La bomba è stata sganciata: Miley Cyrus omaggia i Metallica e lo fa con la sua hit preferita, l’iconica Nothing Else Matters che aveva già interpretato sul palco di Glastonbury nel 2019. Ricordiamo, a tal proposito, che la popstar di Midnight Sky aveva già parlato di un album di cover dei Metallica e che addirittura avrebbe registrato una cover di Nothing Else Matters insieme ad Elton John. Dalle ultime ore tutto questo ha un suono, un video, un nome e una data.
The Metallica Blacklist
Sono passati 30 anni da quando il Black Album dei Metallica è entrato nelle nostre vite. Per questo i Four Horsemen hanno scelto di celebrarlo in 2 modi. Il primo è una versione rimasterizzata del disco, il secondo è The Metallica Blacklist, una raccolta di cover di tutti i brani del disco con la partecipazione di 53 artisti.
Ecco la tracklist completa:
01 Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
02 Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
03 Enter Sandman – Ghost
04 Enter Sandman – Juanes
05 Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
06 Enter Sandman – Weezer
07 Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
08 Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
09 Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
10 Sad But True – Royal Blood
11 Sad But True – St. Vincent
12 Sad But True – White Reaper
13 Sad But True – YB
14 Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
15 Holier Than Thou – The Chats
16 Holier Than Thou – OFF!
17 Holier Than Thou – PUP
18 Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
19 The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
20 The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
21 The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
22 The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
23 The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
24 The Unforgiven – José Madero
25 The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
26 Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
27 Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
28 Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
29 Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
30 Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn
31 Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
32 Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
33 Through the Never – The HU
34 Through the Never – Tomi Owó
35 Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
36 Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, 37 Chad Smith
38 Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan
39 Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
40 Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
41 Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
42 Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
43 Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
44 Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
45 Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
46 Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
47 Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
48 Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
49 The God That Failed – IDLES
50 The God That Failed – Imelda May
51 My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
52 My Friend of Misery – Izïa
53 My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
54 The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Tutti i proventi per The Metallica Blacklist saranno devoluti alla All Within My Hands Foundation, la fondazione creata dai Four Hoursemen. The Metallica Blacklist e l’edizione rimasterizzata del Black Album saranno disponibili a partire dal 10 settembre 2021.
Miley Cyrus omaggia i Metallica
Miley Cyrus omaggia i Metallica e porta con sé una squadra vincente: Elton John al pianoforte, Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers alla batteria, Rob Trujillo al basso e il violoncellista Yo-Yo Ma. Nel risultato finale l’iconico brano della band di James Hetfield diventa una ballata nervosa ma che non perde, tuttavia, la tensione metal, in nessuna battuta dei caratteristici 6/8. Non manca, ovviamente, l’assolo finale anche se leggermente diverso dalla versione originale.
L’amore della popstar per il rock non è un mistero. Nell’ultimo anno l’ex Hannah Montana si è cimentata in diverse cover, da Zombie dei Cranberries a Heart Of Glass dei Blondie, compresa Help! dei Beatles. Non si escludono nuovi singoli da The Metallica Blacklist, specialmente nell’attesa che i Four Horsemen diano notizie sul nuovo album di inediti.
