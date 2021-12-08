Nel testo di Little Things degli Abba la gioia che si prova la mattina di Natale in famiglia, quando ci si sveglia al calore dei propri affetti.

Il brano sarà disponibile in radio da venerdì 10 dicembre, qualche settimana prima del Santo Natale, ma è già disponibile negli store digitali con l’album Voyage, che ha debuttato al #1 delle classifiche di vendita in 18 Paesi.

Il nuovo singolo è legato ad una importante iniziativa benefica. I proventi derivanti dalla vendita del singolo saranno destinati all’Unicef a sostegno del Global Child Protection Fund.



Agnetha, Björn, Benny e Anni-Frid hanno spiegato quanto per gli Abba sia importante fare qualcosa a sostegno dei meno fortunati e supportano iniziative che portino a sradicare la povertà.

“Pensiamo che sia impossibile sradicare la povertà senza l’emancipazione delle donne. Ecco perché sosteniamo l’Unicef nell’emancipazione femminile e nella protezione delle ragazze dalle violenze sessuali attraverso il Global Child Protection Fund. Lo abbiamo fatto per molti anni con la nostra canzone Chiquitita e ora abbiamo deciso di fare all’Unicef il nostro regalo natalizio: Little Things, tratta dal nostro nuovo album Voyage”, le parole del gruppo.

Little Things degli Abba sarà accompagnato anche da un video ufficiale diretto dalla regista vincitrice ai Grammy e ai BRIT-Awards, Sophie Muller.

Alla realizzazione del video hanno partecipato anche il Produttore Esecutivo Juliette Larthe, il produttore Chris Murdoch e il Performance Director, Theo Adams con PRETTYBIRD UK.

Little things

Like my gentle touch

It’s amazing, darling

That so little can achieve so muchLittle things

Like your sleepy smile

As the brand new day is dawning

It’s a lovely Christmas morning

And why don’t we stay in bed for a while

Soon enough, they’ll be waking up from their dreams

Children bursting with giggles and screams

Oh, what joy Santa brings

Thanks, old friend, for packing

Christmas stockings full of nice little things

Little things

Like your naughty eyes

You’d consider bringing me a breakfast tray

But there’s a priceLittle things

Like that happy noise

As a brand new day is dawning

On this lovely Christmas morning

It’s our children playing with their new toys

Little moments of happiness and of bliss

Does it ever get better than this?

Oh, what joy Santa brings

Thanks, old friend, for packing

Christmas stockings full of nice little things

Thank you, dear old friend, for packing

Christmas stockings full of nice little things

Little things

Like the precious jewels on rings

Or a music box that will fit in socks

Tiny elves with wings

Not as big as queens and their kings

If you sing along, it could be a song

That my grandma sings