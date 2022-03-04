Poster Child dei Red Hot Chili Peppers è il nuovo singolo da Unlimited Love. La band di Anthony Kiedis distende un tappeto funk soffice e audace nel seguito ideale di Black Summer, la prima anticipazione del nuovo album in uscita il 1° aprile 2022.
Poster Child dei Red Hot Chili Peppers
Se nel primo singolo abbiamo ritrovato il mood di Californication – il brano, non il disco – in Poster Child dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ci prendiamo un cocktail di funk e promesse. Non siamo nel pieno vigore di Give It Away né troviamo le esplosioni di Around The World: questo singolo ha le vibrazioni dei King’s X sotto melatonina, ma anche quelle di Can’t Stop e tutto il materiale più soft della band, che si cimenta nell’esplorazione degli stili senza perdere il contatto con le radici.
Così le chitarre di John Frusciante cospargono di wah l’intero brano con vibrazioni à la Hendrix, il tutto scandito dall’inconfondibile stile di basso di Flea e le genialate di Chad Smith. Anthony Kiedis rappa e parla a perdifiato, rilassandosi nel ritornello oltremodo orecchiabile e radiofonico. Un ritorno, quello dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, fatto di intuizioni mature e nostalgia.
Le citazioni
Con Poster Child dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ci ritroviamo di fronte a una serie di nomi illustri: Anthony offre se stesso come protagonista per una serata, il centro della locandina che impera nei club e nelle stanze degli adolescenti.
Per questo i Red Hot Chili Peppers spolverizzano nomi come Robert Plant e ovviamente i Led Zeppelin, Michael Jackson con Billie Jean, i Talking Heads e i Duran Duran, Robert Smith dei Cure, i Clash di Sandinista, Billy Idol con Rebel Yell e tanto altro ancora. In questo modo i Red Hot Chili Peppers si auto-consacrano all’olimpo dei grandi della musica del Novecento, quelli che hanno scritto e riscritto la storia del rock e del pop.
Testo
Melle Mel and Richard Hell were dancing at the Taco Bell
When someone heard a rebel yell, I think it was an infidel
Adam Ant and Robert Plant were center of a sycophant
Used to buy Ulysses Grant to record at the Record Plant
Islamabad is on the nod, Havana at the riot squad
And if you want to be a Mod, you’ll have to meet me at the quad
[Refrain]
You got the best of my loco
I’ll take the rest of your showboat
You got the best of my Yoko
I’ll take the rest of your low notе
[Verse 2]
Parliament’s Atomic Dog that hats were filling up a fog
Wе talk about the life and death of everything in analog
The seventies were such a win, singing the Led Zeppelin
Lizzy lookin’ mighty thin, the Thompson’s had another twin
I thought I won the lottery, the numbers never thought of me
Ramones had a lobotomy, so spin me like a pottery
[Chorus]
I will be your poster child
You know the world is ours for a little while
And then I will be your poster child tonight, ow
La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum
[Verse 3]
A funky piece, the Sandinista, me and minor Mona Lisa
Judas Priest has whipped the beast, the mother love was named Teresa
Bubble gum, a cup of soup, dirty dandy nanda loop
A small banana in your hoop, and now I know the band is group
Bernie Mac and Caddyshack were dusty as the bric-a-brac
And if you ask me for the time, I tell you that the preacher’s back
[Refrain]
You got the best of my loco
I’ll take the rest of your showboat
You got the best of my Yoko
I’ll take the rest of your low note
[Verse 4]
Steve Miller and Duran Duran, the Joker dancing in the sand
Van Morrison, the Astral man, the festival of hurricanes
Speak of Chico and the Man, the silence of a certain lamb
MC5 kick out the jam, a poncho full of contraband
Merry Queen was on the scene on every preteen magazine
The Motörhead and mystic queen, I must’ve needed Valvoline
[Chorus]
I will be your poster child
You know the world is ours for a little while
And then I will be your poster child tonight
La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum
[Bridge]
You got me on this
But then I can’t get off
With no one else but you
You turn me on too
Well, then I can’t get up, ooh
For no one else but you
[Verse 5]
Creem magazine, A Love Supreme, the ballad of a Billie Jean
And now we know the Status Quo, but God would never save the Queen
Hear me shakin’, Copenhagen, cop a ghost of Ronald Reagan
All I say was Flavor Flav the cosmic rays were power saving
And my fist, it double kissed a listed number purple
Mr Chubby Checker do the twist, and everyone’s a narcissist
[Refrain]
You got the best of my loco
I’ll take the rest of your showboat
You got the best of my Yoko
I’ll take the rest of your low note
[Verse 6]
The waterbed was takin’ meds, a beaver with the house of red
with a pocket full of Talking Heads
M.I.A.’s making paper planes, addiction to the ways of Janes
My stuff is made of purple rain, ten fingers in the lion’s mane
Giant squid, Karate Kid, Sid Vicious and the pain we did
The planet that we must defend is [?] in Madrid
[Chorus]
I will be your poster child
You know the world is ours for a little while
And then I will be your poster child tonight
La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum
I will be your poster child
You know the world is ours for a little while
And then I will be your poster child tonight
La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum
Traduzione
Melle Mel e Richard Hell stavano ballando al Taco Bell
Quando qualcuno ha sentito un ribelle urlare, penso che fosse un infedele
Adam Ant e Robert Plant erano nel mirino di un adulatore
era solito convincere Ulysses Grant a registrare al Record Plant
Islamabad è sul punto, l’Avana nella squadra antisommossa
E se vuoi essere un Mod, dovrai incontrarmi su un quad
Hai avuto la meglio sulla mia locomotiva
Prenderò il resto della tua nave da esposizione
Hai avuto la meglio sulla mia Yoko
Prenderò il resto in sordina
Atomic Dog dei Parliament
Parliamo della vita e della morte di tutto ciò che è analogico
Gli anni Settanta furono una tale vittoria, cantando i Led Zeppelin
Lizzy sembra molto magra, i Thompson avevano un altro gemello
Pensavo di aver vinto alla lotteria, i numeri non erano dello stesso parere
I Ramones fecero una lobotomia, quindi modellami come ceramica
Sarò il ragazzo del tuo poster
Sai che il mondo è nostro per un po’
E poi sarò il tuo ragazzo del poster stasera, ow
La-da-da-da, bum-bum-budum
Un pezzo funky, il Sandinista, io e la Monna Lisa minore
I Judas Priest hanno domato la bestia, la madre amata si chiamava Theresa
Gomma da masticare, una tazza di zuppa, sporco dandy nanda loop
Una piccola banana nel tuo cerchio, e ora so che la band è un gruppo
Bernie Mac e Caddyshack erano impolverati come il bric-à-brac
E se mi chiedi l’ora, ti dico che il predicatore è tornato
Hai avuto la meglio sulla mia locomotiva
Prenderò il resto della tua nave da esposizione
Hai avuto la meglio sulla mia Yoko
Prenderò il resto in sordina
Steve Miller e i Duran Duran, il Joker balla sulla sabbia
Van Morrison – l’uomo astrale – il festival degli uragani
Parlami di Chico And The Man, il silenzio di alcuni innocenti
MC5 sfonda la jam, un poncho pieno di illegalità
Merry Queen era sulla scena su tutte le riviste preadolescenziali
I Motörhead e la regina mistica, devo aver avuto bisogno di Valvoline
Sarò il tuo ragazzo del poster
Sai che il mondo è nostro per un po’
E poi sarò il tuo ragazzo del poster stasera
Mi hai preso su questo
Ma poi non posso scendere
Con nessun altro tranne te
Mi accendi
Bene, allora non riesco ad alzarmi, ooh
Per nessun altro tranne te
Rivista Creem, A Love Supreme, la ballata di Billie Jean
E ora conosciamo gli Status Quo, ma Dio non salverebbe mai la Regina
Ascoltami tremare, Copenaghen, il poliziotto è un fantasma di Ronald Reagan
Tutto quello che dico era Flavor Flav, i raggi cosmici erano a risparmio energetico
E il mio pugno ha baciato due volte un sacco di gente
Mr Chubby Checker fa la svolta e tutti sono narcisisti
Hai avuto la meglio sulla mia locomotiva
Prenderò il resto della tua nave da esposizione
Hai avuto la meglio sulla mia Yoko
Prenderò il resto in sordina
Il letto ad acqua stava prendendo medicine
Un castoro con la casa rossa e una tasca piena di dischi dei Talking Heads
MIA sta facendo aeroplanini di carta, come insegna Janes
La mia roba è fatta di pioggia viola
Dieci dita nella criniera del leone
Calamari giganti, Karate Kid, Sid Vicious e il dolore che abbiamo causato
Il pianeta che dobbiamo difendere.
Sarò il tuo ragazzo del poster
Sai che il mondo è nostro per un po’
E poi sarò il tuo ragazzo del poster stasera
