Da oggi è in radio in Italia Chasing Birds dei Foo Fighters, il nuovo singolo del gruppo estratto dall’album Medicine At Midnight.

É già disponibile su YouTube anche il videoclip ufficiale animato diretto da Emlyn Davies e Josh Hicks, che ha superato il milione di visualizzazioni in pochi giorni.

Chasing Birds dei Foo Fighters è in rotazione radiofonica da oggi, venerdì 30 aprile, contenuto nell’album che il gruppo ha pubblicato alla fine del 2020. Anticipato da Shame Shame, dal disco è stato estratto anche il brano No Son of Mine, brano che la band ha chiuso con la dichiarazione “final f * ck you to 2020”, nella speranza di salutare definitivamente quel 2020 da dimenticare.

Dallo stesso disco è stato poi estratto il singolo Waiting on a War e oggi entra in rotazione radiofonica Chasing Birds.

Il Wall Street Journal l’ha definito “uno dei migliori album dei Foo Fighters in questo secolo” e le canzoni al suo interno hanno entusiasmato il pubblico tanto quanto la critica. Medicine At Midnight è stato prodotto da Greg Kurstin e dai Foo Fighters, registrato da Darrell Thorp e mixato da Mark “Spike” Stent.

Contiene 9 tracce:

Making a Fire

Shame Shame

Cloudspotter

Waiting on a War

Medicine at Midnight

No Son of Mine

Holding Poison

Chasing Birds

Love Dies Young

Chasing birds to get high

My head is in the clouds

Chasing birds to get by

I’m never coming down

My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds through the sky

And deep into the black

Chasing birds, say goodbye

I’m never coming back

Here comes another heart attack

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds to get high

I’m never coming down

My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds

Chasing birds

Chasing birds

Chasing birds

Chasing birds

Chasing birds