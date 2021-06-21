Di banalità c’è tanto bisogno, e Remember This dei Jonas Brothers ci dimostra che leggerezza, spensieratezza e superficialità sono ancora oggi le armi vincenti per affrontare i demoni.

La band propone un beat quasi minimale, ritmato dalla metrica del testo e sostenuto dalle vibrazioni positive che si respirano in tutto il brano. L’ultimo disco dei Jonas Brothers è Happiness Begins (2019), un glorioso ritorno a 10 anni di distanza da Lines, Vines & Trying Times (2009).

La band eseguirà Remember This per la prima volta dal vivo in occasione dei Giochi della NBCUniversal, e per questo motivo il testo del brano subirà delle modifiche con parole ispirate alle Olimpiadi di Tokyo e al Team USA. Il titolo del nuovo singolo è anche il nome scelto per il tour americano che partirà il 20 agosto da Las Vegas.

Una prima versione di Remember This dei Jonas Brothers è stata ascoltata in occasione dei Billboard Music Awards durante i quali la band si è esibita con un medley speciale che includeva, appunto, un’anteprima di questo nuovo singolo. La redazione di Billboard ha commentato Remember This con “focosa”. Nella stessa esibizione i fratelli Jonas hanno eseguito Leave Before You Love Me, brano pubblicato in collaborazione con Marshmello.

Nel 2021, inoltre, i Jonas Brothers pubblicheranno anche Blood, il loro libro di memorie che si struttura in 3 differenti prospettive sulla loro carriera. Ci sarà spazio anche per la ricostruzione di quel periodo nero, quando il terzetto si sciolse per poi ritornare con Happiness Begins. Con Blood i Jonas Brother raccontano il potere dell’unione tra tre fratelli nel contesto della macchina da pressa del pop e del mondo mainstream.

Remember This dei Jonas Brothers è un atteso ritorno nel bel mezzo dell’estate, con un trio sempre più compatto e attento alle correnti musicali più ricercate: pop semplice, disimpegno, groove e positività.

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]

We ain’t getting any younger

To be honest, I don’t care

I’m not tryna live forever, I’m just tryna be right here

This I know, only now it’s all we got

This I know, mmm

All the nights of striking matches

Just trying to find a spark

Counting down to raising glasses

Counting up to broken heart

This I know, yea the counting never stops

This I know

[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Just one more dance

Two more drinks

It’ll go by fast

So don’t you blink

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Verse 2: Nick Jonas]

Life moves a little faster

Every second I’m with you

Didn’t know what I was after

Till I found it all with you

This I know

If tonight is all we got don’t let go, yeah, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Just one more dance

Two more drinks

It’ll go by fast

So don’t you blink

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Bridge: Nick Jonas]

Used to pray for a moment just like this

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this, you know it’s true

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas ]

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I could pray for a moment just like this (yeah, yeah, oh)

There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

I can taste the forever on your lips (on your lips, yeah, yeah)

There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this (remember this, yeah)

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Wanna remember, remember, remember

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this

Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this