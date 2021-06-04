Robert Smith duetta con i Chvrches nel singolo How Not To Drown. Il frontman dei Cure non è nuovo alle collaborazioni eccellenti – e per “eccellenza” intendiamo proprio lui – e ricordiamo, a tal proposito, il featuring con i Gorillaz in Strange Timez. A questo giro il cantautore britannico gioca di nuovo in casa con una band rivelazione della scena synth pop britannica.
I Chvrches, scozzesi, allietano la scena grazie alla voce di Lauren Mayberry e all’opera strumentistica di Ian Cook e Martin Doherty. Con How Not To Drown anticipano il nuovo album Screen Violence in uscita il 27 agosto, quarta prova in studio dopo The Bones Of What You Believe (2013), Every Open Eye (2015) e Love Is Dead (2018).
How Not To Drown è un pezzo synth pop arricchito dalla voce del leggendario frontman dei Cure, che con il suo timbro sa trasformare in oro qualsiasi segmento sonoro. Per questo la presenza di Robert Smith (de)colora di dark un brano melodico e minimale, confortato dal beat elettronico e da una linea vocale audace. Robert interviene insieme alla voce di Lauren e crea l’abbraccio definitivo tra due mondi, quello del passato e quello del presente.
I nuovi album dei Cure
Pianoforte e basso creano i rintocchi perfetti per accogliere la voce di Robert Smith, che sembra proprio a suo agio in questa collaborazione. Intanto i fan dei Cure sono in attesa delle novità discografiche più volte annunciate dalla band. In primo luogo Robert Smith pubblicherà un album solista che conterrà un’ora di rumore. In secondo luogo, come afferma egli stesso a Zane Lowe, i due album dei Cure potrebbero uscire entro l’estate. Uno sarà profondamente dark, l’altro un po’ meno aggressivo.
Quali saranno i titoli e i tempi di pubblicazione di tutte queste novità non è dato saperlo, ma Smith non nasconde una certa impazienza nell’annunciarli.
Testo
[Verse 1: Lauren Mayberry]
I’m writing a book on how to stay conscious when you drown
And if the words float up to the surface, I’ll keep them down
This is the first time I know I don’t want the crown
You can take it now
You promised the world and brought me it hanging from a string
Stuck it in my mouth, into my throat, told me to sing
That was the first time I knew you can’t kill the king
And those who kiss the ring
[Chorus: Lauren Mayberry]
Tell me how
It’s better when the sun goes down
We will never escape this town
I wasn’t scared when he caught me, look what it taught me
Tell me how
It’s better if I make no sound
I will never escape these doubts
I wasn’t dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down
[Verse 2: Robert Smith]
I’m writing a chapter on what to do after they dig you up
On what to do after you grew to hate what you used to love
That was the first time I knew they were out for blood
And they would have your guts
[Chorus: Lauren Mayberry & Robert Smith]
Tell me how
It’s better when the sun goes down
We will never escape this town
I wasn’t scared when he caught me, look what it taught me
Tell me how
It’s better if I make no sound
I will never escape these doubts
I wasn’t dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down
[Bridge: Lauren Mayberry]
Watch as they pull me down
Watch as they pull me down
Pulling me down
Dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down
Watch as they pull me down
Watch as they pull me down
Pulling me down
Dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down
[Outro: Robert Smith]
I’m writing a book on how to stay conscious when you drown
And if the words float up to the surface, I’ll keep them down
This is the first time I know I don’t want the crown
You can take it now
You can take it now
Take it now
Traduzione
Sto scrivendo un libro su come rimanere coscienti quando si annega
E se le parole salgono in superficie
Le terrò giù
Questa è la prima volta che so che non voglio la corona
Puoi tenerlo presente
Hai promesso il mondo e me l’hai portato appeso a un filo
infilata nella mia bocca, nella mia gola
Mi hai detto di cantare
Quella è stata la prima volta che ho capito
Non puoi uccidere il re
E quelli che baciano l’anello
Dimmi come
È meglio quando il sole tramonta
Non scapperemo mai da questa città
Non avevo paura quando mi ha preso
Guarda cosa mi ha insegnato
Dimmi come
È meglio se non faccio rumore
Non fuggirò mai da questi dubbi
Non ero morta quando mi hanno trovato
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Sto scrivendo un capitolo su cosa fare dopo che ti hanno dissotterrato
Su cosa fare dopo che sei cresciuto fino ad odiare ciò che amavi
Quella fu la prima volta che capii
Che erano in cerca di sangue
E avrebbero avuto le tue budella
Dimmi come
È meglio quando il sole tramonta
Non scapperemo mai da questa città
Non avevo paura quando mi ha preso
Guarda cosa mi ha insegnato
Dimmi come
È meglio se non faccio rumore
Non fuggirò mai da questi dubbi
Non ero morto quando mi hanno trovato
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Tirandomi giù
Morto quando mi hanno trovato
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Tirandomi giù
Morto quando mi hanno trovato
Guarda come mi tirano giù
Sto scrivendo un libro su come rimanere cosciente quando si annega
E se le parole salgono in superficie
Le terrò giù
Questa è la prima volta che so
Non voglio la corona
Puoi prenderla ora
Puoi prenderla ora
Prendila ora
