band, che si cimenta nell’esplorazione degli stili senza perdere il contatto con le radici.

Così le chitarre di John Frusciante cospargono di wah l’intero brano con vibrazioni à la Hendrix, il tutto scandito dall’inconfondibile stile di basso di Flea e le genialate di Chad Smith. Anthony Kiedis rappa e parla a perdifiato, rilassandosi nel ritornello oltremodo orecchiabile e radiofonico. Un ritorno, quello dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, fatto di intuizioni mature e nostalgia.

Con Poster Child dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ci ritroviamo di fronte a una serie di nomi illustri: Anthony offre se stesso come protagonista per una serata, il centro della locandina che impera nei club e nelle stanze degli adolescenti.

Per questo i Red Hot Chili Peppers spolverizzano nomi come Robert Plant e ovviamente i Led Zeppelin, Michael Jackson con Billie Jean, i Talking Heads e i Duran Duran, Robert Smith dei Cure, i Clash di Sandinista, Billy Idol con Rebel Yell e tanto altro ancora. In questo modo i Red Hot Chili Peppers si auto-consacrano all’olimpo dei grandi della musica del Novecento, quelli che hanno scritto e riscritto la storia del rock e del pop.

Melle Mel and Richard Hell were dancing at the Taco Bell

When someone heard a rebel yell, I think it was an infidel

Adam Ant and Robert Plant were center of a sycophant

Used to buy Ulysses Grant to record at the Record Plant

Islamabad is on the nod, Havana at the riot squad

And if you want to be a Mod, you’ll have to meet me at the quad

[Refrain]

You got the best of my loco

I’ll take the rest of your showboat

You got the best of my Yoko

I’ll take the rest of your low notе

[Verse 2]

Parliament’s Atomic Dog that hats were filling up a fog

Wе talk about the life and death of everything in analog

The seventies were such a win, singing the Led Zeppelin

Lizzy lookin’ mighty thin, the Thompson’s had another twin

I thought I won the lottery, the numbers never thought of me

Ramones had a lobotomy, so spin me like a pottery

[Chorus]

I will be your poster child

You know the world is ours for a little while

And then I will be your poster child tonight, ow

La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum



[Verse 3]

A funky piece, the Sandinista, me and minor Mona Lisa

Judas Priest has whipped the beast, the mother love was named Teresa

Bubble gum, a cup of soup, dirty dandy nanda loop

A small banana in your hoop, and now I know the band is group

Bernie Mac and Caddyshack were dusty as the bric-a-brac

And if you ask me for the time, I tell you that the preacher’s back

[Refrain]

You got the best of my loco

I’ll take the rest of your showboat

You got the best of my Yoko

I’ll take the rest of your low note

[Verse 4]

Steve Miller and Duran Duran, the Joker dancing in the sand

Van Morrison, the Astral man, the festival of hurricanes

Speak of Chico and the Man, the silence of a certain lamb

MC5 kick out the jam, a poncho full of contraband

Merry Queen was on the scene on every preteen magazine

The Motörhead and mystic queen, I must’ve needed Valvoline

[Chorus]

I will be your poster child

You know the world is ours for a little while

And then I will be your poster child tonight

La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum



[Bridge]

You got me on this

But then I can’t get off

With no one else but you

You turn me on too

Well, then I can’t get up, ooh

For no one else but you

[Verse 5]

Creem magazine, A Love Supreme, the ballad of a Billie Jean

And now we know the Status Quo, but God would never save the Queen

Hear me shakin’, Copenhagen, cop a ghost of Ronald Reagan

All I say was Flavor Flav the cosmic rays were power saving

And my fist, it double kissed a listed number purple

Mr Chubby Checker do the twist, and everyone’s a narcissist

[Refrain]

You got the best of my loco

I’ll take the rest of your showboat

You got the best of my Yoko

I’ll take the rest of your low note

[Verse 6]

The waterbed was takin’ meds, a beaver with the house of red

with a pocket full of Talking Heads

M.I.A.’s making paper planes, addiction to the ways of Janes

My stuff is made of purple rain, ten fingers in the lion’s mane

Giant squid, Karate Kid, Sid Vicious and the pain we did

The planet that we must defend is [?] in Madrid



[Chorus]

I will be your poster child

You know the world is ours for a little while

And then I will be your poster child tonight

La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum

I will be your poster child

You know the world is ours for a little while

And then I will be your poster child tonight

La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum