Ho incontrato la prima volta Nick Rhodes il 2 giugno 1981 a Londra. Con i Duran Duran abbiamo passato una splendida serata, che ho registrato quasi per intero. Da allora ho documentato i DD tante volte, Sanremo, Newcastle per Euro Tube, Parigi, Londra e naturalmente dovunque in Italia. Nick mi ha sempre affascinato per la sua dolce determinazione. Ma, soprattutto, per la sua intelligente analisi di tutto quanto è immagine: fotografia, arte, cinema.

I first met Nick Rhodes on June 2, 1981 in London. We had a wonderful evening with Duran Duran, which I almost entirely recorded. Since then I have documented DD many times, Sanremo, Newcastle for Euro Tube, Paris, London and of course everywhere in Italy. Nick has always fascinated me with his sweet determination. But, above all, for his intelligent analysis of everything that is image: photography, art, cinema.

Incuriosito dal progetto “Astronomia” realizzato insieme a Wendy Bevan e felice per il Roland Annual Lifetime Achievement che gli hanno consegnato, gli ho chiesto se me li voleva raccontare. Così abbiamo fatto un altro collegamento in diretta con il mio programma WE HAVE A DREAM. Lui era nella sua casa di Londra e, a un certo punto, si è collegata Wendy da Los Angeles. Il programma è durato ben tre ore.

In questo video ho isolato la parte che riguarda “Astronomia” e l’ho montata togliendo il mio parlato, le traduzioni in italiano e mettendo i sottotitoli, per rendere più veloce l visione.

Intrigued by the “Astronomia” project created with Wendy Bevan and happy for the Roland Annual Lifetime Achievement they gave him, I asked him if he wanted to tell me about everything. So we made another live link with my WE HAVE A DREAM program. He was in his London home and, at one point, Wendy hooked up from Los Angeles. The program lasted a good three hours.

In this video I isolated the part concerning “Astronomia” and edited it by removing my speech, the Italian translations and putting subtitles, to make viewing faster.

www.redronnie.tv