Robert Smith duetta con i Chvrches nel singolo How Not To Drown. Il frontman dei Cure non è nuovo alle collaborazioni eccellenti – e per “eccellenza” intendiamo proprio lui – e ricordiamo, a tal proposito, il featuring con i Gorillaz in Strange Timez. A questo giro il cantautore britannico gioca di nuovo in casa con una band rivelazione della scena synth pop britannica.

I Chvrches, scozzesi, allietano la scena grazie alla voce di Lauren Mayberry e all’opera strumentistica di Ian Cook e Martin Doherty. Con How Not To Drown anticipano il nuovo album Screen Violence in uscita il 27 agosto, quarta prova in studio dopo The Bones Of What You Believe (2013), Every Open Eye (2015) e Love Is Dead (2018).

How Not To Drown è un pezzo synth pop arricchito dalla voce del leggendario frontman dei Cure, che con il suo timbro sa trasformare in oro qualsiasi segmento sonoro. Per questo la presenza di Robert Smith (de)colora di dark un brano melodico e minimale, confortato dal beat elettronico e da una linea vocale audace. Robert interviene insieme alla voce di Lauren e crea l’abbraccio definitivo tra due mondi, quello del passato e quello del presente.

I nuovi album dei Cure

Pianoforte e basso creano i rintocchi perfetti per accogliere la voce di Robert Smith, che sembra proprio a suo agio in questa collaborazione. Intanto i fan dei Cure sono in attesa delle novità discografiche più volte annunciate dalla band. In primo luogo Robert Smith pubblicherà un album solista che conterrà un’ora di rumore. In secondo luogo, come afferma egli stesso a Zane Lowe, i due album dei Cure potrebbero uscire entro l’estate. Uno sarà profondamente dark, l’altro un po’ meno aggressivo.

Quali saranno i titoli e i tempi di pubblicazione di tutte queste novità non è dato saperlo, ma Smith non nasconde una certa impazienza nell’annunciarli.

Testo

[Verse 1: Lauren Mayberry]

I’m writing a book on how to stay conscious when you drown

And if the words float up to the surface, I’ll keep them down

This is the first time I know I don’t want the crown

You can take it now

You promised the world and brought me it hanging from a string

Stuck it in my mouth, into my throat, told me to sing

That was the first time I knew you can’t kill the king

And those who kiss the ring [Chorus: Lauren Mayberry]

Tell me how

It’s better when the sun goes down

We will never escape this town

I wasn’t scared when he caught me, look what it taught me

Tell me how

It’s better if I make no sound

I will never escape these doubts

I wasn’t dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down [Verse 2: Robert Smith]

I’m writing a chapter on what to do after they dig you up

On what to do after you grew to hate what you used to love

That was the first time I knew they were out for blood

And they would have your guts [Chorus: Lauren Mayberry & Robert Smith]

Tell me how

It’s better when the sun goes down

We will never escape this town

I wasn’t scared when he caught me, look what it taught me

Tell me how

It’s better if I make no sound

I will never escape these doubts

I wasn’t dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down [Bridge: Lauren Mayberry]

Watch as they pull me down

Watch as they pull me down

Pulling me down

Dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down

Watch as they pull me down

Watch as they pull me down

Pulling me down

Dead when they found me, watch as they pull me down [Outro: Robert Smith]

I’m writing a book on how to stay conscious when you drown

And if the words float up to the surface, I’ll keep them down

This is the first time I know I don’t want the crown

You can take it now

You can take it now

Take it now

Traduzione