Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007 uscirà il 1° ottobre. L’opera celebra i 25 anni di carriera solista dell’artista che nel 1996 iniziò a muovere i primi passi in solitaria.

Il cofanetto sarà disponibile in versione da 11 LP e in versione da 6 CD. Contiene i primi cinque album in studio di Mark Knopfler come artista solista: Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004) e Kill To Get Crimson (2007), oltre ad un bonus disc esclusivo di B-side in studio di quel periodo, dal titolo Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007.

Per la prima volta Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia e Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 saranno pubblicati su vinile.

L’audio degli album è stato rimasterizzato da Miles Showell agli Abbey Road Studios di Londra.

Gli LP contenuti nell’opera sono stampati su vinile nero 180g; all’interno del cofanetto da collezione anche una download card e 6 stampe artistiche in rilievo con le copertine degli album inseriti nel progetto.

Noto dagli anni ’80 per essere stato il leader dei Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler ha avviato la sua carriera solista nel 1996. Il suo primo disco, dopo il percorso con il gruppo, è stato Golden Heart e proprio da qui inizia il percorso da condividere attraverso lo speciale cofanetto celebrativo Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007 che festeggia i suoi primi 25 anni di carriera da solista.

Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007, contenuti

LP 1 & 2: Golden Heart – Remastered

LP 3 & 4: Sailing To Philadelphia – Remastered

LP 5 & 6: The Ragpicker’s Dream – Remastered

LP 7 & 8: Shangri-La – Remastered

LP 9 & 10: Kill To Get Crimson – Remastered

LP 11: Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 – Remastered

BOX 11 LP

Golden Heart

LP1:

Side A:

Darling Pretty Imelda Golden Heart

Side B:

No Can Do Vic And Ray Don’t You Get It A Night In Summer Long Ago

LP2:

Side C:

Cannibals I’m The Fool Je Suis Désolé Rüdiger

Side D:

Nobody’s Got The Gun Done With Bonaparte Are We In Trouble Now

Sailing To Philadelphia

LP3:

Side A:

What It Is Sailing To Philadelphia Who’s Your Baby Now

Side B:

Baloney Again The Last Laugh Do America Silvertown Blues

LP4:

Side C:

El Macho Prairie Wedding Wanderlust

Side D:

Speedway At Nazareth Junkie Doll Sands Of Nevada One More Matinee

The Ragpicker’s Dream

LP5:

Side A:

Why Aye Man Devil Baby Hill Farmer’s Blues

Side B:

A Place Where We Used To Live Quality Shoe Fare Thee Well Northumberland

LP6:

Side C:

Marbletown You Don’t Know You’re Born Coyote

Side D:

The Ragpicker’s Dream Daddy’s Gone To Knoxville Old Pigweed

Shangri-La

LP7:

Side A:

5.15 a.m. Boom, Like That Sucker Row

Side B:

The Trawlerman’s Song Back To Tupelo Our Shangri-La

LP8:

Side C:

Everybody Pays Song For Sonny Liston Whoop De Doo Postcards From Paraguay

Side D:

All That Matters Stand Up Guy Donegan’s Gone Don’t Crash The Ambulance

Kill To Get Crimson

LP9:

Side A:

True Love Will Never Fade The Scaffolder’s Wife The Fizzy And The Still

Side B:

Heart Full Of Holes We Can Get Wild Secondary Waltz

LP10:

Side C:

Punish The Monkey Let It All Go Behind With The Rent

Side D:

The Fish And The Bird Madame Geneva’s In The Sky

Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007

LP11:

Side A:

Small Potatoes [Why Aye Man B-Side] What Have I Got To Do [Cannibals B-Side] Gravy Train [Darling Pretty B-Side] My Claim To Fame [Darling Pretty B-Side]

Side B:

Summer Of Love [Boom, Like That B-Side] Camerado [What It Is B-Side] Tall Order Baby [Cannibals B-Side] Let’s See You [What It Is B-Side] The Long Highway [What It Is B-Side]

BOX 6CD

Golden Heart – CD1:

Darling Pretty Imelda Golden Heart No Can Do Vic And Ray Don’t You Get It A Night In Summer Long Ago Cannibals I’m The Fool Je Suis Désolé Rüdiger Nobody’s Got The Gun Done With Bonaparte Are We In Trouble Now

Sailing To Philadelphia – CD2:

What It Is Sailing To Philadelphia Who’s Your Baby Now Baloney Again The Last Laugh Do America Silvertown Blues El Macho Prairie Wedding Wanderlust Speedway At Nazareth Junkie Doll Sands Of Nevada One More Matinee

The Ragpicker’s Dream – CD3:

Why Aye Man Devil Baby Hill Farmer’s Blues A Place Where We Used To Live Quality Shoe Fare Thee Well Northumberland Marbletown You Don’t Know You’re Born Coyote The Ragpicker’s Dream Daddy’s Gone To Knoxville Old Pigweed

Shangri-La – CD4:

5.15 a.m. Boom, Like That Sucker Row The Trawlerman’s Song Back To Tupelo Our Shangri-La Everybody Pays Song For Sonny Liston Whoop De Doo Postcards From Paraguay All That Matters Stand Up Guy Donegan’s Gone Don’t Crash The Ambulance

Kill To Get Crimson – CD5:

True Love Will Never Fade The Scaffolder’s Wife The Fizzy And The Still Heart Full Of Holes We Can Get Wild Secondary Waltz Punish The Monkey Let It All Go Behind With The Rent The Fish And The Bird Madame Geneva’s In The Sky

Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 – CD6: