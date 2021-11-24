I Maneskin annunciano le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2022 dalla Recording Academy ma nessuna è per loro. Stavolta l’Italia non è contemplata nella lista di nominati ai Grammy Awards 2022, la cui cerimonia di premiazione è attesa per il 31 gennaio 2022 allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish guida le candidature con ben 7 nominations ed è ora ufficialmente la più giovane artista ad essere nominata due volte nelle categorie principali nella storia dei Grammy. A farle conquistare le nomination è stato il suo ultimo disco, Happier than Ever.
Tra le categorie che Billie Eilish ha portato a casa ci sono: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Film e Best Pop Solo Performance.
Suo fratello, Finneas, responsabile del disco, è stato nominato come Best New Artist ed è presente in tutte le 3 maggiori categorie come co-autore e produttore del disco di Billie Eilish: Record of the Year, Song of the Year e Album of the Year.
Tra i più nominati c’è poi Olivia Rodrigo, che con l’album d’esordio ottiene 7 candidature. Sour, questo il titolo del progetto che vanta oltre 5 miliardi di stream ed è il più ascoltato del momento, si è aggiudicato diverse nomination, nello specifico: Record of the Year (“Drivers License”), Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), Best New Artist, Album of the Year (“Sour”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) e Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).
Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga conquistano invece ben 6 candidature, grazie al loro album di collaborazioni jazz Love for Sale: Record of the Year(“I Get A Kick Out Of You “), Album of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “) e Best Engineered-Album (Non Classical).
Tra i nominati anche Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Abba, J.Balvin e molt artisti internazionali di rilievo. A mani vuote l’Italia.
Le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2022
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Hero Afrojack e David Guetta
- Loom Ólafur Arnalds feat Bonobo
- Before James Blake
- Heartbreak Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It Caribou
- Alive Rüfüs Du Sol
- The Business Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Subconsciously Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers Illenium
- Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) Major Lazer
- Shockwave Marshmello
- Free Love Sylvan Esso
- Judgement Ten City
Best Rap Performance
- Family Ties Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar
- Up Cardi B
- My Life J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
- Way 2 Sexy Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
- Thot S*it Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Album
- The Off-Season J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy Drake
- King’s Disease II Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, the Creator
- Donda Kanye West
Best Rap Song
- Bath Salts DMX feat Jay-Z and Nas
- Best Friend Saweetie feat Doja Cat
- Family Ties Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar
- Jail Kanye West feat Jay-Z
- My Life J. Cole feat 21 Savage & Morray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Pride Is the Devil J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
- Need to Know Doja Cat
- Industry Baby Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
- Hurricane Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
- Back to Life (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub) Booker T
- Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix) Spencer Bastin,
- Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) Tracy Young
- Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM REMIX) 3SCAPE DRM
- Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) Dave Audé
- Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) Mike Shinoda
- Talks (Mura Masa Remix) Alexander Crossan
Best Immersive Audio Album
- Alicia Alicia Keys
- Clique Patricia Barber
- Fine Line Harry Styles
- The Future Bites Steven Wilson
- Stille Grender Anne Karin Sundal-Ask e Det Norske Jentekor
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Archetypes Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Chanticleer Sings Christmas Chanticleer
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale e Los Angeles Philharmonic
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Steven Epstein
- David Frost
- Elaine Martone
- Judith Sherman
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Double Dealin’ Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal
- The Garden Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 Mark Lettieri
Best New Age Album
- Brothers Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton
- Divine Tides Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
- Pangaea Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
- Night + Day Opium Moon
- Pieces of Forever Laura Sullivan
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vértigo Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores Paula Arenas
- Hecho a la Antigua Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos Camilo
- Mendó Alex Cuba
- Revelación Selena Gomez
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Deja Bomba Estéreo
- Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) Diamante Eléctrico
- Origen Juanes
- Calambre Nathy Peluso
- El Madrileño C. Tangana
- Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia Zoé
Best Música Urbana Album
- Afrodisíaco Rauw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo Bad Bunny
- Jose J Balvin
- KG0516 KAROL G
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) Kali Uchis
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 Aida Cuevas
- A Mis 80’s Vicente Fernández
- Seis Mon Laferte
- Un Canto por México, Vol. II Natalia Lafourcade
- Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Salswing! Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- En Cuarentena El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
- Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso Aymée Nuviola
- Colegas Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live in Peru Tony Succar
Best Global Music Performance
- Mohabbat Arooj Aftab
- Do Yourself Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy
- Pà Pá Pà Femi Kuti
- Blewu,Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo
- Essence Wizkid featuring Tems
Best Children’s Music Album
- Actívate 123 Andrés
- All One Trib” 1 Tribe Collective
- Black to the Future Pierce Freelon
- A Colorful World Falu
- Crayon Kids Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Best Global Music Album
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert Daniel Ho and Friends
- Mother Nature Angelique Kidjo
- Legacy + Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition” Wizkid
Best Country Album
- Skeletons Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over Chris Stapleton
Best Orchestral Performance
- Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre Nashville Symphony Orchestra
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Muhly: Throughline San Francisco Symphony
- Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 Philadelphia Orchestra
- Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of EcstasySeattle Symphony Orchestra
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking,” JACK Quartet
- Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Sandbox Percussion
- Archetypes,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax
- Bruits Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Alone Together Jennifer Koh
- An American Mosaic Simone Dinnerstein
- Bach: Sonatas and Partitas Augustin Hadelich
- Beethoven and Brahms: Violin Concertos Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
- Mak Bach Mak Grgić
- Of Power Curtis Stewart
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Sackodougou Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Kick Those Feet Kenny Barron
- Bigger Than Us Jon Batiste
- Absence Terence Blanchard
- Humpty Dumpty (Set 2 Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Generations The Baylor Project
- Superblue Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler Nnenna Freelon
- Flor Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul Jon Batiste
- Absence Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective e the Turtle Island Quartet
- Skyline Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette e Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Akoustic Band Live Chick Corea, John Patitucci e Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Live at Birdland! The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
- Dear Love Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force
- For Jimmy, Wes AND Oliver Christian McBride Big Band
- Swirling Sun Ra Arkestra
- Jackets XL Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Voice of God Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger e Chandler Moore
- Joyful Dante Bowe
- Help Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
- Never Lost CeCe Winans
- Wait on You Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- We Win Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby
- Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) H.E.R. e Tauren Wells
- Man of Your Word Chandler Moore e KJ Scriven
- Believe For It CeCe Winans
- Jireh Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Rainr
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live at the Ryman Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live in LA Jonathan McReynolds eMali Music
- Believe for It CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- No Stranger Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2 Israel e New Breed
- The Blessing (Live) Kari Jobe
- Citizen of Heaven (Live) Tauren Wells
- Old Church Basement Elevation Worship e Maverick City Music
Best Comedy Album
- The Comedy Vaccine Lavell Crawford
- Evolution Chelsea Handler
- Sincerely Louis C.K. Louis C.K.
- Thanks For Risking Your Life Lewis Black
- The Greatest Average American Nate Bargatze
- Zero ___ Given Kevin Hart
Best Music Video
- Shot in the Dark AC/DC
- Freedom Jon Batiste
- I Get a Kick Out of You Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga
- Peaches Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar e Giveon
- Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
- Montero Call Me By Your Name
- Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
- Inside Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s American Utopia David Byrne
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Billie Eilish
- Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui Jimi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul Various Artists
Best Recording Package
- American Jackpot / American Girls Reckless Kelly
- Carnage, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
- Pakelang 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band
- Serpentine Prison Matt Berninger
- Zeta Soul Of Ears
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition George Harrison
- Color Theory Soccer Mommy
- The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) Steven Wilson
- 77-81 Gang of Four
- Swimming in Circles Mac Miller
Best Album Notes
- Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
- Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
- Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Americana Album
- Downhill From Everywhere Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
- Native Sons Los Lobos
- Outside Child Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself Yola
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Cruella Various Artists
- Dear Evan Hansen Various Artists
- In The Heights Various Artists
- One Night In Miami… Various Artists
- Respect Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1 Various Artists
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Bridgerton Kris Bowers
- Dune Hans Zimmer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) Ludwig Göransson
- The Queen’s Gambit Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Soul Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7] Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall e Gerald White)
- All Eyes On Me [From Inside] Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
- All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far] Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)
- Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah] Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson e Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
- Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…] Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Best R&B Performance
- Lost You Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar eGiveon
- Damage H.E.R.
- Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- I Need You Jon Batiste
- Bring It on Home to Me BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
- Born Again Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
- Fight for Yo” H.E.R.
- How Much Can a Heart Tak” Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
- Damage H.E.R.
- Good Days SZA
- Heartbreak Anniversary Giveon
- Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
- “New Light Eric Bellinger
- Something to Say Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table for Two Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay Masego
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone Justin Bieber
- Right on Time Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
- Positions Ariana Grande
- Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Album
- Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies Snoh Aalegra
- We Are Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound Leon Bridges
- Back of My Mind H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales Jazmine Sullivan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- I Get a Kick Out of You Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Lonely Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
- Butter BTS
- Higher Power Coldplay
- Kiss Me More Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love for Sale Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- “Til We Meet Again (Live) Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina Ledisi
- That’s Life Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
- Positions Ariana Grande
- Sour Olivia Rodrigo
Best Alternative Music Album
- Shore Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Halsey
- Jubilee Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed in Sunbeams Arlo Parks
- Daddy’s Home St. Vincent
Best Rock Performance
- Shot in the Dark AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U Chris Cornell
- Ohms Deftones
- Making a Fire Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
- Genesis Deftones
- The Alien Dream Theater
- Amazonia Gojira
- Pushing the Tides Mastodon
- The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
- All My Favorite Songs Weezer
- The Bandit Kings of Leon
- Distance Mammoth Wvh
- Find My Way Paul McCartney
- Waiting on a War Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
- Power Up,” AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 Chris Cornell
- Medicine at Midnight Foo Fighters
- McCartney III Paul McCartney
Album of the Year
- We Are Jon Batiste
- Love for Sale Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind H.E.R.
- Montero Lil Nas X
- Sour Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore Taylor Swift
- Donda Kanye West
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- The Bottom Line Ólafur Arnalds and Josin
- A Change is Gonna Come Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) Jacob Collier
- Eleanor Rigby Cody Fry
- To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock
Record of the Year
- I Still Have Faith in You Abba
- Freedom Jon Batiste
- I Get a Kick Out of You Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right on Time Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
- Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic
Song of the Year
- Bad Habits Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight for You H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring Sza
- Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
- Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Right on Time Brandi Carlile
