Di banalità c’è tanto bisogno, e Remember This dei Jonas Brothers ci dimostra che leggerezza, spensieratezza e superficialità sono ancora oggi le armi vincenti per affrontare i demoni.
La band propone un beat quasi minimale, ritmato dalla metrica del testo e sostenuto dalle vibrazioni positive che si respirano in tutto il brano. L’ultimo disco dei Jonas Brothers è Happiness Begins (2019), un glorioso ritorno a 10 anni di distanza da Lines, Vines & Trying Times (2009).
La band eseguirà Remember This per la prima volta dal vivo in occasione dei Giochi della NBCUniversal, e per questo motivo il testo del brano subirà delle modifiche con parole ispirate alle Olimpiadi di Tokyo e al Team USA. Il titolo del nuovo singolo è anche il nome scelto per il tour americano che partirà il 20 agosto da Las Vegas.
Una prima versione di Remember This dei Jonas Brothers è stata ascoltata in occasione dei Billboard Music Awards durante i quali la band si è esibita con un medley speciale che includeva, appunto, un’anteprima di questo nuovo singolo. La redazione di Billboard ha commentato Remember This con “focosa”. Nella stessa esibizione i fratelli Jonas hanno eseguito Leave Before You Love Me, brano pubblicato in collaborazione con Marshmello.
Nel 2021, inoltre, i Jonas Brothers pubblicheranno anche Blood, il loro libro di memorie che si struttura in 3 differenti prospettive sulla loro carriera. Ci sarà spazio anche per la ricostruzione di quel periodo nero, quando il terzetto si sciolse per poi ritornare con Happiness Begins. Con Blood i Jonas Brother raccontano il potere dell’unione tra tre fratelli nel contesto della macchina da pressa del pop e del mondo mainstream.
Remember This dei Jonas Brothers è un atteso ritorno nel bel mezzo dell’estate, con un trio sempre più compatto e attento alle correnti musicali più ricercate: pop semplice, disimpegno, groove e positività.
Testo
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]
We ain’t getting any younger
To be honest, I don’t care
I’m not tryna live forever, I’m just tryna be right here
This I know, only now it’s all we got
This I know, mmm
All the nights of striking matches
Just trying to find a spark
Counting down to raising glasses
Counting up to broken heart
This I know, yea the counting never stops
This I know
[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Just one more dance
Two more drinks
It’ll go by fast
So don’t you blink
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Verse 2: Nick Jonas]
Life moves a little faster
Every second I’m with you
Didn’t know what I was after
Till I found it all with you
This I know
If tonight is all we got don’t let go, yeah, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Just one more dance
Two more drinks
It’ll go by fast
So don’t you blink
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Bridge: Nick Jonas]
Used to pray for a moment just like this
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this, you know it’s true
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas ]
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I could pray for a moment just like this (yeah, yeah, oh)
There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
I can taste the forever on your lips (on your lips, yeah, yeah)
There’s a lifetime living inside that kiss
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this (remember this, yeah)
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
[Post-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Wanna remember, remember, remember
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Baby, we’re gonna wanna remember this
Traduzione
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi a cui non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare il “per sempre” sulle tue labbra
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Non diventiamo più giovani
Ad essere sincero, non mi interessa
Non sto cercando di vivere per sempre, sto solo cercando di essere proprio qui
Questo lo so, solo ora è tutto quello che abbiamo
Questo lo so, mmm
Tutte le notti di partite sorprendenti
Sto solo cercando di trovare una scintilla
Conto alla rovescia per alzare i calici
Contando fino al cuore spezzato
Questo lo so, sì il conteggio non si ferma mai, mai
Questo lo so
Solo un altro ballo
Altri due drink
Passerà in fretta
Quindi non sbattere le palpebre
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare il per sempre sulle tue labbra
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
La vita va un po’ più veloce
Ogni secondo sono con te
Non sapevo cosa stavo cercando
Finché non ho trovato tutto con te
Questo lo so
Se stanotte è tutto ciò che abbiamo non mollare, sì, sì
Solo un altro ballo
Altri due drink
Passerà in fretta
Quindi non sbattere le palpebre
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare il per sempre sulle tue labbra
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
[Post-ritornello: Nick Jonas e Joe Jonas]
Ricorda, ricorda, ricorda
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Pregavo per un momento proprio così
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo, lo sai che è vero
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Potrei pregare per un momento proprio così (sì, sì, oh)
C’è un fuoco nei tuoi occhi non posso resistere
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Posso assaporare l’eternità sulle tue labbra (sulle tue labbra, sì, sì)
C’è una vita che vive dentro quel bacio
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo (ricordalo, si)
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Ricorda, ricorda, ricorda
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Voglio ricordare, ricordare, ricordare
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
Tesoro, vorremo ricordarlo
