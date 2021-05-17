I vincitori agli MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 sono i Marvel Studios. Le due serie pubblicate su Disney+, WandaVision e The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, hanno dominato la serata portandosi a casa rispettivamente 4 e 2 premi.

Nel particolare, WandaVision ha conquistato quattro MTV Awards a fronte di sei categorie in cui era nominato (best show, best villain, best performance in a show, best fight); The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, invece, ha vinto nelle due categorie in cui era candidato (best hero e best duo).

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori agli MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021:

Miglior Film

Borat 2

Judas and the black Messiah

Una donna promettente

Soul

Tua per sempre – To All the Boys: Always and forever

Miglior Serie

Bridgerton – Netflix

Cobra Kai – Netflix

Emily in Paris – Netflix

The Boys – Amazon Prime Video

WandaVision – Disney+

Miglior interpretazione in un film

Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Miglior interpretazione in una serie

Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Miglior eroe

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Miglior Bacio

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Miglior interpretazione Comedy

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Miglior Cattivo

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Miglior interpretazione sorprendente

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat 2

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Miglior combattimento

Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn) – Lotta finale

Cobra Kai – Lotta finale

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Lotta finale vs. Steppenwolf

Miglior interpretazione spaventosa

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Dietro i suoi occhi

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Miglior duo

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat 2 – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)