I vincitori agli MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 sono i Marvel Studios. Le due serie pubblicate su Disney+, WandaVision e The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, hanno dominato la serata portandosi a casa rispettivamente 4 e 2 premi.
Nel particolare, WandaVision ha conquistato quattro MTV Awards a fronte di sei categorie in cui era nominato (best show, best villain, best performance in a show, best fight); The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, invece, ha vinto nelle due categorie in cui era candidato (best hero e best duo).
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori agli MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021:
Miglior Film
Borat 2
Judas and the black Messiah
Una donna promettente
Soul
Tua per sempre – To All the Boys: Always and forever
Miglior Serie
Bridgerton – Netflix
Cobra Kai – Netflix
Emily in Paris – Netflix
The Boys – Amazon Prime Video
WandaVision – Disney+
Miglior interpretazione in un film
Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Miglior interpretazione in una serie
Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Miglior eroe
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Miglior Bacio
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Miglior interpretazione Comedy
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Miglior Cattivo
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Miglior interpretazione sorprendente
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat 2
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Miglior combattimento
Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) – Lotta finale
Cobra Kai – Lotta finale
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Lotta finale vs. Steppenwolf
Miglior interpretazione spaventosa
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Dietro i suoi occhi
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
Miglior duo
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat 2 – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
