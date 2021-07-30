Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007 uscirà il 1° ottobre. L’opera celebra i 25 anni di carriera solista dell’artista che nel 1996 iniziò a muovere i primi passi in solitaria.
Il cofanetto sarà disponibile in versione da 11 LP e in versione da 6 CD. Contiene i primi cinque album in studio di Mark Knopfler come artista solista: Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004) e Kill To Get Crimson (2007), oltre ad un bonus disc esclusivo di B-side in studio di quel periodo, dal titolo Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007.
Per la prima volta Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia e Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 saranno pubblicati su vinile.
L’audio degli album è stato rimasterizzato da Miles Showell agli Abbey Road Studios di Londra.
Gli LP contenuti nell’opera sono stampati su vinile nero 180g; all’interno del cofanetto da collezione anche una download card e 6 stampe artistiche in rilievo con le copertine degli album inseriti nel progetto.
Noto dagli anni ’80 per essere stato il leader dei Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler ha avviato la sua carriera solista nel 1996. Il suo primo disco, dopo il percorso con il gruppo, è stato Golden Heart e proprio da qui inizia il percorso da condividere attraverso lo speciale cofanetto celebrativo Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007 che festeggia i suoi primi 25 anni di carriera da solista.
Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007, contenuti
LP 1 & 2: Golden Heart – Remastered
LP 3 & 4: Sailing To Philadelphia – Remastered
LP 5 & 6: The Ragpicker’s Dream – Remastered
LP 7 & 8: Shangri-La – Remastered
LP 9 & 10: Kill To Get Crimson – Remastered
LP 11: Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 – Remastered
BOX 11 LP
Golden Heart
LP1:
Side A:
- Darling Pretty
- Imelda
- Golden Heart
Side B:
- No Can Do
- Vic And Ray
- Don’t You Get It
- A Night In Summer Long Ago
LP2:
Side C:
- Cannibals
- I’m The Fool
- Je Suis Désolé
- Rüdiger
Side D:
- Nobody’s Got The Gun
- Done With Bonaparte
- Are We In Trouble Now
Sailing To Philadelphia
LP3:
Side A:
- What It Is
- Sailing To Philadelphia
- Who’s Your Baby Now
Side B:
- Baloney Again
- The Last Laugh
- Do America
- Silvertown Blues
LP4:
Side C:
- El Macho
- Prairie Wedding
- Wanderlust
Side D:
- Speedway At Nazareth
- Junkie Doll
- Sands Of Nevada
- One More Matinee
The Ragpicker’s Dream
LP5:
Side A:
- Why Aye Man
- Devil Baby
- Hill Farmer’s Blues
Side B:
- A Place Where We Used To Live
- Quality Shoe
- Fare Thee Well Northumberland
LP6:
Side C:
- Marbletown
- You Don’t Know You’re Born
- Coyote
Side D:
- The Ragpicker’s Dream
- Daddy’s Gone To Knoxville
- Old Pigweed
Shangri-La
LP7:
Side A:
- 5.15 a.m.
- Boom, Like That
- Sucker Row
Side B:
- The Trawlerman’s Song
- Back To Tupelo
- Our Shangri-La
LP8:
Side C:
- Everybody Pays
- Song For Sonny Liston
- Whoop De Doo
- Postcards From Paraguay
Side D:
- All That Matters
- Stand Up Guy
- Donegan’s Gone
- Don’t Crash The Ambulance
Kill To Get Crimson
LP9:
Side A:
- True Love Will Never Fade
- The Scaffolder’s Wife
- The Fizzy And The Still
Side B:
- Heart Full Of Holes
- We Can Get Wild
- Secondary Waltz
LP10:
Side C:
- Punish The Monkey
- Let It All Go
- Behind With The Rent
Side D:
- The Fish And The Bird
- Madame Geneva’s
- In The Sky
Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007
LP11:
Side A:
- Small Potatoes [Why Aye Man B-Side]
- What Have I Got To Do [Cannibals B-Side]
- Gravy Train [Darling Pretty B-Side]
- My Claim To Fame [Darling Pretty B-Side]
Side B:
- Summer Of Love [Boom, Like That B-Side]
- Camerado [What It Is B-Side]
- Tall Order Baby [Cannibals B-Side]
- Let’s See You [What It Is B-Side]
- The Long Highway [What It Is B-Side]
BOX 6CD
Golden Heart – CD1:
- Darling Pretty
- Imelda
- Golden Heart
- No Can Do
- Vic And Ray
- Don’t You Get It
- A Night In Summer Long Ago
- Cannibals
- I’m The Fool
- Je Suis Désolé
- Rüdiger
- Nobody’s Got The Gun
- Done With Bonaparte
- Are We In Trouble Now
Sailing To Philadelphia – CD2:
- What It Is
- Sailing To Philadelphia
- Who’s Your Baby Now
- Baloney Again
- The Last Laugh
- Do America
- Silvertown Blues
- El Macho
- Prairie Wedding
- Wanderlust
- Speedway At Nazareth
- Junkie Doll
- Sands Of Nevada
- One More Matinee
The Ragpicker’s Dream – CD3:
- Why Aye Man
- Devil Baby
- Hill Farmer’s Blues
- A Place Where We Used To Live
- Quality Shoe
- Fare Thee Well Northumberland
- Marbletown
- You Don’t Know You’re Born
- Coyote
- The Ragpicker’s Dream
- Daddy’s Gone To Knoxville
- Old Pigweed
Shangri-La – CD4:
- 5.15 a.m.
- Boom, Like That
- Sucker Row
- The Trawlerman’s Song
- Back To Tupelo
- Our Shangri-La
- Everybody Pays
- Song For Sonny Liston
- Whoop De Doo
- Postcards From Paraguay
- All That Matters
- Stand Up Guy
- Donegan’s Gone
- Don’t Crash The Ambulance
Kill To Get Crimson – CD5:
- True Love Will Never Fade
- The Scaffolder’s Wife
- The Fizzy And The Still
- Heart Full Of Holes
- We Can Get Wild
- Secondary Waltz
- Punish The Monkey
- Let It All Go
- Behind With The Rent
- The Fish And The Bird
- Madame Geneva’s
- In The Sky
Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 – CD6:
- Small Potatoes
- What Have I Got To Do
- Gravy Train
- My Claim To Fame
- Summer Of Love
- Camerado
- Tall Order Baby
- Let’s See You
- The Long Highway
