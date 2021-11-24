I Maneskin annunciano le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2022 dalla Recording Academy ma nessuna è per loro. Stavolta l’Italia non è contemplata nella lista di nominati ai Grammy Awards 2022, la cui cerimonia di premiazione è attesa per il 31 gennaio 2022 allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish guida le candidature con ben 7 nominations ed è ora ufficialmente la più giovane artista ad essere nominata due volte nelle categorie principali nella storia dei Grammy. A farle conquistare le nomination è stato il suo ultimo disco, Happier than Ever.

Tra le categorie che Billie Eilish ha portato a casa ci sono: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Film e Best Pop Solo Performance.

Suo fratello, Finneas, responsabile del disco, è stato nominato come Best New Artist ed è presente in tutte le 3 maggiori categorie come co-autore e produttore del disco di Billie Eilish: Record of the Year, Song of the Year e Album of the Year.

Tra i più nominati c’è poi Olivia Rodrigo, che con l’album d’esordio ottiene 7 candidature. Sour, questo il titolo del progetto che vanta oltre 5 miliardi di stream ed è il più ascoltato del momento, si è aggiudicato diverse nomination, nello specifico: Record of the Year (“Drivers License”), Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), Best New Artist, Album of the Year (“Sour”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) e Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).

Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga conquistano invece ben 6 candidature, grazie al loro album di collaborazioni jazz Love for Sale: Record of the Year(“I Get A Kick Out Of You “), Album of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “) e Best Engineered-Album (Non Classical).

Tra i nominati anche Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Abba, J.Balvin e molt artisti internazionali di rilievo. A mani vuote l’Italia.

Le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2022

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero Afrojack e David Guetta

Afrojack e David Guetta Loom Ólafur Arnalds feat Bonobo

Ólafur Arnalds feat Bonobo Before James Blake

James Blake Heartbreak Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs You Can Do It Caribou

Caribou Alive Rüfüs Du Sol

Rüfüs Du Sol The Business Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously Black Coffee

Black Coffee Fallen Embers Illenium

Illenium Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) Major Lazer

Major Lazer Shockwave Marshmello

Marshmello Free Love Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso Judgement Ten City

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar Up Cardi B

Cardi B My Life J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray Way 2 Sexy Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug Thot S*it Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season J. Cole

J. Cole Certified Lover Boy Drake

Drake King’s Disease II Nas

Nas Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator Donda Kanye West

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts DMX feat Jay-Z and Nas

DMX feat Jay-Z and Nas Best Friend Saweetie feat Doja Cat

Saweetie feat Doja Cat Family Ties Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar Jail Kanye West feat Jay-Z

Kanye West feat Jay-Z My Life J. Cole feat 21 Savage & Morray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Pride Is the Devil J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

J. Cole featuring Lil Baby Need to Know Doja Cat

Doja Cat Industry Baby Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow Wusyaname Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign Hurricane Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Back to Life (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub) Booker T

Booker T Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix) Spencer Bastin,

Spencer Bastin, Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) Tracy Young

Tracy Young Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM REMIX) 3SCAPE DRM

3SCAPE DRM Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) Dave Audé

Dave Audé Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) Mike Shinoda

Mike Shinoda Talks (Mura Masa Remix) Alexander Crossan

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Clique Patricia Barber

Patricia Barber Fine Line Harry Styles

Harry Styles The Future Bites Steven Wilson

Steven Wilson Stille Grender Anne Karin Sundal-Ask e Det Norske Jentekor

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion) Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Chanticleer Sings Christmas Chanticleer

Chanticleer Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale e Los Angeles Philharmonic

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin ’ Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal

’ Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal The Garden Rachel Eckroth

Rachel Eckroth Tree Falls Taylor Eigsti

Taylor Eigsti At Blue Note Tokyo Steve Gadd Band

Steve Gadd Band Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 Mark Lettieri

Best New Age Album

Brothers Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton Divine Tides Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej Pangaea Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone Night + Day Opium Moon

Opium Moon Pieces of Forever Laura Sullivan

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo Pablo Alborán

Pablo Alborán Mis Amores Paula Arenas

Paula Arenas Hecho a la Antigua Ricardo Arjona

Ricardo Arjona Mis Manos Camilo

Camilo Mendó Alex Cuba

Alex Cuba Revelación Selena Gomez

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) Diamante Eléctrico

Diamante Eléctrico Origen Juanes

Juanes Calambre Nathy Peluso

Nathy Peluso El Madrileño C. Tangana

C. Tangana Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia Zoé

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro El Último Tour Del Mundo Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Jose J Balvin

J Balvin KG0516 KAROL G

KAROL G Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) Kali Uchis

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 Aida Cuevas

Aida Cuevas A Mis 80’s Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández Seis Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte Un Canto por México, Vol. II Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta En Cuarentena El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso Aymée Nuviola

Aymée Nuviola Colegas Gilberto Santa Rosa

Gilberto Santa Rosa Live in Peru Tony Succar

Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat Arooj Aftab

Arooj Aftab Do Yourself Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy Pà Pá Pà Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti Blewu ,Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

,Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo Essence Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Children’s Music Album

Actívate 123 Andrés

123 Andrés All One Trib ” 1 Tribe Collective

” 1 Tribe Collective Black to the Future Pierce Freelon

Pierce Freelon A Colorful World Falu

Falu Crayon Kids Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert Daniel Ho and Friends

Daniel Ho and Friends Mother Nature Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo Legacy + Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition” Wizkid

Best Country Album

Skeletons Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne Remember Her Name Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton The Marfa Tapes Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram The Ballad of Dood & Juanita Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson Starting Over Chris Stapleton

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Nashville Symphony Orchestra Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Muhly: Throughline San Francisco Symphony

San Francisco Symphony Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 Philadelphia Orchestra

Philadelphia Orchestra Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of EcstasySeattle Symphony Orchestra

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking ,” JACK Quartet

,” JACK Quartet Akiho: Seven Pillars ,” Sandbox Percussion

,” Sandbox Percussion Archetypes ,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears ,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax Bruits Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together Jennifer Koh

Jennifer Koh An American Mosaic Simone Dinnerstein

Simone Dinnerstein Bach: Sonatas and Partitas Augustin Hadelich

Augustin Hadelich Beethoven and Brahms: Violin Concertos Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights) Mak Bach Mak Grgić

Mak Grgić Of Power Curtis Stewart

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Sackodougou Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah Kick Those Feet Kenny Barron

Kenny Barron Bigger Than Us Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Absence Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard Humpty Dumpty (Set 2 Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations The Baylor Project

The Baylor Project Superblue Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter Time Traveler Nnenna Freelon

Nnenna Freelon Flor Gretchen Parlato

Gretchen Parlato Songwrights Apothecary Lab Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Absence Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective e the Turtle Island Quartet

Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective e the Turtle Island Quartet Skyline Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette e Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette e Gonzalo Rubalcaba Akoustic Band Live Chick Corea, John Patitucci e Dave Weckl

Chick Corea, John Patitucci e Dave Weckl Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live at Birdland! The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart Dear Love Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force For Jimmy, Wes AND Oliver Christian McBride Big Band

Christian McBride Big Band Swirling Sun Ra Arkestra

Sun Ra Arkestra Jackets XL Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Voice of God Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger e Chandler Moore

Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger e Chandler Moore Joyful Dante Bowe

Dante Bowe Help Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Never Lost CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans Wait on You Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

We Win Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) H.E.R. e Tauren Wells

H.E.R. e Tauren Wells Man of Your Word Chandler Moore e KJ Scriven

Chandler Moore e KJ Scriven Believe For It CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans Jireh Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Rainr

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr Royalty: Live at the Ryman Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music Jonny X Mali: Live in LA Jonathan McReynolds eMali Music

Jonathan McReynolds eMali Music Believe for It CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger Natalie Grant

Natalie Grant Feels Like Home Vol. 2 Israel e New Breed

Israel e New Breed The Blessing (Live) Kari Jobe

Kari Jobe Citizen of Heaven (Live) Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells Old Church Basement Elevation Worship e Maverick City Music

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine Lavell Crawford

Lavell Crawford Evolution Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Sincerely Louis C.K. Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. Thanks For Risking Your Life Lewis Black

Lewis Black The Greatest Average American Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze Zero ___ Given Kevin Hart

Best Music Video

Shot in the Dark AC/DC

AC/DC Freedom Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste I Get a Kick Out of You Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga Peaches Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar e Giveon

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar e Giveon Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Montero Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham David Byrne’s American Utopia David Byrne

David Byrne Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Summer of Soul Various Artists

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls Reckless Kelly

Reckless Kelly Carnage , Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Pakelang 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band

2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band Serpentine Prison Matt Berninger

Matt Berninger Zeta Soul Of Ears

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition George Harrison

George Harrison Color Theor y Soccer Mommy

y Soccer Mommy The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) Steven Wilson

Steven Wilson 77-81 Gang of Four

Gang of Four Swimming in Circles Mac Miller

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim) The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn) Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists) The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne Leftover Feelings John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band Native Son s Los Lobos

s Los Lobos Outside Child Allison Russell

Allison Russell Stand For Myself Yola

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella Various Artists

Various Artists Dear Evan Hansen Various Artists

Various Artists In The Heights Various Artists

Various Artists One Night In Miami… Various Artists

Various Artists Respect Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Schmigadoon! Episode 1 Various Artists

Various Artists The United States vs. Billie Holiday Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridgerton Kris Bowers

Kris Bowers Dune Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson The Queen’s Gambit Carlos Rafael Rivera

Carlos Rafael Rivera Soul Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7] Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall e Gerald White)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall e Gerald White) All Eyes On Me [From Inside] Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham) All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far] Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink) Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah] Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson e Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson e Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson) Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…] Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best R&B Performance

Lost You Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra Peaches Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar eGiveon

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar eGiveon Damage H.E.R.

H.E.R. Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic Pick Up Your Feelings Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Bring It on Home to Me BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal Born Again Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper Fight for Yo ” H.E.R.

” H.E.R. How Much Can a Heart Tak” Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage H.E.R.

H.E.R. Good Days SZA

SZA Heartbreak Anniversary Giveon

Giveon Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic Pick Up Your Feelings Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

“ New Light Eric Bellinger

Eric Bellinger Something to Say Cory Henry

Cory Henry Mood Valiant Hiatus Kaiyote

Hiatus Kaiyote Table for Two Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye Dinner Party: Dessert Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington Studying Abroad: Extended Stay Masego

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Right on Time Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Positions Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra We Are Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Gold-Diggers Sound Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges Back of My Mind H.E.R.

H.E.R. Heaux Tales Jazmine Sullivan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Lonely Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco Butter BTS

BTS Higher Power Coldplay

Coldplay Kiss Me More Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga “ Til We Meet Again (Live) Norah Jones

Norah Jones A Tori Kelly Christmas Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly Ledisi Sings Nina Ledisi

Ledisi That’s Life Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson A Holly Dolly Christmas Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Justin Bieber

(Triple Chucks Deluxe) Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe) Doja Cat

Doja Cat Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Positions Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Sour Olivia Rodrigo

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Halsey

Halsey Jubilee Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast Collapsed in Sunbeams Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks Daddy’s Home St. Vincent

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark AC/DC

AC/DC Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) Black Pumas

Black Pumas Nothing Compares 2 U Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Ohms Deftones

Deftones Making a Fire Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

Genesis Deftones

Deftones The Alien Dream Theater

Dream Theater Amazonia Gojira

Gojira Pushing the Tides Mastodon

Mastodon The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs Weezer

Weezer The Bandit Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon Distance Mammoth Wvh

Mammoth Wvh Find My Way Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney Waiting on a War Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up ,” AC/DC

,” AC/DC Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A Black Pumas

Black Pumas No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Medicine at Midnight Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters McCartney III Paul McCartney

Album of the Year

We Are Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Love for Sale Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe) Doja Cat

Doja Cat Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Back of My Mind H.E.R.

H.E.R. Montero Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Sour Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Evermore Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Donda Kanye West

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Line Ólafur Arnalds and Josin

Ólafur Arnalds and Josin A Change is Gonna Come Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake

Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier Eleanor Rigby Cody Fry

Cody Fry To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You Abba

Abba Freedom Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste I Get a Kick Out of You Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right on Time Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic

Song of the Year