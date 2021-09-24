Hard Skool dei Guns N’ Roses è il nuovo singolo dopo Absurd, ma ha alle spalle una lunga storia. Dal titolo si intuisce che ascolteremo una strizzata d’occhio alle vecchie maniere, ma non sono esattamente quelle dei gloriosi Guns di Welcome To The Jungle né Paradise City.

Hard Skool dei Guns N’ Roses risale ai tempi di Chinese Democracy (2008) e inizialmente era chiamata Jackie Chan. Slash e Duff McKagan l’avevano ridefinita, ma non era mai stata inserita nella tracklist. Oggi, venerdì 24 settembre, Hard Skool è stata pubblicata in forma ufficiale dopo alcuni spoiler diffusi da Slash su Tik Tok. Il brano è disponibile anche in rotazione radiofonica.

Hard Skool dei Guns N’ Roses ha un’attitudine punk che segna il distacco di Axl Rose e soci dai fasti delle origini. I riff di Slash sono ridotti al minimo e le chitarre distorte si sentono nei power chord e nei giri armonici, con la forza della voce di Axl che fende le dinamiche rendendosi la vera protagonista del singolo. Il brano è stato inserito nella scaletta dei concerti negli Stati Uniti insieme ad altri inediti e c’è chi sostiene che potrebbe arrivare un nuovo album.

Nel frattempo, i Guns N’ Roses sono attesi in Italia nel 2022 per l’unica data allo Stadio San Siro di Milano il 10 luglio. Un grande ritorno, quello della band di Axl Rose, dopo il successo a Firenze Rocks nel 2018 quando i Guns si esibirono a sorpresa durante la performance dei Foo Fighters.

L’ultimo album in studio dei Guns N’ Roses è proprio Chinese Democracy (2008), già attesissimo a più di 10 anni di stanza da The Spaghetti Incident? (1993). La band, infatti, negli anni ha subito più battute d’arresto e cambi di formazione. Con Hard Skool dei Guns N’ Roses ritroviamo un sound evoluto e più pop, che tuttavia i fan della band apprezzano come un lieto ritorno.

[Verse 1]

All cautions made, every chance was given

No effort spared to save what we had

All in good faith I would not hesitate

To extend myself and lend you my hand

[Chorus]

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

[Verse 2]

As tempers fade and lies forgiven

No cause embraced could break what we had

In its place a storm is liftin’

I would’ve thought you could be more of a man

[Chorus]

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

[Bridge]

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

[Chorus]

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway