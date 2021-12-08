Nel testo di Little Things degli Abba la gioia che si prova la mattina di Natale in famiglia, quando ci si sveglia al calore dei propri affetti.
Il brano sarà disponibile in radio da venerdì 10 dicembre, qualche settimana prima del Santo Natale, ma è già disponibile negli store digitali con l’album Voyage, che ha debuttato al #1 delle classifiche di vendita in 18 Paesi.
Il nuovo singolo è legato ad una importante iniziativa benefica. I proventi derivanti dalla vendita del singolo saranno destinati all’Unicef a sostegno del Global Child Protection Fund.
Agnetha, Björn, Benny e Anni-Frid hanno spiegato quanto per gli Abba sia importante fare qualcosa a sostegno dei meno fortunati e supportano iniziative che portino a sradicare la povertà.
“Pensiamo che sia impossibile sradicare la povertà senza l’emancipazione delle donne. Ecco perché sosteniamo l’Unicef nell’emancipazione femminile e nella protezione delle ragazze dalle violenze sessuali attraverso il Global Child Protection Fund. Lo abbiamo fatto per molti anni con la nostra canzone Chiquitita e ora abbiamo deciso di fare all’Unicef il nostro regalo natalizio: Little Things, tratta dal nostro nuovo album Voyage”, le parole del gruppo.
Little Things degli Abba sarà accompagnato anche da un video ufficiale diretto dalla regista vincitrice ai Grammy e ai BRIT-Awards, Sophie Muller.
Alla realizzazione del video hanno partecipato anche il Produttore Esecutivo Juliette Larthe, il produttore Chris Murdoch e il Performance Director, Theo Adams con PRETTYBIRD UK.
Testo Little Things degli Abba
Little things
Like my gentle touch
It’s amazing, darling
That so little can achieve so muchLittle things
Like your sleepy smile
As the brand new day is dawning
It’s a lovely Christmas morning
And why don’t we stay in bed for a while
Soon enough, they’ll be waking up from their dreams
Children bursting with giggles and screams
Oh, what joy Santa brings
Thanks, old friend, for packing
Christmas stockings full of nice little things
Little things
Like your naughty eyes
You’d consider bringing me a breakfast tray
But there’s a priceLittle things
Like that happy noise
As a brand new day is dawning
On this lovely Christmas morning
It’s our children playing with their new toys
Little moments of happiness and of bliss
Does it ever get better than this?
Oh, what joy Santa brings
Thanks, old friend, for packing
Christmas stockings full of nice little things
Thank you, dear old friend, for packing
Christmas stockings full of nice little things
Little things
Like the precious jewels on rings
Or a music box that will fit in socks
Tiny elves with wings
Not as big as queens and their kings
If you sing along, it could be a song
That my grandma sings
