Lady Gaga e Tony Bennett in Love For Sale: è il nuovo singolo della coppia, secondo estratto dall’album di prossima pubblicazione. Si tratta inoltre del brano che dà il titolo all’intero progetto discografico atteso per il 1° ottobre, secondo ed ultimo disco insieme per l’inedia coppia.

Il nuovo brano fa seguito al singolo I Get A Kick Out Of You, cover di Porter tratta dal musical Anything Goes del 1934, un successo che ha convinto tutti. Adesso arriva Love For Sale, il cui video ufficiale verrà presentato in anteprima oggi alle ore 18.00 su MTV, in tutto il mondo.

L’album Love For Sale sarà l’ultimo disco della carriera di Bennett e festeggerà i 10 anni di collaborazioni tra Bennett e Gaga. Sarà disponibile in diverse versioni: standard, deluxe, vinile e un box set da collezione.

L’album collaborativo atteso per il primo giorno di ottobre consente a Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga di lavorare nuovamente insieme dopo il successo del 2014 di Cheek To Cheek.Il progetto prevede un tributo a Cole Porter con duetti e interpretazioni soliste di entrambi gli artisti ed è già stata comunicata la tracklist completa con l’elenco dei brani che i fan troveranno al suo interno.

Alcune tracce sono esclusive della versione deluxe, le restanti 10 sono disponibili anche nella versione standard.

1 – It’s De-Lovely

2 – Night and Day

3 – Love For Sale

4 – Do I Love You

5 – I Concentrate On You

6 – I Get a Kick Out of You

7 – So In Love

8 – Let’s Do It

9 – Just One of Those Things

10 – Dream Dancing

11 – I’ve Got You Under My Skin (DELUXE VERSION)

12 – You’re The Top (DELUXE VERSION)

When the only sound in the empty street

Is the heavy tread of the heavy feet

That belong to a lonesome cop

She opens shop

When the moon so long has been gazing down

On the wayward ways of this wayward town

Then her smile becomes a smirk

She goes to workLove for sale

Appetizing, young love for sale

Love that’s fresh and still unspoiled

Love that’s only slightly soiledLove for sale

Who will buy?

Who would like to sample her supply?

Who’s prepared to pay the price

For a trip to paradise?Love for sale

Let the poets pipe of love

In their childish way

She knows every type of love

Better far than theyIf you want the thrill of love

She’s been through the mill of love.

Old love. New love.

Every love, but true love.

Love for sale.

Appetizing young love for sale.

If you want to buy her wares,

Follow her and climb the stairs.

Love for sale.Love for sale