Da oggi è in radio in Italia Chasing Birds dei Foo Fighters, il nuovo singolo del gruppo estratto dall’album Medicine At Midnight.
É già disponibile su YouTube anche il videoclip ufficiale animato diretto da Emlyn Davies e Josh Hicks, che ha superato il milione di visualizzazioni in pochi giorni.
Chasing Birds dei Foo Fighters è in rotazione radiofonica da oggi, venerdì 30 aprile, contenuto nell’album che il gruppo ha pubblicato alla fine del 2020. Anticipato da Shame Shame, dal disco è stato estratto anche il brano No Son of Mine, brano che la band ha chiuso con la dichiarazione “final f * ck you to 2020”, nella speranza di salutare definitivamente quel 2020 da dimenticare.
Dallo stesso disco è stato poi estratto il singolo Waiting on a War e oggi entra in rotazione radiofonica Chasing Birds.
Il Wall Street Journal l’ha definito “uno dei migliori album dei Foo Fighters in questo secolo” e le canzoni al suo interno hanno entusiasmato il pubblico tanto quanto la critica. Medicine At Midnight è stato prodotto da Greg Kurstin e dai Foo Fighters, registrato da Darrell Thorp e mixato da Mark “Spike” Stent.
Contiene 9 tracce:
Making a Fire
Shame Shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a War
Medicine at Midnight
No Son of Mine
Holding Poison
Chasing Birds
Love Dies Young
Testo Chasing Birds dei Foo Fighters
Chasing birds to get high
My head is in the clouds
Chasing birds to get by
I’m never coming down
My heart is six feet underground
The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine
Chasing birds through the sky
And deep into the black
Chasing birds, say goodbye
I’m never coming back
Here comes another heart attack
The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine
Chasing birds to get high
I’m never coming down
My heart is six feet underground
The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
