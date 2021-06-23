La bomba è stata sganciata: Miley Cyrus omaggia i Metallica e lo fa con la sua hit preferita, l’iconica Nothing Else Matters che aveva già interpretato sul palco di Glastonbury nel 2019. Ricordiamo, a tal proposito, che la popstar di Midnight Sky aveva già parlato di un album di cover dei Metallica e che addirittura avrebbe registrato una cover di Nothing Else Matters insieme ad Elton John. Dalle ultime ore tutto questo ha un suono, un video, un nome e una data.

The Metallica Blacklist

Sono passati 30 anni da quando il Black Album dei Metallica è entrato nelle nostre vite. Per questo i Four Horsemen hanno scelto di celebrarlo in 2 modi. Il primo è una versione rimasterizzata del disco, il secondo è The Metallica Blacklist, una raccolta di cover di tutti i brani del disco con la partecipazione di 53 artisti.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

01 Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

02 Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

03 Enter Sandman – Ghost

04 Enter Sandman – Juanes

05 Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

06 Enter Sandman – Weezer

07 Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

08 Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

09 Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

10 Sad But True – Royal Blood

11 Sad But True – St. Vincent

12 Sad But True – White Reaper

13 Sad But True – YB

14 Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

15 Holier Than Thou – The Chats

16 Holier Than Thou – OFF!

17 Holier Than Thou – PUP

18 Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

19 The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

20 The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

21 The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

22 The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

23 The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

24 The Unforgiven – José Madero

25 The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

26 Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

27 Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

28 Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

29 Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

30 Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn

31 Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

32 Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

33 Through the Never – The HU

34 Through the Never – Tomi Owó

35 Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

36 Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, 37 Chad Smith

38 Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan

39 Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

40 Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

41 Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

42 Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

43 Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

44 Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

45 Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

46 Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

47 Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

48 Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

49 The God That Failed – IDLES

50 The God That Failed – Imelda May

51 My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

52 My Friend of Misery – Izïa

53 My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

54 The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tutti i proventi per The Metallica Blacklist saranno devoluti alla All Within My Hands Foundation, la fondazione creata dai Four Hoursemen. The Metallica Blacklist e l’edizione rimasterizzata del Black Album saranno disponibili a partire dal 10 settembre 2021.

Miley Cyrus omaggia i Metallica

Miley Cyrus omaggia i Metallica e porta con sé una squadra vincente: Elton John al pianoforte, Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers alla batteria, Rob Trujillo al basso e il violoncellista Yo-Yo Ma. Nel risultato finale l’iconico brano della band di James Hetfield diventa una ballata nervosa ma che non perde, tuttavia, la tensione metal, in nessuna battuta dei caratteristici 6/8. Non manca, ovviamente, l’assolo finale anche se leggermente diverso dalla versione originale.

L’amore della popstar per il rock non è un mistero. Nell’ultimo anno l’ex Hannah Montana si è cimentata in diverse cover, da Zombie dei Cranberries a Heart Of Glass dei Blondie, compresa Help! dei Beatles. Non si escludono nuovi singoli da The Metallica Blacklist, specialmente nell’attesa che i Four Horsemen diano notizie sul nuovo album di inediti.