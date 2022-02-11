Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift in The Joker And The Queen: i due artisti internazionali, tra i più amati del momento, duettano per un’inedita versione del brano disponibile da oggi in tutti gli store digitali.

Non tutti sanno che ad unire Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift non è solo la passione comune per il mondo della musica e il successo travolgente in tutto il mondo. Sono amici da più di 10 anni e oggi pubblicano quella che è la loro quarta collaborazione.

I due colleghi hanno infatti già cantato insieme in Everything Has Changed (2012), End Game (2017) e Run Taylor’s Version (2021).

Nel 2022 tornano Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift, in The Joker And The Queen, un brano che Ed ha composto per l’album =, perfetto per rivivere attraverso la magia della voce di Taylor Swift.

Quando Ed Sheeran ha composto il brano per il suo ultimo album ha infatti immediatamente pensato che la voce di Taylor fosse perfetta per quella canzone e, di lì a poco, l’ha contatta per invitarla a duettare.

Scritta da Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson e Sam Roman e prodotta da Ed Sheeran, FRED, Johnny McDaid e ROMANS, il singolo è impreziosito dalle delicate note al pianoforte e dai bellissimi arrangiamenti degli archi scritti dal fratello di Ed, Matthew.

Da oggi è disponibile anche il video, diretto da Emil Nava, che rimette insieme il cast dell’iconico video di Everything Has Changed – la collaborazione di Ed e Taylor del 2012.

Dieci anni dopo, per la nuova clip, i protagonisti Ava e Jack, ormai 18enni tornano a farsi vedere: vanno all’università e sono pronti per nuove avventure.

Testo Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift in The Joker And The Queen

[Verse 1]

How was I to know? It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand and you still let me win

And who was I to say that this was meant to be?

The road that was broken brought us together

[Chorus]

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

[Verse 2]

I was upside down from the outside in

You came to the table and you went all in

With a single word and a gentle touch

You turned a moment into forever

[Chorus]

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that could give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen