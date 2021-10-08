Nel testo di Mammamia dei Maneskin c’è la risposta alle critiche che la band ha ricevuto dopo l’esibizione all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Il nuovo singolo del gruppo viene presentato all’SO36 di Berlino dopo il listening party che ha coinvolto diverse città.

24 ore prima del rilascio, sono queste le città che hanno ascoltato Mammamia dei Maneskin: Berlino, Londra, Helsinki, Milano, Roma, Parigi, Istanbul, Zurigo, Oslo, Tallin, Riga, New York, Mosca, Amsterdam, Varsava, Madrid e Vilnius.

Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas raccontano oggi il singolo e ne spiegano il significato, una risposta alle tante critiche ricevute dopo la vittoria all’Eurovision Song Contest di quest’anno. Nel testo di Mammamia dei Maneskin c’è qualche sassolino che il gruppo si toglie dalle scarpe, dopo le critiche dei francesi.

Mammamia è stato registrato in presa diretta, per conferire un tocco diverso al brano, più concreto e reale.

La band ne parla come un brano ironico e spiega la nascita in poche ore, subito dopo l’Eurovision: “Eravamo molto ispirati. Abbiamo cercato di non prenderci troppo sul serio”.

Non solo complimenti dopo il trionfo dei Maneskin in Europa: anche tante critiche da tradurre in una canzone. La canzone in questione è Mammamia, disponibile da oggi in radio e negli store digitali.

“A volte senti che stai facendo qualcosa di bello, ma la gente non capisce e giudica male: Mammamia cerca di ironizzare su questo”, aggiunge il gruppo.

Testo di Mammamia dei Maneskin

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

I feel the heat up, uh, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free, but I’m stuck in a police car

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me, I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak, I just thought it was carnival

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia



Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me, but I’m a bit too much

I’ll burn all the place down, ‘cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

They wanna arrest me, but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me: “Why so hot?”, ‘cause I’m italiano

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit and we’ll cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia



Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia